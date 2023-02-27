34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Popular items from this list include:
• A roll of weatherproof stripping for doors that can prevent cold drafts, noise and bugs from coming inside.
• A moisture meter for soil that can help prevent you from over- or under-watering your houseplants.
• A trio of dimmable string lights secured on flexible copper wiring.
A sunset lamp
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it.
The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined a circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." — MBA Squared
A small space heater
Promising review:
"I bought this heater to stay warm while working from home this winter and to avoid high heating costs. So far we’ve already had a few chilly mornings and this little heater has worked great! Heats up my small office space quickly. It’s not exactly quiet, but as long as I am not in the phone I do not find the sound distracting. Hoping this will keep me warm throughout the winter!" —Taylor Gobeil
A programable auto-shutoff outlet
You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.Promising review:
"I plug a small electric heater into it. It allows me to get heat for a while...and turns the heat off when I forget I left it on. It should save me a few bucks over the course of a Maine cold winter!" — Maine Guy
A plug-in color-changing mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A freezer tray specifically made for freezing soups or sauces
Souper Cubes
is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and it have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups. Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy.
There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." — Kate
A door draft stopper
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside!
The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." — Wuzaaap
A roll of weatherproof stripping
Applying this during extreme weather temperatures can make the adhesive not stick as well, so it's recommended to apply it when it's between 55°- 104°F. If you do want to apply it when it's between 45°-54°F, you can use a hair dryer to warm the tap and surface for better application.Promising review:
"So, I bought a house last year in the summer, whoot whoot! I live in Minnesota so baby, the winter was coming! My house is older and big, so I kept feeling drafts but couldn't figure out why. And then I discovered, the space around my front door needed to be sealed. I bought this and voila! Once I sealed my door, I was able to turn my heat down a bit and be comfortable in my front room!
This was an inexpensive and quick fix. I have a ton of the stripping left by the way." — Myshia Moore
A weighted draft stopper
Available in five styles.
Promising review:
"I liked that this came in a darker color and was weighted on the bottom. It's very sturdy and decorative as well. I did not purchase for noise cancellation, just needed to quench the cold air from coming into the living room area. No need to use adhesion to keep it in place, it stays in place very well! Living in the Northeast can bring some frigid weather, so I like that it's an inexpensive option and easy to use. It has loops on the ends to hang when not in use." — Hope Beacon
An under-cabinet produce hammock
Knapps Knots is a woman-owned small business from San Diego that specializes in handmade macrame crafts. Available in two sizes and 10 colors.Promising review
: "It’s LOVELY! The rods are a little long for under my cabinets but I made it work and it still looks beautiful. I couldn’t be happier. Beautiful craftsmanship. I had no counter space left so I had to have it.
I posted to Snapchat and my Instagram and Facebook stories. I have already gotten tons of compliments from people saying they have to get one too! The personalized note and packaging was such a cute touch! Oh and super fast shipping, too!" — Hannah Campbell
A motion-detecting toilet night-light
It is an LED light and has 16 colors that can either be solid or rotate between all of them. Promising review:
"This seemingly silly little gadget has turned out to be great! The light level (brightness) can be dimmed down if desired, and the color can be set to whatever you want, but the bottom line is that you don't need to turn on a bright overhead light (which wakes me up and makes me angry, not a good combination) when you need to go into the bathroom at night. Cleaning it is a breeze, too; what seems like it's going to be a problem...isn't. I can't recommend this toilet night-light highly enough, and I'm not ashamed to admit it.
Could be on the gift list this December." — Wandergurrlee
A pair of beaded fan pull extenders
Available in two sizes and in two finishes.
Promising review:
"This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.'
I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek... now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor. (When you notice them — most of the time, who even things about a ceiling fan pull chain?) As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" — LHD
Transparent weather-sealing tape for doors and windows
Promising review:
"This stuff goes on really well and has almost a rubbery consistency that allows it to bridge gaps — not buckle or crease — and stretch a bit where needed. Some tapes look like packing tape, crinkly and cloudy, but this went on flat and clear and stayed that way. I put it on in October, and it kept the cold out and actually helped prevent condensation on the storm window through the winter (down to -25 degrees F). I removed it the next summer and it left no residue and it did not pull up the varnish on the window casement. Pictures are after it had been on for eight months. The 30 feet of tape covered three windows for me. I'll buy again." — Mercer W
A game-changing dishwashing spray starter pack
Promising review:
"I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does!
Like, scary well." — Elizabeth Lilly
An indoor boot tray
Available in two styles.
Promising review:
"Great to hold wet winter shoes at your doors! I use them for putting my wet snowy shoes on when I come in my house from outside in the snow. The lip around the edges keeps the water from getting on my carpets and hardwood floors. I love these, and after the snow melts, I just pour the water into sink. Works great!! So easy to clean." — mimiofmixedblessings
A 6-pack of washing machine tablets
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and had to give it a try. It’s very easy just throw it in there and throw on the self-cleaning mode for my washer. My washer was musty beforehand and came out with no smell at all. It freshened up the drum.
Since I used it, my clothes have smelled stronger of my detergent. Definitely worth giving it a try." — Adamsp17
A aromatic eucalyptus shower bundle
The bundle is handmade and comes cut, wrapped and tied with a self-adhesive hook from this small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina. They recommend replacing once a month for the best results. Available in five sizes.Promising review:
"I’ve purchased eucalyptus bundles multiple times from this seller. They arrive in perfect condition and smell great. I love that the little hook arrives with the new bundle. All you have to do is stick the hook in your shower and hang your bundle!
We have them in all our showers, and we receive many compliments on how nice it smells!" — Jessica
A trio of dimmable string lights
These lights are made with three strands and are dimmable with an on and off switch. Plus, they're made from copper wire that's waterproof and bendable. And to top it off, they have more than 8,500 5-star ratings. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"100% worth buying. I lined the top of my ceiling with them and my door. You only need 3 clear Command Hooks
on each wall to hold them up because the lights are so lightweight. They put off the perfect amount of lighting. At night it’s the only light I leave on. It creates such a cozy atmosphere. The best part is the fact that they’re not bulky and truly look like dainty twinkly lights. The wire can be bent into whatever shape you want for an easy setup. I have them in my new college apartment, and I get so many compliments." — John D. Traylor
A color-changing LED light string
The lights also come with some 3M adhesive you can cut to fit the length of your room. Available in three lengths.Promising review
: "These lights were so much easier to install than I thought they'd be!
The tape on the back is really strong and the lights themselves are brighter than the main light in my room. Everything was really dark and bland before, but these really made everything feel prettier than it was." — Shayna
Four shower curtain clips
Promising review:
"I have a lot of trouble with leakage around my tub when I shower. I tried double liners, magnets, etc. but curtain still blows enough to leak onto the floor and from there through the ceiling of the dining room downstairs around an infinitesimal gap between flooring and wall. I was desperate, so I gave these a try. Problem solved. Liner stays tight against the tile and can be freed for cleaning." — D. Polsky
An overflow drain cover
Promising review:
"I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath-taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner… I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm
." — HeartStar14
A cool mist humidifier
Reviewers say this is great if you have congestion, eczema or other skin conditions.Promising reviews:
"I’m used to having extremely dry skin in the colder months so I try to have a humidifier on when I get out of the shower, or just have a very dry day. This humidifier is amazing! I feel so much more comfortable in my space with the air not sucking the moisture out of my skin! You notice the moisture right away upon turning it on!
It’s easy to use, you can’t even hear it on, and easy to clean and refill! Thank you for giving me a less crusty winter season!" —Taylor B.
A humidifier tank cleaner
Promising reviews:
"I LOVE these little fish. I’ve been using them for about 2.5 years now, and I truly believe they help keep the humidifier and water cleaner. People don’t realize all the nasty mold and bacteria that can be growing in their humidifier and then released into the air in their room! I’ve noticed a huge difference in mold growth when I use these fish
." — Shelly
An electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. I knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles, and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A window insulator kit
Promising review:
"I buy this every winter, and it makes a BIG difference
! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film, and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat.
It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!
" — Raymond
A soil moisture meter
Promising review:
"It is said that overwatering is the major reason plants, especially indoor ones, die....I have had a lot problems with some plants needing more water in winter, and others needing less. This quickly shows the soil moisture, so I know what I need to do to keep each one appropriately watered.
This is a vital and useful tool!" — Wisteria
A large woven storage basket
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I was very pleased with this purchase. It's made well and quite sturdy. I have two pillows, a blanket and small quilt inside. It's currently in my living room, holding those items for cold weather; once spring and summer return, I'll use it in my guest room. I'm happy to know that it's machine-washable, although I've had no need to clean it. It's a fine addition to my home!" — pksommer
reviewer image of the shower filter attached to a shower head
A water-filtering shower head attachment
To install it, simply remove your existing shower holder, twist on the filter, and reattach your shower head. It's made to last through 10,000–12,000 gallons of water, or approximately six months of normal usage. Promising review:
"Okay, so I love Amazon, but I NEVER leaves reviews (it’s too much to type on my cell phone!) Anyways, I HAD to review this product. I live in an apartment with hard water that dries my hair and skin to the max especially during the winter months
. I finally decided I had to find something that would work after going on a trip and having gorgeous soft hair throughout the entire trip only to return home and deal with the exact opposite. After beginning my search, I was highly disappointed when I realized that I didn’t have many options due to being in an apartment (basically a shower head). I decided to give this product a go because what did I have to lose. Let me tell you — IT WORKS! My hair and skin are loving it!! My hair is so soft, easy to dry, and I don’t have to use all my expensive product trying to soften my hair.
I’m so happy to have found this product." — Amazon customer
Instant Pot magnetic cheat sheets
Promising review:
"I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my IP for that particular product.
" — Olesya
A portable paw cleaner
Available in three sizes and eight colors and with or without a lid.
Promising review:
"There are no more words other than 'if you have a dog who goes outside, you need this.' My golden doodle was wearing me out trying to keep my hardwood floors clean -— especially during these winter months. This has solved my problem! A few drops of soap/shampoo, fill 3/4 with warm water, then dip paws and twist container or dip paws in and out. Super easy. I will say though to empty after every use and rinse well." — Crissy Warf
A color-changing moon lamp
Available in eight sizes.Promising review:
"First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery
. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon.
Definitely one of my favorite 'the internet made me do it' purchases." — Emma Lord
A 12-pack of butterfly-shaped insect traps
Available in 17 styles and packs.
Promising review:
"Whenever I would bring my plants inside for the winter, my house would get invaded with gnats. I tried a few solutions before this, none of which made much difference. It was really annoying. Now I stick one or two of these in any problem plant, and the majority of those little guys get stuck as soon as they come out of the soil. Very satisfying." — JuicyZebra
A produce freshness extender
This absorbs ethylene gas that would otherwise ripen your fruits and vegetables. It's safe to put in the fridge or even in a fruit bowl. Each packet lasts three months.Promising review:
"These REALLY work! We have to move them away from our fresh fruit so it would ripen! My produce is lasting at least three times as long without spoilage.
This is a great product, and I have already bought many as gifts. They don't seem to work on tomatoes, but they are great with bananas, apples, kiwi, pears, grapes, plums, peaches, lettuces, mushrooms, and many more fruits and vegetables." — Jacki
A clear toy blocker
Available in three sizes.
Promising review
: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners so much time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
A 6-pack of Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." — Lauren