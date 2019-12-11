HuffPost Finds

15 Cheap Gifts For Your Friend With Expensive Taste

They don't need to know these gifts are all under $50.

Your friend might have expensive taste, but what they don't know about how much their gift cost won't hurt them.
The holiday spirit is all about being merry, lounging around with your loved ones and toasting away by a fire with friends.

The only problem? The holiday spirit also tends to involve exchanging gifts. And the price tags on those gifts will definitely be weighing down your wallet before the new year begins.

You’re probably busy trying to find the perfect gifts for everyone on your checklist — like your parents, who made you promise not to get them anything, and your coworker you don’t know that well (may we suggest a monogrammed candle?). You might not have put much thought yet into what to get your friend who has expensive taste. You know who we mean: that friend who always prefers the finer things in life, like Champagne and designer labels.

Luckily, we found 15 gifts that are all under $50 that look expensive but won’t leave your budget completely out of whack.

Check out these inexpensive gifts that definitely don’t look cheap:

1
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick
Sephora
This Gucci lipstick comes in an Art Deco-inspired gold tube, and the creamy formula makes the shade will be long-lasting.
2
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Anthropologie
This mask is made with mulberry silk on the inside and outside, so they'll feel luxurious even while they're sleeping.
3
OUAI UO Exclusive Holiday Kit
Urban Outfitters
Cult-favorite Ouai is surely on your friend's beauty radar. This hair care kit includes a leave-in conditioner, volume spray, wave spray and a pearl clip.
4
Mejuri Honey Ring
Mejuri
This ring is the bee's knees.
5
Slip For Beauty Sleep 6-Pack Slipsilk Skinny Hair Ties
Nordstrom
These silk hair ties will actually be gentle on their hair.
6
Deepa Kristin Embellished Headband
Anthropologie
They'll be able to feel like royalty with this regal headband made with gold beads.
7
Deco Crystal Linked Drop Earrings
J.Crew
For the friend who loves to a little drama in their wardrobe, these deco drop earrings can ring in 2020.
8
Starry Night Sheer Slouch Socks
Free People
Your fancy friend definitely won't settle for plain socks. These sheer socks with stars can be dressed up or down, depending on her mood.
9
Trudie Flutes, Set of 2
Anthropologie
The friend who just moved into a new home deserves a toast. And that Champagne toast will taste even better in these whimsical flutes.
10
Oops-A-Daisy Hard Shell AirPods Case
Urban Outfitters
Your friend who posts daily on Instagram will ooh and aah over this this dainty daisy case.
11
Modern Pearls Ear Crawlers
Kate Spade
These pearl crawlers are a modern take on classic pearl studs. They'll look great in anyone's ear.
12
The Balm Dotcom Scarf
Glossier
You can't go wrong getting your friend a silky scarf, especially one from Glossier.
13
Pearl Ribbed Knit Scarf
J.Crew Factory
Keep them warm and shimmering this winter with this pearl embellished scarf.
14
Sherpa-Lined Glitter Moccasins
Old Navy
Glitter slippers elevate even the laziest day.
15
Pearl Gem Gloves
T.J.Maxx
These gloves are made with wool and cashmere in Italy, so they'll have the feel of luxury that your friend can't help but fall for. Plus, who can resist a little sparkle?
