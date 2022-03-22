We’ve all heard the saying “beauty is pain,” however, beauty can probably also be described as expensive. That’s what makes this list of highly rated hair care, skin care and makeup products all under $15 even more noteworthy. Plus, people had a lot to say about how well they performed.
Read on to find lengthening mascaras, acne clearing mud masks, reparative hand creams and more.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A bump-erasing body exfoliant with lactic and glycolic acid to get smooth skin
2
A nail and cuticle repair oil that deeply conditions and improves the appearance of nails
3
A salicylic acid toner from Paula's Choice that dramatically smoothes skin
4
An Olaplex-esque reparative hair mask infused with proteins and collagen to restore hair health
5
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower to get rid of dead skin
6
A pack of a pus-extracting stickers to accelerate zit healing time and reduce their appearance overnight
7
A no-white-cast blurring loose face powder that will keep makeup in place all day
8
A mattefying setting spray that locks makeup in place all day
9
A versatile, non-comedogenic and hydrating skin oil, great for fading any kind of scar
10
An ultra-lengthening mascara that lifts lashes in just one coat
11
A highly affordable lengthening and volumizing mascara that only costs $5
12
A set of satin pillowcases that are soft and tug-free on your skin and hair
13
A hydrating lip gloss that give you all the shine and tint without the stickiness
14
A foot file that will gently remove calluses, hard or cracked skin and leave your heels soft
15
A large selection of premium makeup brushes to apply a number of products
16
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm with SPF 25 to repair and protect chapped lips
17
An ultra-fine continuous mister, ideal for misting your hair or face
18
An oil-absorbing volcanic face roller to touch up makeup and perfect an oily t-zone
19
A "Poreless Putty" makeup primer that reduces the appearance of pores and keeps makeup flawless
20
A set of Bióre pore strips to deeply clean out clogged pores
21
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that can help with hair loss, dandruff and hydration
22
An inexpensive, lightweight and bendable concealer to brighten and reduce the appearance of fine lines
23
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to stimulate and exfoliate your scalp
24
A set of no-heat foam rods to get damage and frizz free curls
25
A gel nail polish set for at-home manicures that look like they were done at the salon
26
A smudge-proof matte liquid lipstick that doesn't feel like a traditional dehydrating matte lipsitck
27
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage
28
A set of dermaplaning razors you can use to get rid of peach fuzz and groom eyebrows
29
A game-changing eyeshadow primer to make eyeshadow looks last
30
An affordable concentrated moisturizer for dry, cracked, or bleeding hands
31
A dermatologist favorite hydrating cleanser made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin
32
An anti-dandruff shampoo that relieves flaking and itching and can prevent dandruff-causing outbreaks
33
A sensitive skin friendly shea butter shaving cream that can prevent razor burn
34
A gray root cover-up spray for seamless root coverage between salon visits
35
A jumbo eyeshadow pencil to achieve a variety of eye looks
36
A jar of healing clay mask that helps to clear pores
37
An exfoliating silicone rubber brush for a deep and gentle clean
38
A silicone facial applicator brush to apply skin care products and mud masks
39
A double ended and smudge-proof eyeliner stamp to get the perfect cay eye every time
40
A brow-defining pencil for a subtle, more filled-in eyebrow
41
A podiatrist-level toenail clipper to quickly and easily take care of thicker toenails and ingrowns
42
A versatile and creamy mechanical eyeliner pencil that stays in place, even in the waterline
43
A micellar cleansing water designed to be super gentle and effective at removing makeup