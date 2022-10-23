Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Popular items from this list:
A four-pack of face changing paintings
Promising review:
"All my neighbors bring out Halloween decor in September. It's my first time truly doing decor outside the home. It’s a hit!
We had some bushes in our front yard and it looks like a cool sidewalk museum with these outside." — Val
A bundle of faux eucalyptus stems
Promising review:
"These are good quality. Each has four small stems." — Misty Pellow
A pair of bat lace curtains can spruce up your windowsills
What I wouldn't give to have Catherine O'Hara mess up my house. Promising review:
"This is perfect. It's exactly what I wanted. It fits great and it's just enough decoration for my kitchen." — SlWheat
A set of four linen throw covers for cuddling up with some retro, festive fluff this fall
Grab pillow inserts
if you don't already have some lying around! Promising review:
"These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze.
Buy them!!!" — mamaJen
A vertebrae candle sure to send chills up your spine
Promising review:
"The packaging was perfect. The candle was delivered on a day when it was 112 degrees Fahrenheit outside and the candle was not melted at all. It was in great condition and looks so cool and creepy! Perfect for Halloween!
" — Sierra Bowman
A witchy wall mount
Promising review:
"This adds just the right amount of creepiness on my library wall. I love, love it!" — Auntie Jessica
Seven gold brushed faux pumpkins for folks who keep it chic no matter the season
Promising review:
"These pumpkins are very detailed and realistic! Wonderful fall decor, especially in a warmer, more tropical climate where browns and orange tones seem a bit out of place.
I love these!" — Z
A bat garland you can hang over your fireplace
Promising review:
"This felt bat and wooden bead garland was the perfect touch for my Halloween mantle (pictured above, right)! It's very good quality!" — Jill A Olesh
A pair of perky skeletons
I've had my paper skeletons for YEARS. They've made it through two moves and near constant phases of decorative rearrangements and they are still practically pristine (pictured above, right). I love these little cuties! Promising review:
"These are cute and classic skeletons that are perfect for decorating anywhere. Great condition!" — LeightonPrice:$7.50
A salt and pepper set for anyone who finds under-seasoned food frightening
Promising review:
"This ghost set is adorable. They come in the little crate with filler straw and it's super cute. Great for collectors, daily use, or for adding to a spooky tiered tray display
." — Jellybean
A spider web placemat that'll add a splash of spookiness to any surface in your space
Promising review:
"I got two and they are great. It's not just your average placemat. They were packaged well. Each is easy to roll up and store away and regains shape fast once unrolled. I did not use mine as your typical placemat and actually used them as fun Halloween decor.
I'm very happy with this purchase." — Amazon Customer
A pack of Halloween lanterns
Want your lanterns lit up? Add some super lightweight LED fairy lights
! Promising review:
"These were actually the shape of candy corn. We left them hanging on the patio. They probably stayed hanging and looking good at least a week. They would have lasted longer but the kids had to take them down and play with them." — Susan Kennedy
A trick-or-treat throw you can toss over the permanent spaghetti sauce stain on your sofa
Promising review:
"I love this blanket. It's very soft and looks exactly like the picture. It’s a good size and worth the price" — Jennifer
A pair of Sanderson sisters signs that'll be loved by everyone
Promising review:
"Going to be great for my Hocus Pocus
theme this year. They are kind of thin and lightweight but perfect to hang on the door." — Stephanie Dietz
A candle lantern for complementing your cottagecore home with a subtle, spidery touch
Promising review:
"I was really impressed with this lantern. The design is very detailed and it looks nice in the daytime as well as the night when it's lit up. It looks like an antique metal lantern with a flickering candle, but it's actually plastic and light weight.
It puts off the perfect glow, and is a great addition to our Halloween decorations. It has a timer you can use for it to go off and on, or you can switch it on/off manually." — Julia Shafer
A crow table runner
Promising review:
"I really enjoyed this on my table which is about 3'x4'. The fabric is thick enough and a great buy for the price." — Laura Bauer
A classic cauldron for cooking up something cute in an empty corner or entryway
To recreate the foggy glow like the photo on the left, grab a light-up mist maker.
If you're looking for a lot of colorful smoke for a photo or short moment, the reviewer on the right used a smoke stick
. Promising review:
"I got this to make a honey pot for my son’s Winnie The Pooh Halloween costume. This little witches cauldron worked great – I painted it and added some rope for a handle. By itself it would make a cute Halloween candy bowl too!" —Claude Daigle
A pot holder and oven mitt with pumpkins, flowers, and skeleton hands
Promising review:
"These are so pretty. I love the cute fabric. It's witchy without being over the top Halloween. The material feels very sturdy and is heat resistant. I was pleasantly surprised at the size.
Most pot holders I see are barely big enough for your hand. This one is huge, making me less likely to burn myself (I will probably still burn myself though because of who I am as a person)." — Heather Holmes
A pair of felted wool pumpkins
Promising review:
"These are gorgeous. They are a beautiful felted set of pumpkins. Nicely made. Will be using these years to come." — Shirl
A pack of 24 retro Halloween postcards
I love decorating for the holidays but I try to keep things thrifty. These cards were just what I was looking for! They fill a lot of space when on display, without taking up basically any storage space during the rest of the year. Promising review:
"These are quite beautiful and I almost don't want to send them out because I like them so much.
They are a very classic style so if you're looking for scary cards these may not be what you're looking for. Since they are reprints of old vintage styles, some of them are not as crisp. The photos are mostly drawn in that style to begin with so it's not something that detracts from them in the slightest. Overall they are worth the money and I'd definitely buy them again." — Jama Lama
B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet
I impulse-bought this to use as decor for a Halloween table I put together last year. It's perfect! Each letter has a vintage-inspired illustration with diverse characters and clever details. I'm a big fan! Promising review:
"The illustration style immediately grabbed my attention. I bought it for my toddler but could have just as well bought it for myself.
My son loves the book even though I got it after Halloween. He seems to like Halloween imagery and we've read it frequently this December. His favorite letter is B for boo as he likes to scare us all the time." — BlueCactus31
A bed canopy to take your bedroom decorations to the next level
Promising review:
"I LOVE this canopy! It's great for the price. It takes a minute to figure out which way it goes on the bed but don’t get discouraged, you’ll figure it out. This is meant to hang from the ceiling but you can make it work on posts.
I tied the hook strings around the bed post and it holds great. It’s a great canopy." — ShontekaPrice: $19.99+
(available in three colors)
A retro table runner
Promising review:
"I love this little runner! This is the perfect size for our entry table! Love the design, and the quality is great. Excellent value!" — hewwogillian
A set of three LED candles for adding a warm touch to your super scary shelves
These require two AA batteries
, not included. Promising review:
"My wife had me order this product, as she is a Halloween fan and wanted to add these to her decorations. She also has high expectations on products she buys and when the candles arrived, they were very well received. They look exactly as shown in the product picture and are wax over a battery operated LED light.
They look like candles, but without the open flame! The pieces were shipped quickly and have operated the way they were advertised. My wife and I are completely happy with the purchase and we are very glad we bought it!" — Scott Thomas Currier
A trio of animal skeletons
Promising review:
"These were the perfect addition for Halloween. They are sturdier and better quality than I was expecting for the price! Note: the joints are not moveable." — Ange
A table runner that'll turn your own haunted house into a haunted HOME
Promising review:
"I love this as a runner on a small kitchen island I have! It's really cute! It looks great and is a fun way to add something festive without clutter because it is flat
." — Laural
A horror-movie-watching blanket
Promising review:
"The image is good quality and it’s so soft! This is definitely a great deal" — Tori Hernandez