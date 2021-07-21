HuffPost Finds

29 Cheap Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories From Amazon With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Affordable and credible pieces always have a place in everyone's heart and closet.
Hanan Awad and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

One of the secrets of life is that you don’t have to spend a million dollars to look stylish. It’s actually about finding great pieces of clothing and accessories that fit you well and make you feel confident. That’s why we found a selection of dresses, pants, tops, swimsuits, accessories and more that are not only cheap but beloved by thousands of reviewers. And that’s a total style win-win.

1
Retro bell bottom jeans
Designed with an elastic band, these jeans will give you a nostalgic outfit with a 2021 twist? Your future self will thank you for the comfort, style and newfound confidence that you'll have when wearing these pants.

Promising review: "Ahhhhhh...these jeans are soooo comfortable, well made and VERY complimentary on! I've been a GAP gal for sooo long, but, I saw these jeans and decided to try them. When I put them on, I did a happy dance! The waist is super comfortable...button and zipper, but stretchy. The shape is amazing AND the length is a Godsend. Great value and I will be back for more! Great jeans all around and they fit true to size..if ya want 'em a little more snug, order a size down." — Bobbie

Price: $12.59+ (available in sizes S–4X and in 19 colors and patterns)
2
A T-shirt dress
The side ruching and a wrap-around hem skirt on this dress will have you singing "let me upgrade you," because of all the extra stylish touches on this dress.

Promising review: "I've purchased five of these dresses. They're perfect for pretty much any occasion. I've worn to parties, work, church, dates, and my nephew's graduation. Living in California means that I can wear this dress year-round. Don't let the price fool you - this dress is well made, double lined, and the unhemmed finish at the bottom is interesting. Plus they are super easy to care for! Just toss in the washer/dryer. I've received so many compliments and 'where'd you get that?'" — KC

Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors).
3
A set of stackable necklaces
These can be worn together or separately, no strings attached kinda thing. These necklaces come in different variations and also have a lobster clasp so you can adjust the length.

Promising review: "I wear this necklace almost every day! It’s the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT but ILOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate! I initially didn’t know if I would like that only because I have several layered necklaces that are all one piece and they are convenient to put on, but I am loving this option! All pieces are very lightweight and do not rub or pull on the neck and the clasp is easy to latch. One small thing is the longest necklace tends to slide around showing the clasp throughout the day and I have to keep making sure it’s not showing. Otherwise great necklace and I will buy again to make sure I keep an extra on hand for myself or a gift." — Shaundrajoy

Price: $14.99+ (available in four-set options and in 35 designs)
4
A one-piece swimsuit
The asymmetrical ruffle on this suit will have everyone gasping when you tell them you got it on Amazon.

Promising review: "I LOVE this suit!!!! I did size up one, based on reviews, and it is PERFECTION! I was hesitant to buy a swimsuit without trying it on, but this is a winner!! Built in (non removable) padding, helps keep everything in place, while not moving around or being too thin/thick. The one strap is supportive enough for a large chest, and the backside offers solid coverage. Also, and MOST importantly, the suit is lined with something magical. I cannot recommend this swimsuit enough!" — Bethany Y.

Price: $21.99+ (available in sizes 6–16 and 44 colors and patterns)
5
A fedora with a belt buckle trim
Showing off your laid-back personality shouldn't cost you your style or extra money. This will be the cherry on top of any outfit that will just keep those vibes moving.

Promising review: "I was looking for a flat brim hat like this but couldn’t afford your average $60 hat and well I found this and it arrived today and came packaged fine in plastic instead a box, wasn’t dented or bent. This hat feels so soft and high quality I never would have guessed it was only $14! Also has an adjustable strap instead to fit better. What a steal! I’m ordering more colors now lol" — Lindsay

Price: $15.99+ (available in 32 colors and designs)
6
High-waisted wide-leg pants
Made with a super soft fabric, these pants will become your next go-to outfit for running errands, walking the dog, going out for a casual lunch or even taking a nap. Basically wearing these pants will make you do productive things, and you need them.

Promising review: "These pants are AHHHMAZING!!!! They are also long. But not too long that they are hanging on the floor, and I love the bell-bottom look. It has been such a long time since I've fallen in love with a pair of pants, but these are the ones! The fit is spectacular, and they are SO soft! I want to add that these are the kind of pants that will look good on all kinds of body types because they are so stretchy and quite forgiving. This is the first Amazon review I've ever written and for good reason. I seriously couldn't be happier, and I can't wait to order more styles. I might just order a backup of these in case they discontinue them. And the price? Are you serious, so affordable. This is a win/win/win in my book! " — LW

Price: $18.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors and patterns)
7
A beaded bracelet
Made from volcanic stones, the beads on the bracelet absorb essential oils. These are sure to add more balance, color and harmony to your life.

Promising review: "I definitely recommend buying this bracelet. It's fairly priced. The elastic it's strung on is nice and thick, so it feels like it won't get stretched out. The seller even included a spare section of elastic in case the bracelet breaks - much appreciated since my toddler likes to tug on my jewelry. The lava beads are a nice dark, almost black color which makes the other color beads really pop. I put a drop of peppermint oil in the lava beads to diffuse because I get headaches sometimes and it helps, and this bracelet doesn't leave a weird residue on my arm like some lava beads do with oil."Claire

Price: $7.99+ (available in 14 colors and designs)
8
A crop tank top
This top is perfect for those baddie gym days you want to sweat in style. If you don't end up working out while in this outfit, just know you checked off "looking confident and cute," on your to-do list.

Promising review: "Very comfortable material - silky smooth. Medium support. Crop style tank but so comfy to wear as a sports bra, by itself, or lounging at the house. This item is a closet must-have you won’t regret buying this product." — Bonner & Rachel C.

Price: $21.98+ (available in sizes XS-XL and 18 colors and patterns)
9
High-waisted dress pants
Sometimes your work/dressy pants are allowed to be vibrant colors. Plus, you need to dress that bright personality of yours accordingly. Pair with your favorite lace blouse and sandal heels for a chic summer look.

Promising review: "Really like these pants! I'm a ballroom dance instructor and had been looking for pants tight at the thigh with movement below the knees and these were perfect. I also have long legs and most pants shrink to the ankle after washing. These are perfect for me with a small heel. They look and feel high quality too." — Kristen Hughes

Price: $24.99+ (available in S–5X and in 25 colors)
10
A flouncy one-piece swimsuit
The off-the-shoulder action on this swimsuit makes it so you can look super cute, comfortable and confident. Lay back, sip on your favorite drink and enjoy looking AMAZING in your new summer 'fit.

Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this swimsuit. I was very hesitant to purchase a swimsuit online. However, was exceptionally pleased with the fit. If you’re self-conscious about having your arms out this swimsuit does the trick. I felt confident and comfortable in it. It’s pretty good quality, that said I wouldn’t put it in a dryer. I wash mine on the hand wash cycle and then hang it to dry. Cannot recommend this suit enough!" — Jara H.

Price: $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 27 colors and patterns)
11
An anklet bracelet
You can simultaneously show off your favorite person's or pet's initials. If you don't want to offend anyone, remember you have two ankles, enough to please two persons/pets of choice.

Promising review: "Absolutely love it! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this. I’ve worn it in the shower, the pool. Everywhere. Not cheap material, still has shine. I did loop the end so it didn’t dangle too far down and haven’t had any problems at all! My boyfriend, who never notices the little things, said that he really liked it and thought that it was sweet. So whether it’s for you or your partner or your kids, just do it! Buy two!" — Katie

Price: $11.04+ (available in 26 designs)
12
Joggers
The pockets, a high-waisted elastic band and tapered legs in make these joggers a stand-out style because singing "she's a runner, she's a track-star," has never been so fitting.

Promising review: "I love these. I tried the Athleta Salutation jogger and the fit didn’t work for me. At $89 I wanted perfection. These work and the fabric is similar, but not quite as matte. A little slicker. They are high-waisted...a little too high for me and my short waist but not uncomfortable like the Athleta ones were. They are also similar to the Lulu Align. Not quite the same fabric, it’s close enough for a dupe and for not having to pay a lot of $ for a pricey brand that didn’t fit perfectly. I will probably order more." — Lori C

Price: $28.99+ (available in XS-XL and 15 colors and patterns)
13
A set of three hoop earrings
With these, you can prove to everyone that these earrings never went out of style. Only the real ones kept wearing them, and everyone else just followed.

Promising review: "One word describes them --- Chic! These are very nice hoops! It comes with three pairs of hoop earrings which are great for the price, two gold and one silver color. They are lightweight and go well with any outfit. They are nice and light. You can wear them every day if you don't mind the size. Great deal! Bold and beautiful! Totally enhanced my look as expected!!" — Simply Stephanie

Price: $9.99+ (available in fives sizes)
14
A quarter-sleeve top
The fab bell sleeves on this top mean it requires its own section in your closet because you're going to buy it in every color just in case it sells out. You also need more shirts, plus they're affordable, so why not?

Promising review: "This is a gorgeous blouse. The neck design protects my chest from California sun. The sleeves are flashy, perfect length too. I can't buy enough of this style. The material is chiffon chic, and I can dress it up or down." — Maryjane

Price: $12.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors and patterns)
15
Denim shorts
These come in a lot of different colors because having a good ole' pair of reliable summer bottoms never hurt anyone.

Promising review: "These are the perfect shorts, comfy and stretchy. I wear these while I work (I'm a house cleaner) and they're perfect for moving all around. Love that they're mid rise and since they're stretchy I don't have to worry about constantly fixing them with all my moving around. The size seems to be right on the money, although out of the three I've purchased the black pair seem a little shorter then the rest. Other then that these are definitely some shorts you should have in your wardrobe!!" — Lauren B.

Price: $21.88+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors)
16
A cami dress
The asymmetrical skirt, V-neckline and sleeveless back on this dress will have you ready to party like it is 1998. When you step into the VIP section, your friends are going to say "Who dis?" because this dress will just leave everyone speechless.

Promising review: "Super cute dress! I ordered a size up from my normal size and I’m glad I did! The ruching on the dress and the asymmetrical hem makes the dress very sexy looking and perfect for any event! Looks very expensive. Order a size or two up!" — Britty Wolford

Price: $15.99+ (available in XS–XXL and in 20+ colors)
17
A short-sleeve maxi dress
With more than 16,000 five-star reviews (yes you read that right), this dress is a must-have because reviewers say it's comfortable, easy to style and affordable, which is basically everything you need in an outfit.

Promising review: "This dress makes me feel so beautiful! The material is soft and doesn't feel cheap. I got a 2XL based on the size chart, but it's a little long. I could have probably sized down and been ok. I LOVE that it has pockets, and I think it would look good on pretty much any body type." — Megan

Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 38 colors and patterns)
18
A high-low maxi skirt
The elastic band is pretty much the best invention ever and is sure to have you stepping out in style and comfort every single time.

Promising review: “This is so comfortable and boho chic that it will definitely be in heavy rotation this summer. I wear the shorter area to the side just as a preference, but it is long enough to wear in the front. The length is perfect and hits just above the floor on me. I've worn it with heels and flats and it looked amazing both ways.” — Jennifer Butler

Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors)
19
Printed joggers
These joggers come in 32 different colors because everyone needs that one pant they love in every color it comes in.

Promising review: “For some reason, I wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. They fit great and are very comfortable! Especially working from home, they are like pajama bottoms that I can also easily transition to walk out in public wearing.” — Michelle

Price: $4.98+ (available in sizes S–4X and 32 colors and prints)
20
A baby doll tunic
Pretty sure the keyhole detail will unlock a whole new style when you wear it. Pair this with denim and your favorite mules for a casual look.

Promising review: “This shirt is so adorable and I’m so happy with it! I got my usual size and it has a great flowy look without feeling oversized. Falls right below my hips so it looks great with skinny jeans. If you have a short torso, you may be able to get away with it over leggings. The quality is excellent and looks expensive.” — Patrick

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors, prints and styles)
21
A breathable romper
This is perfect for the days you want to wear shorts but really don't have the energy to piece an outfit together. Style with your favorite white sneakers and head out the door.

Promising review: “Great romper! The material is so soft and airy, but not see-through. For reference of sizes, I ordered a small and I am 5’4” and 128 lbs. It fits perfectly and washes well (I hung it up to dry). It is loose on the top, so a cami or sport bra might look better as it may show, and it is a good length on the bottom so that it doesn’t look like booty shorts. I am purchasing another in a different color because it will become a staple of my wardrobe!” — ArmyWife

Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors and prints)
22
A dreamy mini dress
The deep V-neck, open back and ruffle hem skirt in this dress will compliment any tea party or coffee date adventure. Style this look with your favorite sandal or heels for a chic look.

Promising review:PERFECT dress for a wedding, bridal shower, baby shower, or date night! Found this dress from a blogger on insta! I had so many compliments all night long! I bought a medium! I’m 5’8 and 175 lbs! I ordered a large first but once it came in, it was too big in my waist, shoulders, and chest! The medium fit like a glove!! So glad I have this dress in my closet now! Don’t hesitate to buy!” — Maggie Burress

Price: $15.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors and prints)
23
A basic crop top
It's 2021 and almost everyone has one. If you don't feel like showing any skin, this shirt goes a little past the belly button, perfect if you want a little more coverage.

Promising review: “This top is great and so soft! I was worried that it would fall apart when I washed it due to the soft nature of the fabric, but it has held up through several washes now. It fits perfectly and the material is very comfortable. This shirt is breezy and casual, perfect with denim shorts for a day around town.” — Carolyn

Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors)
24
Leopard beach shorts
You can wear these even after you're done with your vacay. Who knew running errands, going to the store and walking the dog could look so cute?

Promising review: “These are my new favorite lounge shorts. They are the softest thin material and are so comfortable. They are not only great for around the house but I would feel comfortable running errands in them. I sized up to a medium just to make sure they would be long enough to be appropriate but I think the small would have been fine too.” — Lacy Yarrow

Price: $13.68+ (available in sizes S–XXL)
25
A mantra bracelet
This will uplift your mood any day and remind you how amazing you are.

Promising review: “These are well made, nicely engraved, and very affordable. They did not cause skin irritation in my daughters, who have very delicate skin. The girls needed a little 'pick me up' during the pandemic, and these were just the thing to cheer them. Highly recommend.” — Vicki M.

Price: $14.97 (available in 89 designs)
26
A cocktail top dress
This 50s flair style dress comes in all sorts of quirky designs and patterns. Whether you choose a plaid pattern or one with lemons all over it, you'll find yourself making excuses just to go out and wear this.

Promising review: “I got so many compliments when I wore this dress! If you are worried that the lemon dress is see-through because of the white background, don't be. Make sure you look at the bust sizing; this has a small corset tie in the back but if you have a small chest it might not cinch up enough.” — Dannielle Smith

Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 44 colors and prints)
27
Cropped pants
The adorable bow-tie on these pants is sure to wrap your look together without all the extra bells and whistles.

Promising review: “I purchased the long sleeve pants due to the versatility. These could both be dressed up to the office, or casual with flats on the weekend. Let me say this. MOST COMFORTABLE PANTS EVER. They are a bit of a stretch material so lots of room to work with. They are true to size. I have gotten so many compliments from people on my pants. I now have both the black and khaki. I plan on purchasing a couple more. Great quality and a staple for any closet.” — Ema

Price: $28.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 32 colors and sets)
28
A short-sleeve jumpsuit
We all need that one adult outfit that feels like our favorite pajamas but with a more refined look.

Promising review: “I LOVE this outfit because as cliché as it sounds, you can 'dress it up or dress it down.' I threw on a long necklace and some heels, ready for a night out. You could easily pair it with your favorite flats and a cute jacket. It’s soft, has pockets, and a nice jogger style cut which makes pairing shoes a much easier task. I bought a small and it fits perfectly!” — Amanda Schafer

Price: $30.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors and prints)
29
A bohemian midi dress
The V-neck, ruffle hem skirt and floral pattern of this dress make it perfect for the days the weather is limiting your wardrobe options.

Promising review: “This is a cute summer dress. The material is soft and lightweight and flowy. It falls well and the ruffle sleeves gives it a fun breezy feel. It is not see through since it is lined all the way to your knees. Comfortable to wear too. The sizing conforms to US sizing guides so I would recommend ordering your normal size for this dress. I got this in blue and it’s a really pretty color.” — Geetha

Price: $39.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors and styles)
