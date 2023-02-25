ShoppingBeautywalmartself care

Cold and gloomy, the dreary winter months can make us feel blue, making self-care essential during these long nights and shorter days. Taking time for a face mask, swiping on some new lipstick before heading out the door, or slathering on some soothing lotion can provide a little dopamine boost, making you feel better instantly.

If you want to step up your beauty self-care game, it doesn’t have to break the bank. Walmart has all kinds of super-cheap beauty buys that will put a smile on your face. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite ten products under $10 to help you feel good even on the most humdrum of days.

1
Walmart
NYX Professional Makeup jumbo eye pencil
TikTok scrollers who love watching beauty routines have likely seen this oversized NYX eye pencil in their algorithm. Working as an eyeliner or eyeshadow, this smooth gliding pencil comes in 16 shades. It’s a great boost for busy days when you want to go out the door quickly while still looking sharp.
$5.47 at Walmart
2
Walmart
L'Oreal Paris Elvive hair balm
Soft and silky hair will definitely have you feeling good after dealing with dry, brittle hair all winter. Improve your damaged mane with this highly-rated rinse-out treatment from L’Oreal Paris. The creamy conditioning mask can help strengthen hair while also moisturizing it for more manageable strands.
$4.72 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Aveeno lavender stress relief lotion
Who doesn’t deal with dry skin in the winter? Rather than just putting on whatever bottle you have nearby, switch to a lotion that can also help you relax, like one with the calming scent of lavender. At the end of the night, rub on some of this lavender-scented moisturizer from Aveeno to unwind while hydrating your skin.
$8.77 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Maybelline Lifter lip gloss with hyaluronic acid
Another TikTok favorite, this lipgloss not only has hyaluronic acid to help hydrate your lips, but it also gives a subtle pop of color. Each shade has shimmer for ultimate shine, but it’s also neutral enough for no-makeup makeup looks. If your lips are extra dry, the added moisture may help plump your pout too.
$7.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
BioRepublic organic calming mask
While many parts of the country have experienced a milder winter thus far, those in the colder climates are still dealing with the frigid temps. That arctic wind can cause chapping and drying no matter how much facial moisturizer you wear. Whether you went on a ski trip or just live in a snow-prone place, try this calming face mask that can help soothe wind-burned skin.
$7.73 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Profusion Cosmetics 10-shade eyeshadow palette
How could you not feel good when wearing these super bright neon eyeshadows? Normally buying a palette under $10 would be questionable, but with over 1,000 reviews and a 4.6 out of 5-star rating overall, customers are fans of these vibrant shadows. Winter is gray, but that doesn’t mean your makeup needs to be.
$5.18 at Walmart
7
Walmart
PaintLab Queen of Hearts press-on nail kit
Looking down and seeing perfectly manicured nails is a great feeling. Get a salon-quality manicure with these press-on nails from PaintLab. The red heart-shaped french tip would cost big bucks at the local beauty parlor, but with the help of these glue-on nails, you can get them done instantly at home.
$9.97 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Neutrogena fragrance-free cleansing face wipes
We’ve all had a night where washing our face and going through our skincare routine is the last thing we want to do. Stash these popular Neutrogena makeup-removing wipes in your bathroom cabinet for nights when you’re just not feeling it, to save time and get in bed faster.
$5.47 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Vanelc 24K gold eye mask
Eyes a bit puffy in the morning? You’ll look totally glam when you put on these golden under-eye patches. They’re made to help with dryness and puffiness around the eye, but they also look super cool. Full of nourishing ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, they can help increase elasticity and reduce fine lines.
$9.55 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Olive & June Long Lasting Nail Polish
If you’re not a fan of press-on nails, how about painting your nails a gorgeous color at home? We love this vibrant and unique purple shade from Olive & June. The brand’s polishes — in addition to being long-lasting — are also vegan and cruelty-free.
$8.98 at Walmart
