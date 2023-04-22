ShoppingHome DecortargetLighting

Reviewers Say This $12 Boutique-Style Target Lamp Is “Perfect”

You'd never guess this chic little lamp costs less than two lattes.

Threshold abstract mini table <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6442c9fce4b03c1b88c6d3cb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fabstract-ceramic-mini-table-lamp-white-threshold%2F-%2FA-86517103" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6442c9fce4b03c1b88c6d3cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6442c9fce4b03c1b88c6d3cb&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fabstract-ceramic-mini-table-lamp-white-threshold%2F-%2FA-86517103" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">lamp</a>
Target
Threshold abstract mini table lamp

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Next time you get the itch to redecorate, introducing a new accessory can make a simple but impactful change. A rug can tie a room together with a splash of color or texture. A potted plant can bring life to a room. A lamp, however, will literally give a room new light. Rather than going all in and rewiring your ceiling lighting, a table lamp is a quick and easy way to zhush it up.

It’s tough to narrow down a table lamp with so many options out there. Maybe a Murano glass mushroom-style lamp calls to you. Maybe you’re craving the opulence of a stained glass Tiffany lamp. Or perhaps something chrome and futuristic. Regardless of your style, I would like to nominate this $12 lamp from Target as the pick. Taking inspiration from mid-century design, the white drum shade and ceramic body offer a high-end minimal look that no one would ever guess costs less than two coffees from Starbucks.

$12 at Target

Standing at just over one foot high, this lamp makes its mark without taking over the space. The tonal shades of white offer a clean look that will vibe with any room. This tiny-but-mighty statement piece will be right at home on a sideboard, desktop or bedside. It’s also a “perfect little lamp for … my reading chair” in the words of reviewer nomi. No matter where you use this lamp, it’s sure to bring a warm glow and catch compliments.

Check out of some of the lamp’s best (and brightest) reviews ahead, or just scroll to the bottom to add it to your cart.

Promising reviews:

“Perfect lamp for classic and minimal style. I bought two and I’m honestly considering buying another for my guest room.” — Ashley

“This is the cuties little lamp, don’t be deceived by it’s appearance. This lamp does what it is intended to do. It provides a nice subtle light in the room and provides a great deal of style. The color is not white, but more of a an off white. The textured of the lamp is a specked look with a rough texture. Great little lamp for the price. I was hesitant about buying, but so glad I did. Love it. Ps make sure you buy the right bulb to prevent having the bulb poke over the lamp.” — Catwoman5

“I hate overhead lighting with a passion, but wanted something small and good for the kitchen and this is perfect.” — Perfect size

“This little lamp is the sweetest ever! I needed something small for an area with a sloped ceiling, it tucks in there perfectly! The base has a little texture & the shade is white.” — Dlagiul

$12 at Target
