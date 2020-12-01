Chase Rice Slammed For 'Disgusting' Joke About Having COVID-19

HuffPost has reached out to Rice for comment on his tweets.

This isn’t the first time Rice has come under fire for something he’s said or done in connection with the ongoing pandemic. Earlier this year, he was roasted on social media after posting video of a crowd at a concert at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee.

Rice shared the video on his Instagram Story with the caption: “We back.” It appeared all over social media until it was quietly removed after widespread criticism.

In addition to Twitter users calling the event everything from “dumb” to “mass murder,” fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini also went after Rice for holding the concert, calling him “selfish.”