9-Year-Old Girl Believed To Be In 'Imminent Danger' After Disappearing From Campground

New York State Police are searing for a missing 9-year-old girl who may have been abducted Saturday evening while camping with her friends and family at Moreau Lake State Park.

Charlotte Sena was last seen in the park Saturday at around 6:15 p.m. after going for a bike ride wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet, according to an Amber Alert issued on Sunday.

According to the Amber Alert, “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

The child’s mother, Trisha Sena, described Charlotte as a “good kid” and “trusting” to the Albany Times Union.

“I just want my daughter back,” she said.

Speaking at a Sunday news update, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told reporters that Charlotte and her close friends were riding their bikes on Loop A at the park on Saturday before the sun went down.

After doing the loop with her friends, Charlotte decided to do one more loop by herself and planned to return back to the campsite for dinner, Hochul said.

Hochul told reporters that Charlotte’s parents’ “nightmare” began when their daughter did not return as expected after 15 minutes, prompting them to conduct a search with the help of other campers in the area.

Charlotte’s bike was then found at around 6:45 p.m., Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone told reporters on Sunday.

After searching for Charlotte for about 30 minutes, her mother called 911 around 6:47 p.m. to report her missing, Mazzone said. The park was closed as police broadened the search with dogs, drones and underwater rescue teams, officials said.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. after they had “exhausted” their search and determined that it was “quite possible” the 9-year-old was abducted.

According to Hochul, who described Charlotte’s parents as “distraught,” the girl was in fourth grade and was recently elected to be a class officer for her student council.

“Hearts are broken here today in New York,” Hochul said. “Hopefully there will be a reunion. Hopefully, there will be a family that has been traumatized but reunited.”