Charlize Theron's Daughters Are All Smiles At Her Zoom Birthday Party

Theron’s mom, Gerda Maritz, can indeed be seen in the shot lounging perhaps a bit too comfortably in a chair.

In the comments under the post, Theron received well-wishes from many a famous friend including Courteney Cox, Kate Beckinsale, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jessica Chastain and Reese Witherspoon, who per usual summed up all our feelings best.

“Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all!” the “Morning Show” star wrote.

Theron has opened up considerably about motherhood as of late, reflecting on how the Black Lives Matter movement has emboldened her to continue to have honest conversations with her daughters, who are both Black.

“The day I became a parent, I just vowed that I would always tell them the truth— in a way that they could handle,” she explained in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like this is such an important moment for them — for all of us.”