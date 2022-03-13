38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Popular items from this list include:
An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake.
A set of satin pillowcases – not only will it feel lovely on your face, but it will actually help your hair.
A set of closet cascaders to seriously free up some room in there by taking advantage of the vertical space.
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper. Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware. Promising review:
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized.
I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
A gorgeous pastel paint-by-number
Each set comes with a detailed numbered outline, three brushes, and a set of numbered acrylic paints with extra to spare. Promising review
: "I’ve been doing a lot of paint by number paintings lately as a way to decompress from stress, and this one is by far my favorite one. It just looks so cool, and it was not as hard to do as some of the others I’ve done." —K Rivera
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising review:
"Love these pillowcases. Very soft and cool to the touch (which I love). I bought them because I've read several things stating that satin/silk pillowcases are better for your skin at night and avoid breakouts (as opposed to cotton/linen). Seems to be helping with my stress breakouts and plus they are just really nice to sleep on
. I would love to find sheets to match as well. Plus my cat loves them too LOL." —kelly
An undated habit calendar
Promising review:
"I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly.
I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly it's the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day.
I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
A set of closet cascaders
Promising review:
"Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds... but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well.
When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list.
I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!!
Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"AMAZING!!! I bought some shower aromatherapy steamers for stress relief. Sadly, they completely stressed me out by deeply staining the tub. I was very afraid of losing my deposit. I tried EVERYTHING, bleach, every soap and spray ever made, to no avail. Then someone told me about The Pink Stuff
— it really is a miracle!! It is so easy to use and works almost immediately. They have a lifelong customer now!" —CM
Or The Pink Stuff Miracle Spray
Promising review:
"First saw this product on TikTok and needed to try. I'm extremely grateful I did. I cleaned my kitchen with it and it was amazing. It cleans tough stains and shines appliances. It's a magical cleaner.
If you are on the fence about trying it. Just do it. You won't regret it. I will say its a bit pricey for a cleaner, but it's 100% worth it." —lanetta
A shampoo scalp massager
I use one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it.
And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice.Promising review:
"Great tool for a great price. I bought this to help my scalp health, like get rid of dead skin and gunk but this is also a stress relief and feels amazing.
Also, my hair feels thicker so I think that it does stimulate hair growth/health." —Selma
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Promising review
: "This is an awesome unit. I was a bit afraid that the quality would be poor because of the cheap price but I was impressed. So impressed that I am thinking about buying everyone in my family a pair for Mother’s Day. These are a true reliever of stress! The battery lasted all night total of 10 plus hours!
Great product for a relaxing sleep." —Sarah Kerr
Plus a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof
so you can use them during workouts or runs or even in the shower, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone. Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.Promising review:
"Finally wireless Bluetooth earbuds that have excellent sound and seem to be top quality for the price
. I have shopped and shopped for weeks and feel so very fortunate to have found these little treasures. So easy to pair with my smartphone and right away I could hear beautiful crisp sound. And my calls are crystal clear too. I use these earbuds at work to help me decrease my stress while I concentrate on my projects.
Everything feels so sturdy and expensive." —Nikki S.
A pack of NeuroGum to help with the weird afternoon work slump
Promising review
: "I heard about this gum from a friend. They swore by it, so I decided to give it a try. I just started a new job with a longer commute and have been letting stress kind of bog me down, especially mid-day.
I'm not much of a coffee drinker, so I though this would be an easy alternative. For the past few weeks, I've chewed a piece after breakfast and one after lunch and I can honestly say that I tangibly feel more energetic throughout the day. I'm a big fan
— definitely going to sign on to the subscription plan." —Andrew Nguyen
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Puracy is a Texas-based, family owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.
Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood!
I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after
you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened
(I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods). Promising review:
"Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived.
I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" —Kathleen
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Patch Pimple Spot Treatment
Promising review:
"I bought this off of the recommendation of an Instagram blogger and while I typically trust this person's judgment, it just seemed so far-fetched that the little patches could actually work! Being quarantined has been stressful and I was experiencing breakouts like never before so I thought I would try them out!
I'm so glad I did because these took large blemishes and cleaned them out. They didn't disappear off my face the next day, but they were no longer raised and angry looking. My boyfriend even tried one on something he was sure was an under the skin ingrown beard hair that had been a blemish for years! He put one on it a couple of times and it has made a HUGE difference. It is finally starting to clear up after literally two years! So this stuff works y'all!
" —Taeler
A bath overflow drain cover
Promising review:
"I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra 3 inches of water and it is great.
" —Hyacinthe Snyder
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. Promising review:
"This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes"
Promising review:
"These made a huge difference in my plants. Perfect for busy growers, it takes two seconds to set the spike. It is also cleaner with no mess compared to loose feed that is measured into water." —CarolynRTR
A peel-and-stick dry erase weekly calendar
Promising review:
"Essential for busy people! My boyfriend and I have very different schedules. He works a full-time job, I work two part-time jobs, go to school full time, and am usually part of a theatre production or two. This whiteboard calendar, coupled with some colorful dry-erase markers, is ESSENTIAL!
Not only does my boyfriend know what my schedule looks like this week, but I know where I'm supposed to be and when. It was very easy to put up and seems like it would be easy to move.
" —Kalen Stockton
A set of Monkey Noodles
A quiet sensory toy that stretches, pulls, twirls, wraps and squeezes, so you can work out the day's frustration without waking up half the house with random clicking noises.
Promising review
: "After having to work from home for months and with my high stress job, my anxiety has been through the roof.
I opened these up and immediately fell in love with them, but what really shocked me was that my cat saw me playing with them and immediately ran over to come and play too. She played with them al day! I used it to help keep me calm before I had to give a Zoom presentation and it worked.
I did forget to hold onto it while actually presenting lol but nevertheless it eased my anxiety prior to having to speak." —Kelly
A sleep-focused essential-oils blend made with chamomile, sage, and lavender
Promising review:
"I'm very particular with my essential oils, especially blends, but after reading positive reviews on Dream, I thought I'd try it and for $10 for this large bottle compared to my other smaller, more expensive essential oils, I was willing to take the risk. It arrived quickly and I opened it immediately to find a very pleasant, delicate scent so I added to my living room diffuser after a stressful day, and it simply made me happy
. I can't wait to try their other blends now!" —Amazon Customer
Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential-oil diffuser
on Amazon for $15.99
.
A weekly meal planner
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off
and take with you on the other side. Promising review
: "This simple tool is just what I needed to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful to me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we would just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
A set of super-comfy wax ear plugs
TBH, I swear by these so aggressively that I have them on a subscription. They're like ear glue.
My apartment is on a busy street and my upstairs neighbor is a noisy human being (does this count as a subtweet??) and once I pop these babies in I can barely hear a thing. Plus, my ears never get sore with these in like they do with headphones or other earplugs. Promising review:
"Don't know what I would do without these! I have become a bit of a light sleeper from stress so with my husband's snoring and my son waking up to use the bathroom during the night, I needed some rest! I also never travel without!" —Anonymous
A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils
Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS STUFF. I’m on my second bottle. I get headaches often, always have, and this has been a great alternative to ibuprofen all the time. I use it for stress headaches (I grind my teeth at night and just generally carry a lot of tension) and this helps most with that
. Also sinus headaches. I have insomnia too and get headaches from lack of sleep and this helps soothe the headache and helps me relax so I can fall asleep. I wouldn’t say it fixes all headaches (and not migraines) but it helps a lot, smells great, and is super handy.
Strongly recommend!' —Elena Peeples
A set of Sea Bands
Promising review:
"I get nausea once in a while from stress and GI issues. These bands are completely working!!! I wear them throughout the day!" —Beth
A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker
Promising review:
"Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning.
Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
A silicone baking mat
Promising review
: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
A dual hair dryer and brush
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures
— reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them. Promising review:
"Oh. My. Gosh. Let me start off by saying I HATE doing my hair
. It's long, straight, and really fine so I just let it air dry and call it a day but that leaves it flat, frizzy and a little wavy in the back. Well I got this puppy in the mail today so immediately jumped in the shower so I could use my new drying brush and this thing is literally magic! It dried it so silky smooth and gave me so much volume.
I used it on the low setting first then high and was blown away. I will forever be drying my hair this way. I feel like a hair model LOL
. So basically ... just buy the thing. You won't regret it!" —Chloe512
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." —Panda
A small power bank charger
Promising review:
"This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND another person's!!
Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it bc of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark!
I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
A set of durable matte hair clips
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." —Amazon Customer
A microwave pasta maker
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple go-to dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting tired of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined.
Seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this. I suggest buying the larger size to have more portion options." —Winky
An auto-shutoff outlet
Promising review:
"Great product!! Now I never have to worry about leaving my curling iron plugged in!! I also bought one for my mom!!" —Sandra R.
A waterless dry shampoo foam
Promising review:
"I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in). My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly. When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or buildup like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch and it gives my fine, flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it.
I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." —Amelia Tilton
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
A rapid egg cooker
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are pre-cooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead! Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge
Promising review:
"I keep buying these. They provide great help with organization. I try to add one to my cart every time I order anything else. These are great in my kitchen cabinets for different sauces and spices.
I have one in my refrigerator for small condiments (capers, mustard, olives etc) I plan to add at least one more. I use these in my craft room for paints, ribbons, tapes, office supplies
. I also plan to add more, in larger sizes too. So many uses. This spins smoothly, and doesn't rock or tip if weight isn't distributed evenly, especially in the fridge. These would make excellent wedding shower, baby shower, house warming gifts
." —MASKinner
A six-outlet wall charger
Promising review:
"I was constantly having to unplug something in my kitchen to make room for charging my iPhone or watch or using the slow cooker or any of the other half dozen things I wanted to use at the most convenient spot in the house...the kitchen counter. My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler.
Features that I love other than the excellent number of outlet options it gives are that it screws into place (so it doesn’t pull out of the outlet when you try to unplug something), the versatility of having the USB ports, and the light feature that I appreciate a stupid amount. Yeah, the light switch is right next to it on the wall, but who wants to flip on a light just to plug something in?
So basically the price was great, it arrived quickly, and it looks nice. I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in, with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets.
" —HappyCarnivore