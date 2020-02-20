Pete Buttigieg's Husband Chasten: I Dealt With 'A Multitude Of Rush Limbaughs' Growing Up

The husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg sat down with ABC News Live this week as part of the network’s “Running Mates” series. In a wide-ranging interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, Chasten Buttigieg responded to Limbaugh’s derisive take on seeing two men kiss on the campaign trail.

“I’ve been dealing with this my whole life,” he said. “I dealt with a multitude of Rush Limbaughs when I was walking through the hallways of my high school.”

“You have to realize LGBTQ Americans have to come out every single day,” he continued. “When somebody asks who we’re married to, asks about our partner or you feel like you want to share something about yourself ... but then you have to second guess how that person’s going to react if I say ‘my husband’ instead of ‘my wife.’”

Limbaugh, the right-wing radio host who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union address earlier this month, has pushed racist and sexist views throughout his nearly 50-year career.

He took aim at Pete Buttigieg on his radio show last week, describing the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as a “gay guy” who “loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage.” He also implied that the candidate wouldn’t fare well in the presidential election against “Mr. Man” Donald Trump because he’s gay.

“America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president,” Limbaugh said.

Chasten Buttigieg, a junior high school teacher, said Thursday that he wasn’t overly perturbed by Limbaugh’s comments, echoing earlier sentiments expressed by his husband. Still, he said he was concerned for young Americans who “are watching the historic nature of this campaign ... and wondering if this country is actually a safe place for them to be.”

The full “Running Mates” interview with Chasten Buttigieg airs on ABC News Live, the outlet’s streaming channel, on Thursday night.