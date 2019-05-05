Actress Charlize Theron revealed last week that she was in talks to participate in the blockbuster hit “Wonder Woman,” just not in the role one might assume she’d be cast to play.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, a caller phoned in to ask if the rumors were true that Theron turned down the role of Wonder Woman. The caller also wanted to know if she had any regrets about not participating in the film given its record-breaking box office success.

“I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down,” Theron clarified, before laughing and asking host Andy Cohen if there was time for her to tell a story.

“This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging,” she said. The star went on to describe how she was talking to someone about “Wonder Woman” while the 2017 film was in development, assuming the conversation was about her potentially playing the lead role.

“And this person said, ‘No, it’s for Wonder Woman’s mom.’” Theron, 43, recalled.

“It was the defining moment where I crossed over, and I wasn’t fully aware of it,” she added.

Theron is only 10 years older than Gal Gadot, who starred as Wonder Woman in the film. Even for a fantasy, the mother-daughter age pairing makes no sense.