HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images via Getty Images We rounded up cheap boys and girls clothes on Amazon that are perfect for summer and school.

Kids outgrow their clothes faster than you can keep up. Whether your child will be going back to the classroom, continuing to learn from home, or doing some hybrid combination of the two, chances are they’ll need a few new clothes to get them through the next school year.

If you’re not taking your annual back-to-school shopping trip this year, you might be in search of some online alternatives. There are plenty of places to buy kids’ clothes online, ranging from gender-neutral styles to kids’ clothing subscription boxes that’ll deliver them a treat they can wear every few weeks.

And, if you’re short on time and your kiddos are short on school-ready clothes, Amazon might be an easy and affordable destination.

There are plenty of trendy kids’ clothes on the retailer’s site, including Amazon’s own in-house kid’s clothing brand that’s designed in collaboration with Disney: Spotted Zebra.

You’ll find everyday kids’ clothing like T-shirts and underwear packs in fun prints, as well as useful items like packs of gym shorts and socks.

One of the best deals we’ve seen on kids’ clothes from Spotted Zebra is this five-pack of kids leggings for just $25. We also spotted these Marvel tees that will make her the envy of all her friends and this knit denim jacket that’s perfect for cool summer nights and fall mornings.

So you can spend less time back-to-school shopping and more time enjoying the end of summer with the kiddos, we rounded up a few kids outfits from Amazon that are perfect for summer and school.