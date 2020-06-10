Home & Living

Cheap Father's Day Gifts On Amazon That Are Unique

If you're short on cash this Father's Day, there are still great dad gifts on Amazon that are thoughtful and unique.
You don't have to overspend to give a good Father’s Day gift.

Consider this your warning: Father’s Day this year is on June 21.

Though the somewhat symbolic holiday might seem trivial in relation to everything going on in the world right now, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the dads and father figures in your life right now and bring them some joy.

The good news is you don’t need to break the bank to give a good Father’s Day gift. There are a lot of budget-friendly Father’s Day gifts on Amazon that are unique and thoughtful, like this practical $20 magnetic wristband for the DIY dad to keep his loose screws and nails within reach while working on a home improvement project.

Of course, if you want a more personalized Father’s Day gift this year, you might turn to customized, hand-crafted gifts on Amazon Handmade, like this initial cutting board.

The best part is a lot of these Amazon Father’s Day gifts are Prime eligible, so you don’t have to sweat the shipping.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few gifts for dad under $35 on Amazon that will arrive before Father’s Day. All you have to do is grab a funny Father’s Day card to go with it.

Take a look:

1
A place for all his essentials
Amazon
Find this wooden docking station for $30 on Amazon.
2
His new go-to for home projects
Amazon
Find this RAK magnetic wristband for $20 on Amazon.
3
A way to keep his notes together without wasting paper
Amazon
Find this Rocketbook smart reusable notebook for $25 on Amazon.
4
A custom cutting board
Amazon
Find this personalized cutting board for $29 on Amazon.
5
A fancy shaving set
Amazon
Find this The Art of Shaving four-piece mini kit for $24 on Amazon.
6
A handy tool that does it all
Amazon
Find this all-in-one tools, hammer and multitool set for $34 on Amazon.
7
A set of succulents for his new home office
Amazon
Find this five-pack of succulent plants for $18 on Amazon.
8
A designated space for all of his glasses
Amazon
Find this office desk eyeglass holder for $23 on Amazon.
9
An easy way to watch all of his shows
Amazon
Find this second-generation Amazon Fire Stick for $30 on Amazon.
10
A way to keep his trunk organized
Amazon
Find this folding car trunk organizer for $20 on Amazon.
