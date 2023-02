34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

A trio of dimmable string lights

These lights are made with three strands and are dimmable with an on and off switch. Plus, they're made from copper wire that's waterproof and bendable. And to top it off, they have more than 8,500 5-star ratings. Available in three colors."100% worth buying. I lined the top of my ceiling with them and my door. You only need 3 clear Command Hooks on each wall to hold them up because the lights are so lightweight. They put off the perfect amount of lighting. At night it’s the only light I leave on. It creates such a cozy atmosphere. The best part is the fact that they’re not bulky and truly look like dainty twinkly lights. The wire can be bent into whatever shape you want for an easy setup. I have them in my new college apartment, and I get so many compliments." — John D. Traylor