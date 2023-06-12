We Found A Very Affordable Take On This Easy Home Decor Trend

“Obsessed with this mirror it looks so expensive and luxe for such a great price. Note: I’m only 5ft tall so it’s perfect for me but might not work for someone taller” — Crisi

“Needed a big mirror to bring light into a dark living room. This did the trick. I also like the fact that I can either hang this or stand it upright.” — Janis



“10/10. Expected this item to be flimsier than it came but is good quality! Came amazingly packaged with styrofoam and a wood frame, and labels all over it saying fragile.” — Daniela

“We wanted a full length mirror that matched our bedroom but still modern. I opened this package up %26 was instantly in love. I do not regret buying this mirror!” — Madison

“Great mirror at a great price! We hung this mirror after removing the back piece. This was lighter than other similar mirrors making hanging easier. We had to add our own backing for hanging though.” — Karalene

“Amazing mirror, quality and price definitely worth it. Ships right to your door also which was great because it wouldn’t have fit in my car.” — Kianna

“It came in great shape! Beautiful and simple. Would buy again!” — Jasmine

“This mirror is the perfect size for my apartment living room. I should mention the thickness of the trim is thinner than other mirrors that I’ve seen in other stores. But the price is better than I’ve seen also. It arrived on time and in perfect condition. Definitely worth the price.” — Jennifer