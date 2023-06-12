We Found A Very Affordable Take On This Easy Home Decor Trend

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Decorating with mirrors is one of the oldest tricks in the book. Interior designer Natalie Rebuck previously told HuffPost that “using creatively placed mirrors throughout a room can help to reflect the light and add a sense of depth to the space.” In particular, it seems that lately the oversized “leaner” or standing mirror has become a home decor must-have for the glossy shelter-magazine set.
If you’re looking to test out this trend in your own home without splurging on a $400+ option from, say, West Elm, we have good news: We spotted a reasonably-priced standing mirror on sale at Walmart for less than $70, and it has reviewers quite pleased with the combination of price and quality.
The arched mirror measures 64 inches in height and is equipped with a minimal aluminum-alloy frame. Reviewers say the piece is lightweight and nimble, and it’s packaged with hanging hardware for anyone who’d prefer to have it anchored to the wall. The “float” glass promises to be distortion-free, and the frame is available in two chic colors: matte black or a burnished, brassy gold tone.
It’s worth noting that this model stands a little shorter than some comparable options, and the brand makes a 71-inch size that offers a slightly more oversized footprint. (It’s on sale for $168, marked down from $299.)
With a 4.4-star rating across 300 reviews, customers were overall happy with the look and style of the affordable piece, indicating that the versatility and lightweight construction enabled them to enhance their home’s decor at a competitive price. You can read some reviews ahead or just scroll all the way down to incorporate this trend into your living space for a song.
“Obsessed with this mirror it looks so expensive and luxe for such a great price. Note: I’m only 5ft tall so it’s perfect for me but might not work for someone taller” — Crisi
“Needed a big mirror to bring light into a dark living room. This did the trick. I also like the fact that I can either hang this or stand it upright.” — Janis
“10/10. Expected this item to be flimsier than it came but is good quality! Came amazingly packaged with styrofoam and a wood frame, and labels all over it saying fragile.” — Daniela
“We wanted a full length mirror that matched our bedroom but still modern. I opened this package up %26 was instantly in love. I do not regret buying this mirror!” — Madison
“Great mirror at a great price! We hung this mirror after removing the back piece. This was lighter than other similar mirrors making hanging easier. We had to add our own backing for hanging though.” — Karalene
“Amazing mirror, quality and price definitely worth it. Ships right to your door also which was great because it wouldn’t have fit in my car.” — Kianna
“It came in great shape! Beautiful and simple. Would buy again!” — Jasmine
“This mirror is the perfect size for my apartment living room. I should mention the thickness of the trim is thinner than other mirrors that I’ve seen in other stores. But the price is better than I’ve seen also. It arrived on time and in perfect condition. Definitely worth the price.” — Jennifer