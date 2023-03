Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Trim and file your nails

For Jessica Austin, a manager at Primp & Polish , a small chain of New York City-based salons, the first step to a killer at-home pedicure is tackling your talons while they're dry. "At home, you can prepare for a pedi by trimming and/or filing your nails," she said. "Like they say, it is important to have the right tools for the job! [You need] straight-edge nail clippers. Most nail kits come with curved ones, but don't buy those."When trimming your toes, Austin says curved clippers can potentially cause more irritation, nicks and hangnails or ingrown nails that straight ones. A straight-edge nail clipper will help you trim just the toenail without jabbing the soft skin around it by mistake. Additionally, grabbing a set of nail files can help you level off your finger and toenails before getting to business.Austin emphasized that you should just trim the tops of your nails at the point; you don't want to push back your cuticles until they've been soaked in water (see the step below). However, later in your home pedi process, nail blogger and home manicurist Amanda Bella recommends using a flat nail file to buff and smooth your nails, as that type can be easier to hold than a nail buffing cube