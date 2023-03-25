ShoppingwalmartTechheadphones

These Reviewer-Approved Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Watch movies, listen to your favorite songs and play your favorite video games with these high-rated options.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Cowin noise-cancelling over-ear <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJLab-Go-Air-Pop-Bluetooth-Earbuds-True-Wireless-with-Charging-Case-Black%2F631193073%3Fathbdg%3DL1102&subId1=641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJLab-Go-Air-Pop-Bluetooth-Earbuds-True-Wireless-with-Charging-Case-Black%2F631193073%3Fathbdg%3DL1102&subId1=641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">headphones</a> and JLab wireless <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJLab-Go-Air-Pop-Bluetooth-Earbuds-True-Wireless-with-Charging-Case-Black%2F631193073%3Fathbdg%3DL1102&subId1=641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJLab-Go-Air-Pop-Bluetooth-Earbuds-True-Wireless-with-Charging-Case-Black%2F631193073%3Fathbdg%3DL1102&subId1=641e579ae4b03793a8afa385" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">earbuds</a>
Walmart
Cowin noise-cancelling over-ear headphones and JLab wireless earbuds

A good-quality pair of headphones delivers high-quality sound, is comfortable to wear and reliable. You can spend hundreds of dollars on headphones, but that doesn’t mean you have to.

If you’re on the lookout for a more affordable option to pack on plane trips, work out or play video games, Walmart has several highly-rated options to choose from.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite headphones at Walmart that cost less than $50.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
These COWIN noise-canceling headphones
Noise-canceling headphones can cost hundreds of dollars, but more affordable, high-rated options like this one are a great way to get the noise-canceling experience without the hefty price tag. These Bluetooth over-ear headphones have a comfy fit and come in a variety of colors, including green, purple, black and white. Pack them on your next flight for a quieter, more relaxing trip.
$49.99 at Walmart
2
These JLab earbuds
If you’re in the market for Bluetooth earbuds that are a fraction of the cost of Apple AirPods, check out this option frp, JLab. These wireless earbuds come with a charging case and boast 32 hours of total play time — plenty of time to listen to your favorite workout playlist or podcast.
$20.79 at Walmart
3
These Beats by Dre wireless earphones
Rock the Beats name for under $50 with the Beats Flex, a pair of wireless headphones that can be worn in your ears or around your neck. They have up to 12 hours of battery life and come in a variety of colors, including black, blue and yellow.
$49 at Walmart
4
These wireless sport earphones
When you’re working out, the last thing you want to worry about is your headphones falling out, and the ear hooks on these earphones keep that from happening. Offering stereo sound and 48 hours of play time, these water- and sweat-proof wireless earbuds are a great gym and running companion.
$23.89 at Walmart
5
These wired Apple EarPods
If you don’t want to fuss with connecting your headphones to your device via Bluetooth, or have nostalgia for the days when iPhones came with a set of headphones, Apple EarPods are a classic option. Their unique design is modeled after the ear and supposed to be more comfortable than traditional circular earbuds, and the lightning connector can plug straight into an iPhone without an adapter.
$17.63 at Walmart
6
This RUNMUS gaming headset
Immerse yourself in the worlds of your video games with these noise-canceling over-ear headphones. They offer 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling microphone and cool LED lights on the sides.
$16.99 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Tozo T6 wireless earbuds

Reviewers Say These Are The Best Earbuds And Headphones For Sleeping

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Does Taking Magnesium Really Help With Sleep And Brain Fog?

Money

What The Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For You

Parenting

6 Things Parents Of Kids With ADHD Need To Understand

Work/Life

What Not To Say To Your Kid When You Lose Your Job

Food & Drink

Gastro Doctors Share The 1 Food They Never (Or Rarely) Eat

Wellness

Artificial Sweeteners: Side Effects And Health Risks To Know

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Say Your Skin Has ‘Winter Gunk.’ Here’s How To Spring Clean Your Face.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

It's Not Just You: Making Friends After 60 Is Really Hard

Wellness

Allergy Season Is Getting Worse And Lasting Longer. Here's What Doctors Want You To Know.

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

These 35 Products Are So Useful, Reviewers Are Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

We Found Affordable (And Comfortable) Versions Of Designer Shoes

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

17 Things From Target’s Spring Home Sale That Will Make Your Space Look Cooler

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Yogurt At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Wellness

These Sleep Habits Are Putting Your Heart Health At Risk

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

These Women Over 50 Have Great Skin. Here's What They Use.

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

People Cannot Get Enough Of This 'Holy Grail' Viral Beauty Product

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Shopping

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Shopping

9 Reviewer-Vetted Retinols That You Can Get At Walmart

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

6 Of Breville’s Most Popular Espresso Machines Are Up To 25% Off

Wellness

How To Fight The Urge To Always Make Everything About Yourself

Parenting

25 Tweets About The Worst Parenting Advice People Have Received