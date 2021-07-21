A beaded bracelet

Amazon

Made from volcanic stones, the beads on the bracelet absorb essential oils. These are sure to add more balance, color and harmony to your life."I definitely recommend buying this bracelet. It's fairly priced. The elastic it's strung on is nice and thick, so it feels like it won't get stretched out. The seller even included a spare section of elastic in case the bracelet breaks - much appreciated since my toddler likes to tug on my jewelry. The lava beads are a nice dark, almost black color which makes the other color beads really pop. I put a drop of peppermint oil in the lava beads to diffuse because