Jury Slaps Unite The Right Organizers With Millions In Damages Over Racist Violence

“All of these leaders brought their troops to the battle,” Dunn told jurors in her closing remarks.

The defense repeatedly tried to shift the blame for Unite the Right onto antifa, or anti-fascist activists, attempting to show that certain plaintiffs fostered sympathies with antifa because some of them followed left-wing Twitter accounts.

While defendants in criminal trials are constitutionally guaranteed the right to an attorney, the same is not true for defendants in civil trials. Thus, Spencer and Cantwell were forced to serve as their own representation when they were unable to hire lawyers. That allowed each man, both avowed white nationalists, to get up and counter-examine the plaintiffs’ witnesses themselves, leading to bizarre and sometimes uncomfortable scenes playing out inside the courtroom, particularly when they questioned their accusers.

Their arguments were generally rooted in the constitutional right to free speech and freedom of assembly. But they also seemed at some moments to be performing for an audience rather than participating in a formal judicial process.

At several points, defendants praised Adolf Hitler, and Cantwell used his opening statements to name-check “Mein Kampf,” use the N-word and promote his podcast.

On one day of proceedings earlier this month, everyone who dialed into the public conference line got an unpleasant reminder of the type of followers the defendants attract. A glitch in the phone system unmuted people who were dialed in, Vice News reported, letting a swarm of trolls to overwhelm the line with racist slurs, the N-word and right-wing slogans like “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is slang for “fuck Joe Biden.”

Although planning for Unite the Right began as a protest against a local petition to remove Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue, it rapidly evolved into a wider event for “alt-right” figures to air their racist views. Community activists realized this and organized counter-demonstrations, where the clashes primarily, but not exclusively, took place. Counter-demonstrator DeAndre Harris was severely beaten in a parking garage by assailants who were later sentenced from two to eight years behind bars.

At the civil trial, a sea of messages illustrated how organizers believed there would be violence at the rally in large part because they planned to goad counter-protesters into engaging physically, then respond with disproportionate force.