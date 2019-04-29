Few things on the internet will draw rapid-fire snark like a major corporation trying to appropriate millennial culture. But when that corporation manages also to insult its non-wealthy customers with a hypocritical and cringeworthy attempt at humor, you better believe all bets are off.

That’s exactly what Chase Bank did on Monday by tweeting in a popular meme format about customers with low account balances. Yahoo Finance managing editor Colin Campbell managed to screenshot the message before it was deleted less than 30 minutes later.

seems like chase deleted that tweet pic.twitter.com/CNiLZv8x02 — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) April 29, 2019

It’s a bold move for the bank to shame its struggling customers like that, especially considering JPMorgan Chase’s role in creating the 2008 financial crisis. Or the fact that it accepted $12 billion in bailout money to survive after said crisis. Or the fact that despite all this, boss Jamie Dimon is the highest-paid banking and finance CEO in the U.S., earning $28.3 million in total compensation in 2017.

And let’s not forget that less than three weeks ago, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) ripped Dimon apart when he couldn’t explain how one of his own employees ― a bank teller and single mom who earns only $2,425 per month in Southern California ― could reasonably address a $567 shortfall in her bare-bones monthly budget. Pretty sure she couldn’t make that up by spurning lattes!

Unsurprisingly, the hypocrisy and condescension were not well-received, and Twitter users let Chase have it. Here are some of the best responses to the tone-deaf tweet, including one from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

.@Chase: why aren’t customers saving money?

Taxpayers: we lost our jobs/homes/savings but gave you a $25b bailout

Workers: employers don’t pay living wages

Economists: rising costs + stagnant wages = 0 savings

Chase: guess we’ll never know

Everyone: seriously?

#MoneyMotivation pic.twitter.com/WcboMr5MCE — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 29, 2019

Chase: why is their balance so low

Bank account: rent

Bank account: student loans

Bank account: gig wages

Chase: they’ve been buying avocado toast again haven’t they

Bank account: seriously? pic.twitter.com/fc3lbGBIO0 — Jon Green (@_Jon_Green) April 29, 2019

.@chase you guys need a new avi pic.twitter.com/P75O5ooIMx — Forklift Operator Klaus (@hockeenight) April 29, 2019

Me: h—



My bank: eat shit and die, poor — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) April 29, 2019

Bank that pays its CEO $31 million and received a $12 billion bailout after crashing our economy tells poor people to stop being so irresponsible with their money. pic.twitter.com/e8jNrU4hux — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 29, 2019

Remember when Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase, couldn’t figure out how to live even an austere lifestyle on the salary of a Chase bank teller? https://t.co/mxIhHvRGmX — Mike Rugnetta (@mikerugnetta) April 29, 2019

You: why is your ratio exploding

Chase Bank, who took $12B in TARP funds: no idea

You: you sure?

Chase Bank: no idea

You: seriously? Your CEO makes $31 million and is worth over $1B

Chase Bank: new phone who dis #MondayMorons pic.twitter.com/sArO5SuQiX — Mike (@ultrarunmike) April 29, 2019

I feel like Chase Bank's new "Eat dirt, peasants" slogan is a little on the nose. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) April 29, 2019

You, chase bank: why does everyone hate us

Me: antagonizing people isn't an effective strategy

Me: you're not hip or with it and you should stop trying to be

Me: you don't need to tweet this, it's a bad idea

You, chase bank: I guess we'll never know

Me: seriously? pic.twitter.com/vVJfIt0raS — Craig Goldstein (@cdgoldstein) April 29, 2019

You: why is my balance so low

Economist: real interest rates are historically depressed

Also economist: wages have grown but the labor market could probably still get tighter

Also economist: labor bargaining power is in long-term decline

You: I guess we'll never know pic.twitter.com/9eCLbtxpbQ — Ernie Tedeschi (@ernietedeschi) April 29, 2019