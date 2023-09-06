27 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions

Popular products in this list:
We asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite inexpensive beauty buy that’s better than the original version. Here are the beautiful and money-saving results, plus some more inexpensive beauty products reviewers say are better than the original.
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks have results that reviewers swear by (just like — or better than — the more expensive Hanacure)
Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.
"I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the skin 1004 zombie mask and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?!
Let me tell you, this mask is just straight up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately but a few hours later when I looked in the mirror I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results in my opinion.
And it's super funny. A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell which I was worried about but I didn't notice a smell and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't used scented lotions, lip balms etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."
— Dana Dane
NYX's new Fat Oil Lip Drip combines a lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil and is already seriously beloved by reviewers. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!

"Best lip oil I have ever owned; better than Dior. It is not sticky at all, [it's] long lasting, shee,r and it has the juicy drop smell. It smells so good like really just like tooooooooo good to be true. It is perfect total game changer, so if you want like a lip gloss, but not too sticky than this is really for you 😁" — Lola
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion is a fan-favorite illuminator especially for those not looking to drop a fortune on Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops

"I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream ( it helps with my bad wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." — raegan kuballPromising review:
"I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." — ggvega
Wet n Wild Catsuit Liquid Lipsticks saturate your lips with matte color and last ALL DAY, rivaling Jeffree Star's Velour Lipsticks
"I used to use Jeffree Star lipsticks, but now I buy these. The colors are good, and they last all day. Plus they're cruelty-free and vegan too, for a fraction of the price." — Brittany J.
NYX Epic Ink Liner delivers the perfect wing every single time, without the price tag of other brands
"Basically like the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, but better and way cheaper. The only eyeliner where I've been able to get a perfect wing every time. EVERY. TIME." — kris97
"It's the best liquid liner I've *ever* used (and I've been wearing winged liquid liner every day for 11 years, so I've tried quite a few high end and drugstore options). I've had it for three months now, and it hasn't dried out — not even a little bit!" — mollykat66
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer brightens your under eye without creasing, plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape
"Honestly, the MVP. They have a fluffier, lighter formula than Tarte's Shape Tape, and I found that they last longer on the face. Tarte is good, but after 8+ hours, it creases." — e45a62c6a4
Eco Tools Perfecting Blender Duo blends your makeup to perfection — plus you get two sponges for less than half the price of one original Beautyblender
Promising review: "Literally a better sponge than the Beautyblender or the Real Techniques sponge. Not just [comparable], but a better product. My foundation literally looks smooth as hell when I use them, even on areas where I have tons of texture." —Rachel Broghammer, Facebook
Essence's Lash Princess mascara has over 170,000 5-star reviews for dramatic length and volume without clumps, and tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult-faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara (and even Diorshow!)

"OK. So I’m a mascara snob! This is better than Dior Show, better than Better than Better than Sex. I’ve orders this repeatedly about 14x and you won’t be dissatisfied , I PROMISE. I use micellar water to remove my makeup on little cotton squares. EASY. Take a chance. $4.99 vs $40 for Dior. You can’t go wrong❤️" — john t dowell
"I can only praise this mascara! It’s easy to put on, you control how dramatic you want your lashes. No smudge. Very easy to remove and the BEST part is the price!! In my opinion this is better than Better than Sex. Definitely love and will buy again" — Mayra Zambrano
The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) has a unique oval-shaped barrel and one reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
While some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step paddle brush
, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!
"I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." —Kristy C
ColourPop's Super Shock highlighter in Wisp will help you glow up just the same as the much pricer Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector
"A great color [match] for the Becca highlighter in 'Opal!' Great for medium skin tones." —shannonstl
NYX Pore Filler minimizes pores and creates a smooth canvas for makeup, just like the pricier Benefit Porefessional primer
"Legit the best primer I've ever used. I love it more than Benefit's Porefessional, and it's like one-third of the price." — flightyzeus
The Balm's Hot Mama recreates the look of cult beauty fave Nars Blush in Orgasm
Coty Airspun Translucent Powder never looks cakey and trounces expensive brands' setting powders (looking at you, Laura Mercier powder)
Both products are available in multiple shades.
"Totally kicks the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder's ass!"— samanthas4cc98a2a4Amazon reviewers
say this version is just as good or better, too!
Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks come in a set of three minis for under $10
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
"Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like. Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." — Michaela
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is designed to address your under eye bags (some say better than Shiseido's Benefiance Wrinkle Cream)

"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils glide on with no tugging, with a creamy formula that rivals Urban Decay's eye pencils

ove this eyeliner and i think its way better than the urban decay one i was using." —itsmedb
"You don't need a high-end eyeliner from urban decay or bobbi brown. I have oily lids and this is smudge-proof, lasts all day. I use it to tight-line my eyes and it glides on like silk. This will be my go-to eyeliner from now on :) Thanks Maybelline for saving me money!" —Jenny
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara fans out lashes and curls them just as well as Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara
"It has become my holy grail of mascaras and is an even better and less expensive version of Roller Lash from Benefit. I have very fair lashes and am always looking for the ultimate mascara with a lot of volume that stays put all day. Even the washable version of Lash Sensational needs a good eye makeup remover to take it off at the end of the day. I've never had my lashes look so long and lush!" — alisonm43cd2fbbc
NYX Micro Brow outlasts Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, has the same colors and will make your brows look better than ever
"Just as good as the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow wiz! It's literally half the cost. I use the color 'taupe' in the NYX version, and it's exactly the same as the color 'taupe' in ABH. It's just as precise with just as much color payoff. This product has saved me so much money and my brows still look awesome." — yesnokatyso
"The NYX version is about half the price as the Brow Wiz, and from years of experience using both, the NYX pencil lasts over twice as long as the Brow Wiz, and the colors are so much better for me." — oatmeal1991
ColourPop Pressed Blush swipes on easily and delivers a rosy glow similar to Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush — and is available in twice as many shades
Yoseng Makeup Brushes have densely packed, ultra-fine hairs with a domed top to give your foundation (and the rest of your face) a flawless, airbrushed finish

"I am a pro makeup artist. If you're looking to buy an inexpensive oval brush set this is the one you need. I bought it because I was curious to find out what was the rave about these brushes and let me tell you something they are EVERYTHING!!! The softest by far — I don't have any streaking when I apply my liquid foundation the brush is smooth also it is very good to blend with powder liquid or cream. I use the medium one to bake it fits perfectly under my eyes and chin and gets right in between my brows to bake and my forehead. I really love them, such a great buy. My sister bought one off of me because she loved the way her makeup came out when I used them on her. I will be honest I really love the bigger brushes over the very small; I actually use the smaller ones to blend concealer or if I need to get detailed. I haven't tried applying eyeshadow with them but they are still very useful. The real Artis Brushes set of 10 will cost you $355 not including tax or shipping so to me I believe this is a steal. Lastly I love the look of these it doesn't have a logo on it which makes it look better quality.
Also the Rose gold is stunning. It isn't real metal, which is why they are a bit bendable so pack use and wash them with care and they will last you hope this helps." — Amazon customer
Milani Stay Put Brow Color will stop you spending all your cash on Anastasia Dip Brow pomade — it's just as good AND actually comes with the spoolie and brush applicator
"WAY better than Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow!" — tylerftsdk
Physicians Formula's Diamond Dust adds a gorgeous shimmer for a truly glowing finish — and reviewers say if you're looking for a bit less pigmented version of Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb, this is perfect!
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later Eyeshadow Primer keeps your favorite eye makeup look on lock all day AND all night, much like Urban Decay's

"This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper.
" —Chloe
Elizavecca's collagen-infused protein treatment is an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in just five minutes and several reviewers say they prefer it to the beloved Olaplex bond-builder
Reviewers with all hair types (straight to curl types including 4C
) and bleached
and color-treated hair all love this!Btw, this is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
so many people swear by.
This is a miracle product. Works better than Olaplex. My hair is soft and shiny and my curls are bouncy with no frizz. I just add some of this to my conditioner when I wash my hair and it always comes out looking great! The smell is really nice too, and what a lovely price!" — Amy W.
"Better than Olaplex.
I saw this in a BuzzFeed article. The reviews were so good I ordered it. Y’all. It came today. My hair looks like I spent all day at the salon.
My hair didn’t look this good after my last Olaplex treatment and blowout. All I did after my shower was brush my hair. I added NO PRODUCT and my hair was soft, not frizzy, shiny, and just so easy to work with. It looked amazing. I am genuinely shocked and highly recommend you guys try this. I’m a real human and I’m not paid for this. Try it for yourself!" — arica kay
E.L.F. Poreless Putty primer is infused with squalene to hydrate, smooth over skin for a seamless finish, and hold onto makeup for all-day staying power — better than Benefit's Porefessional Primer

"Better than Benefit. Such a great primer. It's worth paying a little more for when other sites are sold out." —Alyssa
"Workers better than everything else I've tried including Porefessional. Held up really well with my makeup all day and works great with my eyeshadow. Doesn't feel heavy. Will buy again." —Tia DeFye
Kyda Soap Brow Kit comes complete with pomade and a spoolie to brush those eyebrow hairs UP UP and UP. Why spend the money on Anastasia Brow Freeze?
Just wet the spoolie, drag through the pomade, and brush UP.
"Amazing!!! I’ve used the Anastasia Brow Freeze and this is honestly so much better, a lot less messier and less sticky. Plus, I didn’t realize it came in a two-pack, so definitely great value for $$$." — Amazon customer
"I love this, I do the minimal with my brows. I use the Anastasia gel but this works better and holds well." — Regina Villalobos
CeraVe Retinol Serum uses encapsulated retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. Reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
Submissions and reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.