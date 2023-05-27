The truth about bras is that for certain boobs, underwire can be not only annoying but downright painful — which is why we often go looking for softer, wire-free bralettes to keep the girls in place.
Target reviewers recently tipped us off to a much-hyped $10 bralette made by the retailer’s intimates line, Auden. The bralette, which is available in sizes XS to XXL, has a winning rating of 4.7 stars and over 550 reviews that are in “support” of the comfortable, non-wired style.
Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, the bralette is deemed “comfortable” by the majority of reviewers for its stretchiness. It fits true to size; the sizing can be determined by comparing the wearer’s usual band and cup with the sizing chart on the product page.
As for the construction of this pullover bralette, it’s cut similarly to a tank top — there are two adjustable thin straps going straight across the shoulder. It also has a subtle ribbed texture on the front and removable padded cups.
People who are larger-chested will also be pleased to know that the style offers decent support for bigger cups. “Cute, comfy, and stretchy. Perfect for WFH or just lounging or GOING OUT or anything. I’m a curvy gal with a large chest, and the XXL is still comfy,” wrote reviewer Ada.
(Reviewers with smaller chests have said that this bralette “has a nice low impact support for when you’re around the house” and that it’s suitable for “low maintenance” activities.)
The bralette boasts a seamless finish that makes it an essential undergarment for thin or contouring tees that usually reveal outlines of bras. (“[It’s] great for shirts that you don’t want your bra lines showing,” wrote reviewer NicoleA10.)
Check out a few more promising reviews below or just keep scrolling to add this gem to your cart.
“So comfortable and just the right amount of padding. I can’t believe only $10! Came home and tried this on and bought two more. If there were more colors, I’d buy them all! I think these will be great for summer. — MissFox
“Love these bras! Super comfortable! They are a lighter support so although I love them for daily wear and even for yoga sessions, this isn’t something I’d run in. I’m rather larger in the bust (34DD) and the large fits me perfectly” — VA
“I love this bralette. It’s my go to. It’s so comfortable and is supportive for my larger cup size. It holds its shape well. I wear it almost everyday.” — Shopgal