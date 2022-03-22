Shopping

Beauty Products Under $15 That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews

Reviewer-beloved setting powders, mascaras and nail repair oils with price tags that will make you breathe a sigh of relief.
Emma Lord
Get noticeable results with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/First-Aid-Beauty-Exfoliant-Keratosis/dp/B08GNS58PQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="highly rated skin scrub" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337815e4b0d39357c4e219" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/First-Aid-Beauty-Exfoliant-Keratosis/dp/B08GNS58PQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">highly rated skin scrub</a> great for keratosis pilaris, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Scalp-Massager-Shampoo-Brush-MAXSOFT/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="exfoliating scalp massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337815e4b0d39357c4e219" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Scalp-Massager-Shampoo-Brush-MAXSOFT/dp/B074ZDXFL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">exfoliating scalp massager</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bio-Oil-2oz-Multiuse-Skincare-Oil/dp/B000VPPUEA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vitamin-rich oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337815e4b0d39357c4e219" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bio-Oil-2oz-Multiuse-Skincare-Oil/dp/B000VPPUEA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vitamin-rich oil</a> to reduce the appearance of scars and a magic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-309970075583-Revlon-Oil-Absorbing-Roller/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="volcanic face roller" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337815e4b0d39357c4e219" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-309970075583-Revlon-Oil-Absorbing-Roller/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62337815e4b0d39357c4e219,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">volcanic face roller</a> perfect for addressing an oily complexion.
We’ve all heard the saying “beauty is pain,” however, beauty can probably also be described as expensive. That’s what makes this list of highly rated hair care, skin care and makeup products all under $15 even more noteworthy. Plus, people had a lot to say about how well they performed.

Read on to find lengthening mascaras, acne clearing mud masks, reparative hand creams and more.

1
A bump-erasing body exfoliant with lactic and glycolic acid to get smooth skin
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana

Get it from Amazon for $12+.
2
A nail and cuticle repair oil that deeply conditions and improves the appearance of nails
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
3
A salicylic acid toner from Paula's Choice that dramatically smoothes skin
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as good as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest) . And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." — Mariel Garza

Get it from Amazon for $11.
4
An Olaplex-esque reparative hair mask infused with proteins and collagen to restore hair health
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But i ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3

Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.80.
5
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower to get rid of dead skin
Available in three textures and as sets of two or three.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney

Get a pair from Amazon for $8.99.
6
A pack of a pus-extracting stickers to accelerate zit healing time and reduce their appearance overnight
Promising review: "I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" — Kiara Galloway

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7
A no-white-cast blurring loose face powder that will keep makeup in place all day
Promising review: "What a difference from my old powder! I had been using the Nyx loose powder for years but it always made me look so...dusty...this stuff, oh man...it makes my foundation look airbrushed on! Like, what the hell!? It has a very very slight sheen and seems to just sink into your foundation, no dusty look whatsoever! I am amazed...and also never using any other powder ever again...I love it when I find a good staple for my makeup routine, this is definitely sticking with me! And you get soooooo much! I couldn't believe how much you get for the price! Just can't beat it! And for added bonus, it smells amazing!" — Amazonian

Get it from Amazon for $5.72.
8
A mattefying setting spray that locks makeup in place all day
Promising review: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer. It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." — Tina J.

Get it from Amazon for $6.73.
9
A versatile, non-comedogenic and hydrating skin oil, great for fading any kind of scar
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." — Yasmin Rodriguez

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+.
10
An ultra-lengthening mascara that lifts lashes in just one coat
Promising review: "I bought this mascara after seeing it go viral on TikTok. This stuff is incredible. I've been using this mascara for two months, and it's still performing very well. I admit that I am not a fan of the packaging (it feels clunky, cheap, and plasticy), but it's the inside that counts, right? The formula builds well. The brush is the perfect length to grip and coat all of my lashes. It lengthens my short eyelashes after just one coat! I tested this against my more expensive mascaras, and it performed better than most!" — Gizelle Cade

Get it from Amazon for $8.04+.
11
A highly affordable lengthening and volumizing mascara that only costs $5
Promising review: "Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I've spent two ridiculously hot NYC summers wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord, Buzzfeed

Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12
A set of satin pillowcases that are soft and tug-free on your skin and hair
Promising review: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.49.
13
A hydrating lip gloss that give you all the shine and tint without the stickiness
This gloss is available in 15 shades.

Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lipliner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." — Natalia

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
14
A foot file that will gently remove calluses, hard or cracked skin and leave your heels soft
Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple of times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
15
A large selection of premium makeup brushes to apply a number of products
Promising review: "In my 30s, I decided I should learn more about makeup than just a touch of blush, BB cream, and eyeliner on rare occasions. I still don't wear makeup often, so I didn't want to spend a fortune on quality brushes. These have been great for me over the last six months. They come with a photo reference of what each brush is designed to do, which is great for me who still can't tell one small brush from another without looking at my guide. Out of the big brushes, I mostly use one for blush and another for mineral foundation. I use the various small brushes for eye shadow. The fine one is nice for using eye shadow as eye liner. So if you're a makeup newbie or an occasional makeup wearer who wants a good set of brushes, these are for you." — Belle Brita

Get a set of 14 brushes on Amazon for $12.99.
16
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm with SPF 25 to repair and protect chapped lips
Promising review: "So I have been a loyal EOS fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious. I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha

Get it from Amazon for $8.
17
An ultra-fine continuous mister, ideal for misting your hair or face
Promising review: "Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for some thing for when I wet my hair in the mornings. My old typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has a longer spray time and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all worth it especially for the price." — M. Zuniga

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
18
An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller to touch up makeup and perfect an oily t-zone
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
19
A "Poreless Putty" makeup primer that reduces the appearance of pores and keeps makeup flawless
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
20
A set of Bióre pore strips to deeply clean out clogged pores
Promising review: "These deep-cleansing pore strips are amazing! I warm up my face with hot water and leave areas for application wet, then apply the strips! Having an acne-prone skin this really removes all the blackheads!! I also take a face strip and cut it in half for chin and forehead." — kat12

Get it from Amazon for $7.52.
21
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that can help with hair loss, dandruff and hydration
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
22
An inexpensive, lightweight and bendable concealer to brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines
Available in 18 shades.

Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." — Liela Lee

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
23
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to stimulate and exfoliate your scalp
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
24
A set of no-heat foam rods to get damage and frizz free curls
Promising review: "I absolutely love these!!! I was skeptical at first and now they are part of my every night routine. I love having carefree curls that last as long as I do without having to put heat on my already-dry-from-bleaching hair. I would recommend these for any and everyone who is tired of the heat and the smell of a traditional curling iron or wand. I will never go back!" — ZombieCakez

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
25
A gel nail polish set for at-home manicures that look like they were done at the salon
You need a UV gel light to use these, and there's a well-loved one on Amazon for $19.39!

Promising review: "I have only tried the rosy blush color but I love it. Application was super easy and I only needed two coats. This was my first time doing a DIY gel manicure and it has lasted exactly a week so far with zero chips!! Still super shiny as if I did my manicure yesterday... this includes taking care of three children, giving baths, showering, washing dishes, laundry, etc." — Mommie

Get a set of six for $12.99.
26
A smudge-proof matte liquid lipstick that doesn't feel like a traditional dehydrating matte lipsitck
This lipstick by Maybelline is available in 45 colors.

Promising review: "I love this liquid lipstick! It applies so smoothly. It's high pigment, doesn't dry out my lips, doesn't fade, and doesn't smudge! Once it dries, I don't have to give my lipstick a second thought. This is the best lipstick I have ever tried. I have five different shades now. I hope they never stop making this." — Enbear3

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
27
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris

Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.49.
28
A set of dermaplaning razors you can use to get rid of peach fuzz and groom eyebrows
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it, leaving a smooth canvas behind to better absorb skin care products and better under makeup.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
29
A game-changing eyeshadow primer to make eyeshadow looks last
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae

Get it from Amazon for $13.75.
30
An affordable concentrated moisturizer for dry, cracked, or bleeding hands
According to a lot of reviewers, O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream can help relieve eczema.

Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." — Desert D.

Get it from Amazon for $6.64.
31
A dermatologist favorite hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin
Promising review: "Got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L Ashburne

Get it from Amazon for $13.59.
32
An anti-dandruff shampoo that relieves flaking and itching and can prevent dandruff-causing outbreaks
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b-4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head and Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." — Martin C.

Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
33
A sensitive skin friendly shea butter shaving cream that can prevent razor burn
Promising review: "I found this on TikTok and decided to try. I have sensitive skin and after using this I had no razor bumps! It’s weird because it doesn’t get sudsy and foamy like regular shaving cream, but this is much more moisturizing and smells great! Will definitely be using from now on." — Luis

Get it from Amazon for $3.37.
34
A gray root cover-up spray for seamless root coverage between salon visits
Promising review: "I LOVE this. I went almost completely gray in my 20s and have been coloring my hair since then — almost 20 years. My hair grows somewhat fast so I find myself coloring my roots at minimum every two weeks, which I think is bad for my hair. This product has been a lifesaver in allowing me to extend out that time frame some. I wish I had found it sooner!!! I have been several colors since finding this product — dark brown, blonde, and reddish — and all of those corresponding colors of this product worked wonderfully for me." — Mmandkcs

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
35
A jumbo eyeshadow pencil to achieve a variety of eye looks
This eyeshadow crayon is available in 23 colors.

Promising review: "I've always wanted this, if you're in the makeup world then you know this is like gold. I love how it makes my eyes more noticeable and it helps make my colors show up better on my water line if I wanna add some shadow to my lid. This is definitely a most have in your makeup kit." — itschante

Get it from Amazon for $4.47.
36
A jar of healing clay mask that helps to clear pores
Promising review: "This does exactly what you have seen on TikToks and reviews! My skin is so soft and clean after each mask. I use this to treat skin that I shave and the shave is smoother and closer. I will always keep this as a part of regimen." — Joanne W.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
37
An exfoliating silicone rubber brush for a deep and gentle clean
Promising review: "I love that a little bit of soap goes a long way with this. Thank god for TikTok because I was getting a new loofah every other day and this saved me for the struggle. You only need one or two or pumps for your whole body and it makes your soap go a long way. It’s so soft, it doesn’t feel damaging at all. It would be easy to disinfect too if needed. Overall 10/10. The ONLY thing I hate was I wish it were bigger." — Cheyenne L.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
38
A silicone facial applicator brush to apply skin care products and mud masks
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw them on TikTok and ordered them right away. I've been using them for months now and they make applying masks so much easier. I get a much more even application than I did with my hands or with other brushes. Extremely easy to use, clean, and store. Love love love!" — Caterina

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $4.39.
39
A double ended and smudge-proof eyeliner stamp to get the perfect cay eye every time
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97.
40
A brow-defining pencil for a subtle, more filled-in eyebrow
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially-edged eyebrow pencil. It's also available in four different shades.

Promising review: "I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural and stays on until I wash my face at night. I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" — Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
41
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper to quickly and easily take care of thicker toenails and ingrowns
Promising review: "I am on my feet a lot and I had two nails that had thickened to the point where I couldn't use the regular nail clippers any more because they didn't open far enough. I had nail scissors but they weren't nearly strong enough. I'm not going to lie — I was getting really self-conscious about them in addition to the fact that my shoes were getting more and more uncomfortable. I found these clippers and tried them out and I couldn't believe how smoothly they cut through my super thick nails. I thought I was going to have to apply a lot of pressure but the blades just slid right through. One of the best purchases I've made in awhile!" — Katie D.

Get it from Amazon for $9.34.
42
A versatile and creamy mechanical eyeliner pencil that stays in place, even in the waterline
This eyeliner pencil by Nyx is available in 12 colors.

Promising review: "You can't beat the price. The most perfect creamy, pigmented, and easy to put on eyeliner ever. I think most eyeliners are a bit stiff and kind of tug on the eye when you apply it but not this liner! I bought it in black but will be buying it in other colors as well. Also! If you like to smudge your waterline, this liner is perfect for that." — Kaykay

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
43
A micellar cleansing water designed to be super gentle and effective at removing makeup
Promising review: "A great makeup remover! This is a drugstore must-have product — it’s mentioned all over to have. No alcohol or fragrance in the ingredients which was the important thing to me, as I this frequently use to remove mascara and eyebrow makeup. It does a good job of removing what you need before washing your face. I will be buying the same product but different micellar (they have three types) that removes waterproof mascara better. I recommend getting this and using it as a two-step in your routine." — Alize V-D

Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
