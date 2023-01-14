Chasten Buttigieg Melts Fox News With A Candy-Coated Diss

Chasten Buttigieg, who is married to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, told Fox News to “go yell at an M&M” after the network published a story on his husband’s paternity leave.

Chasten Buttigieg and his husband are no stranger to Fox News coverage. Pete Buttigieg has come to his husband’s defense during appearances on the network over the past year.

Advertisement

On Friday, Chasten Buttigieg slammed the network’s coverage of his husband’s roughly two-month paternity leave for their twins in 2021 and mocked the network over its taste for M&M’s coverage.

“This morning the twins helped pick [out] their sweaters, scooted down the stairs, ran to their chairs, and sat at the table eating scrambled eggs with forks. They said ‘bye bye dada’ on the way out the door,” Chasten Buttigieg wrote.

“It’s been 17 months. You need new material. Go yell at an M&M.”

This morning the twins helped pick our their sweaters, scooted down the stairs, ran to their chairs, and sat at the table eating scrambled eggs with forks. They said "bye bye dada" on the way out the door.



It's been 17 months. You need new material. Go yell at an M&M. https://t.co/ktOBW3n5uo — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) January 13, 2023

Buttigieg’s tweet comes after Fox News host Tucker Carlson – who used his show to cover an M&M’s rebrand that made them “less sexy” in 2022 – dedicated time this week to report on the popular candy-coated chocolate.

Advertisement

Twitter user @mattxiv shared a compilation of clips from Fox News programs covering M&M’s.

You can watch the clip below.