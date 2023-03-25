A good-quality pair of headphones delivers high-quality sound, is comfortable to wear and reliable. You can spend hundreds of dollars on headphones, but that doesn’t mean you have to.
If you’re on the lookout for a more affordable option to pack on plane trips, work out or play video games, Walmart has several highly-rated options to choose from.
Advertisement
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite headphones at Walmart that cost less than $50.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
These COWIN noise-canceling headphones
2
These JLab earbuds
3
These Beats by Dre wireless earphones
Advertisement
4
These wireless sport earphones
5
These wired Apple EarPods
6
This RUNMUS gaming headset
Advertisement