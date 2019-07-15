'Are You OK With A Racist President, Republicans?' Asks Charlotte Observer

A scathing editorial in the major newspaper in a state Donald Trump won in the last presidential election flatly called him a “racist” and asked Republicans if they’re good with that.

“‘Go back where you came from’ is among the worst of racist tropes. It divides us by ethnicity and skin color. It says that even if someone is a citizen or legal immigrant, they are not part of the rest of us,” The Charlette Observer’s editorial board said Monday. “That runs contrary to who we should be as Americans, and if Donald Trump didn’t know it when he typed the words, he surely did later when people responded with appropriate outrage.”

The Observer called on the state’s Republicans in Congress to challenge Trump on his racism, including North Carolina’s most senior leaders, Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis, who is up for reelection.

Trump beat Democratic presidential rival Hilary Clinton in the state in 2016 by a 3.6 percentage point margin. But African Americans, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans make up more than a third of the state’s population and could be reluctant to back him for reelection next year.

The paper declared that the Republican Party is “firmly Donald Trump’s party now. It’s the party where insults and other ugliness are just being ‘rough around the edges,’” the Observer noted. “It’s the party where locking legal migrants in crowded, unhealthy cages is acceptable immigration policy. It’s the party where it’s OK to say racist things so long as the next jobs report is encouraging.”

Now, the newspaper said, GOP lawmakers, including those of North Carolina, are “bowing to the worst of who we are.”