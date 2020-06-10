Though the somewhat symbolic holiday might seem trivial in relation to everything going on in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life right now and bring them some joy.

The good news is you don’t need to break the bank to give a good Father’s Day gift. There are a lot of budget-friendly Father’s Day gifts on Amazon that are unique and thoughtful, like this practical $20 magnetic wristband for the DIY dad to keep his loose screws and nails within reach while working on a home improvement project.

Of course, if you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift this year, you might turn to customized, hand-crafted gifts on Amazon Handmade, like this initial cutting board.

The best part is a lot of these Amazon Father’s Day gifts are Prime eligible, so you don’t have to sweat the shipping.