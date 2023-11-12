ShoppingFashion

28 Cheap Fall Dresses That'll Make You Look Cozy All Season

From caftans to sweater wrap dresses to velvet party frocks, these will be your affordable go-tos this fall.
Elizabeth Lilly
A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1187661737%2Fmidi-dress-mini-dress-ikat-long-block&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="midi block-print dress from Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1187661737%2Fmidi-dress-mini-dress-ikat-long-block&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">midi block-print dress from Etsy</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nemidor-Womens-Ruched-Pleated-Bodycon/dp/B09YCMFH2C?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ruched wrap dress from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nemidor-Womens-Ruched-Pleated-Bodycon/dp/B09YCMFH2C?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ruched wrap dress from Amazon</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Allegra-Womens-Velvet-Square-Vintage/dp/B08G86K621?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="velvet frock from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Allegra-Womens-Velvet-Square-Vintage/dp/B08G86K621?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">velvet frock from Amazon</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Elegant-Lantern-Crewneck-Cocktail/dp/B08NT8G8QN/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lantern-sleeve dress from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Elegant-Lantern-Crewneck-Cocktail/dp/B08NT8G8QN/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=65495431e4b06bc01e2564ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">lantern-sleeve dress from Amazon</a>.
1
www.amazon.com
A lantern-sleeve looker
It'll quickly become a fall go-to once you realize it's the perfect thing to wear with your favorite knee-high boots. It's available in 22 colors and sizes S–XL.

Promising review: "I bought this dress in wine red, the color is pretty and the fit is perfect! So I ordered a second one in white. Putting it on I noticed there isn't a lot of stretch, but they're both very nice looking and comfortable. The white is lined so it's not see through at all. I'm keeping both!! Highly recommend!! Perfect for fall weather with boots!" — Amazon Customer
$38.89 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A stylish printed option that'll please folks who prefer sleeves to sleeveless
It's available in sizes S–XXL and eight patterns.

Promising review: "I searched out this dress after researching the wardrobe of Judy Hale on the Netflix show Dead to Me. I love her modern boho style. This was worn in one of the first episodes. After reading the other reviews about size, I ordered the XL. I am typically a US size 8 and between a M and L in most big-brand sizes. The XL fit exactly how I wanted. I paired mine with a brown suede belt. The slit falls a little too high for me so I will probably sew it about 1" below the buttons. In my opinion, the buttons are a bit cheap, but not too bad. I believe this fabric to be 100% rayon challis (approx 140 gm/m2). It's soft and flowy but not too sheer with this print." — bFranj
$16+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A tiered tunic with tons of color and pattern options
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in 42 colors and styles and sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "I have this exact dress in the blue color way and I love it. When I saw the black and white pattern I had to get it. It is so cute and comfortable, and whenever I wear it I get several compliments. I think that it runs a little small across the bust. I highly recommend this dress. Cheers!" — Lynn V
$34.97 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A flowy ruffled-hem dress
It'll look equally perfect with bare legs and sneakers as it will with suede over-the-knee boots. If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress — it fits perfectly and it's so adorable. The first day I wore it I got so many compliments and it was so comfortable. It was nice to wear as a dress or even a long shirt with leggings. The color is really cute, too. I definitely recommend it and will probably buy more in different colors!" — Jasmine Ball
$28.99 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A flowy boho style you'll get a ton of use out of in other seasons
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes S–XL, 1X–2X and seven colors.

Promising review: "Bought this to wear to a concert and it was perfect! It does run a little big but not so big that you need to exchange. Super comfortable! Love it!" — Amazon Customer
$30.91+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A showstopping mesh dress you can use as a base for basically any special event ensemble
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes 2/4–22/24 and 35 styles and colors.

Promising review: "I bought this for my birthday party this month (July). The dress came on time, fit me perfectly in every area and the material was fantastic for the price. I found no downsides to this dress other than the mesh is hotter than it looks. Having been born in the summer I’m used to it but it’s definitely toasty! I thought it was a beautiful addition to my closet. Dark but not tacky is my fashion goal LOL. I found it to be a bit itchy, but I have the most sensitive skin of all time. Overall I’d buy this dress again, I loved it and so did everyone else!" — Kelly
$18.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
A stellar velvet frock
It's available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors.

Promising review: "This is a great little black dress! I wanted something comfy that I could dress up or down, and use for Halloween ;) This hit all the marks! It's not tight which is good for me, but doesn't just hang there. Its a little stretchy so if you wanted it tighter I'd suggest getting one size smaller than usual, but I was right on the money with my size. Machine-washable is a plus, and I would recommend it." — Always220
$45.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A super comfy fleece hoodie dress
It's available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova
$43.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A flowy ruffled dress
It's available in sizes S-XXL and in 32 colors.

Promising review: "Flowy, romantic, comfortable, well styled, not cheap on fabric or fabric quality. This is a home run purchase." — Christopher E.
$43.88 at Amazon
10
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
An airy nap dress I plan to wear into fall with a moto jacket and ankle boots
It's super easy to adjust the puff sleeves from on- to off-the-shoulder to fit your mood. If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.
$35.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A lightweight tunic that'll easily go with a pair of leggings
It's available in sizes S–2XL and in 26 colors.

Promising review: "Great quality and overall look! It's super comfortable yet cute! Love the color and how thick the material is. Also, super impressed by how affordable this is! Very pleased with my purchase!" — Angel
$28.99 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A cozy turtleneck dress you can throw on with your over-the-knee boots
It's available in sizes S–3X and in 43 styles.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SWEATER DRESS! I read the reviews, and they said if you want the oversize look to go up a size. I am 5’4", 145 pounds, and normally wear a medium, but I went up to a large for the oversize look. I normally roll up the sleeve once for a cute cuffed look. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND." — Jodi Hochstetler
$29.99+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
A ruched wrap dress so you'll be pulled-together but comfy
It's available in sizes 14–26 and in 36 colors.

Promising review: "I love the fit of this wrap dress and it fits true to size. And I absolutely love the color. If you are thinking about buying this dress, I think you should definitely buy it. You will not be disappointed." — Shayna Spivey
$31.99+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A Wednesday Addams-esque classic
It's available in sizes XS–2XL and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "Bought this dress for my Wednesday costume. Very skeptical but I loved it! The material of the dress is stretchy and very nice, not cheap at all! Definitely a dress I can wear to the office so I'll be using again." — Amazon Customer
$31.99 at Amazon
15
BabitaTex / Etsy
A midi block-print dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and in two length options. BabitaTex is a Jaipur, India-based Indian clothing store with tons of gorgeous clothing.
$49.99+ at Etsy
16
amazon.com
A ruffly-sleeve number with bell sleeves
You can pair it with leggings and boots all winter long. It's available in sizes XS–4XL and in 42 styles.

Promising review: "The material is lovely and the zipper in the back brings the quality of this dress right up. I chose the leopard and I’m so glad I did — it’s a classy print for me. Today I wore jewel-green medium-heeled slides and matching fringe-green earrings!" — Cindy
$35.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A solid dress with pockets
It's available in sizes XS–2XL and seven colors.

Promising review: "This dress is beautiful. It is generous in size. I should have gotten a 2X instead of a 3X. Color is beautiful, the material lays well, the craftsmanship is great. Well worth the purchase." — Oneladya
$25.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A snake-print midi
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors. I have this dress in the green and it looks SO good in real life!
$29.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A striped beauty if you like to keep things as comfy as possible
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 26 colors and prints.

Promising review: "The dress is the perfect length for work and isn't see-through at all. I love black and white stripes and this dress, also, pockets!" — Brinna Kerrick
$30.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A ruffled masterpiece that looks more expensive than it is
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it. It's available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "Love this dress, modest enough to wear for work but cute enough to wear every day! I'm petite so I would say it runs a bit bigger than I'd prefer but it is still super cute! Also, this exact dress is being sold at other boutiques for three times the price!" — Emily Seils
$37.99 at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A glam wrap sweater dress with bat wings
It's available in sizes S–XL and 24 colors and length variations.

Promising review: "Nice thick material. Didn’t cut the middle piece off the back and could still wear it off the shoulder. Great dress for the price!" — ashley
$45.89 at Amazon
22
Coco De Chom
A stunning caftan dress you can wear with ankle boots or sandals
It's available in one size. Coco De Chom is a woman- and family-owned small business based in Dallas.
$47.65 at Coco De Chom (regularly $52.95)
23
amazon.com
A fun fitted ruffled wrap dress
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "Usually I find that the clothing off Amazon doesn’t always fit well but this dress fit basically perfectly! It is pretty true to size. The fabric does not have any stretch at all so you want to be sure to order the right size. Also, the color is a little more vibrant than the picture on the site." — Tori H
$38.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A long-sleeve swinging faux-wrap dress
It's available in sizes 4–22 and in 27 prints.

Promising review: "Super impressed with this dress! I looked at it and read the reviews so many times before just buying it, and I am SO glad I did! I wore it for a night out with my husband and got a ton of compliments. I have an athletic build (broad shoulders/average chest) and while it was very low cut, it was comfortable and still classy looking. Even at my height, I didn't feel like it was too short, which can sometimes be an issue... Bottom line, buy the dress!!! I'll be ordering it in more colors!" — 14AnnaM
$21.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A comfy T-shirt dress with a tie at the waist
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 23 colors.

Promising review: "I said 'it's comfortable' like 10 times when I tried it on because that's how comfortable this dress is! It's a soft T-shirt material and it runs true to size. I love the tie in the front. I could live in this dress!" — Cyndi Lundeberg
$19.99+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A V-neck slit dress for a glam look
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! I am tall and it’s so hard to find anything that is a true maxi”length for my 5'11" frame. This dress comes to my ankles, flows beautifully, and the true wrap style is great. If you are tall you should definitely buy this dress!" — Jami
$45.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A Buffalo plaid dress
It's available in sizes S–XXL and in nine colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress/tunic. Fits perfectly. Nice enough to wear to work (teacher) and comfy. The flannel is not too thick and perfect on cool days for a tank underneath as another layer." — you rock
$36.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A square-neck midi
It's available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors and styles.

Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." — Amazon Customer
$37.99 at Amazon

