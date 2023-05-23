14 Great Under-$30 Father's Day Gifts (And A Dad Joke For Each One)

A gifting question: Who’s a hard person to shop for because they’re stereotypically not great at talking about their feelings or asking for nice things for themselves? If you said any and all dads and father figures, you’d be exactly right.
While tired gender roles are, in fact, tired, we can all admit that shopping for Father’s Day can be tough. To make this Father’s Day a little less of a guessing game, we rounded up our favorite affordable gifts for dads. From compact thermoses to gardening sets, we found items for all types of dads, all under $30.
And, to beat them at their own game, we used this handy-dandy joke generator to come up with an eye-roll-inducing extra cheesy dad joke for every present on our list.
Though a present isn’t the only way to show your appreciation, it’s a little something to make the dads in your life know how loved they are. And with everything on our list coming in under $30, your dad will be proud knowing that you stayed under budget this year.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.