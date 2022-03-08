Bonkers Buzzer Beater To Win NCAA Tournament Bid Will Give You Chills

March Madness started early on Monday with a frantic buzzer-beater by David Jean-Baptiste in overtime to earn Chattanooga a berth in the NCAA Tournament. (Watch the video below.)

The 3-point heave lifted the top-seeded Mocs to a 64-63 overtime win over No. 2 Furman in the Southern Conference title game in Asheville, N.C. The victory secured an automatic bid.

Advertisement

With his team trailing by 2 with seconds to play, Jean-Baptiste dribbled upcourt and launched his shot over multiple defenders.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS‼️



Chattanooga wins the SoCon and a trip to the NCAA tourney AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/mQ77OIjOWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022

“It was surreal. I knew I had four seconds to put myself in the best position possible and that I had to get a shot up,” Jean-Baptiste said, per Chattanoogan.com. “I felt like it took the ball forever to reach the basket, and once I saw it hit the net, I couldn’t feel no more after that.”

Chattanooga compiled a 27-7 record, but history would not have been on its side in the school’s hope that it would have received an at-large invite to the Big Dance had it lost. The mid-major Southern Conference has never sent two teams to the NCAA Tournament, The Associated Press noted.

Good thing for Chattanooga that a hero emerged.

Advertisement