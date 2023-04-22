Promising reviews:

“Perfect lamp for classic and minimal style. I bought two and I’m honestly considering buying another for my guest room.” — Ashley

“This is the cuties little lamp, don’t be deceived by it’s appearance. This lamp does what it is intended to do. It provides a nice subtle light in the room and provides a great deal of style. The color is not white, but more of a an off white. The textured of the lamp is a specked look with a rough texture. Great little lamp for the price. I was hesitant about buying, but so glad I did. Love it. Ps make sure you buy the right bulb to prevent having the bulb poke over the lamp.” — Catwoman5

“I hate overhead lighting with a passion, but wanted something small and good for the kitchen and this is perfect.” — Perfect size

“This little lamp is the sweetest ever! I needed something small for an area with a sloped ceiling, it tucks in there perfectly! The base has a little texture & the shade is white.” — Dlagiul