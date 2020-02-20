Coffee-Carrying Commuter Asked To Sing Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ And... WOW!

A viral star was born recently when a commuter making her way through a subway station with a cup of coffee in hand delivered a train-stopping version of “Shallow,” the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper tune from the 2018 version of “A Star Is Born.”

Comic/prankster Kevin Freshwater was recording himself approaching strangers with his mic, asking them to “finish the lyrics,” then offering up a line from a song.

Some played along. Some didn’t.

But when he turned his mic to Charlotte Awbery in what appeared to be a London Underground station, she delivered in a big way:

Awberry, it turns out, is actually a singer. And while she hasn’t yet acknowledged her newfound fame on her Instagram page, she’s been rapidly gaining followers.

Meanwhile, here’s more of her take on “Shallow.”