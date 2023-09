27 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

Yoseng Makeup Brushes have densely packed, ultra-fine hairs with a domed top to give your foundation (and the rest of your face) a flawless, airbrushed finish

"I am a pro makeup artist. If you're looking to buy an inexpensive oval brush set this is the one you need. I bought it because I was curious to find out what was the rave about these brushes and let me tell you something they are EVERYTHING!!! The softest by far — I don't have any streaking when I apply my liquid foundation the brush is smooth also it is very good to blend with powder liquid or cream. I use the medium one to bake it fits perfectly under my eyes and chin and gets right in between my brows to bake and my forehead. I really love them, such a great buy. My sister bought one off of me because she loved the way her makeup came out when I used them on her. I will be honest I really love the bigger brushes over the very small; I actually use the smaller ones to blend concealer or if I need to get detailed. I haven't tried applying eyeshadow with them but they are still very usefulAlso the Rose gold is stunning. It isn't real metal, which is why they are a bit bendable so pack use and wash them with care and they will last you hope this helps." — Amazon customer