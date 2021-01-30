Charlotte Observer Issues Damning Plea For GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn

The Charlotte Observer tore into Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) as an “embarrassment” to the state in a new column this week.

The newspaper’s editorial board also begged for someone to keep the first-term lawmaker “away from the cameras.”

“And the microphones? And really, most situations in which he publicly tries to turn words into meaningful thoughts?” it wrote.

The board described Cawthorn as “an embarrassment to the institution, to his party, and to his state.”

It recalled his incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, promotion of former President Donald Trump’s election fraud lies, debatable claims about training for the 2020 Paralympic Games and last weekend’s “excruciating interview” with CNN’s Pamela Brown.

Cawthorn is “on the medal stand for worst new member of Congress,” the board declared.