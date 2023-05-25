Shopping travelluggage

These Pieces Of Luggage From Amazon Are Surprisingly Cheap

These carry-ons, checked suitcases and weekender bags won't cost a fortune.

A 2-piece <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rockland-Luggage-Piece-Charcoal-Size/dp/B00C6OV63S?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="soft-sided luggage set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rockland-Luggage-Piece-Charcoal-Size/dp/B00C6OV63S?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">soft-sided luggage set</a>, a hard-sided <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COOLIFE-Luggage-Expandable-Suitcase-Spinner/dp/B07LFS3LTH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="spinner carry-on" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COOLIFE-Luggage-Expandable-Suitcase-Spinner/dp/B07LFS3LTH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">spinner carry-on</a> and a multi-compartment <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Travel-Duffel-Bag-Women-Men/dp/B0C2PR93T1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weekender bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Travel-Duffel-Bag-Women-Men/dp/B0C2PR93T1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=646ba98fe4b0005c605b1a93%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">weekender bag</a>.
A 2-piece soft-sided luggage set, a hard-sided spinner carry-on and a multi-compartment weekender bag.

Luggage is definitely one of those life expenses that comes with an unexpectedly high price tag.

Most hard-sided checked suitcases are priced well over $100, while luggage options from trendy luxury travel brands (we’re looking at you, Away) can set you back at least $500.

If you’re a less frequent traveler or simply cannot justify pricey baggage, let Amazon be your source for affordable and highly rated suitcases, duffles, overnight bags and carry-ons.

We gathered 11 of the retailer’s best options below, including a full-size hard-sided rollaway, four-piece luggage sets and a near-identical and more affordable version of the Béis weekender bag.

A hard-sided 28-inch checked suitcase
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This hard-sided checked bag is 28 inches tall and its interior, which can be expanded up to one and half inches, features a mesh divider and a zippered organization pocket. A telescoping handle and four 360-degree spinner wheels allow for easy maneuverability.
$83.81 at Amazon
A multi-compartment weekender bag
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

You may have heard the hype surrounding the Béis Weekender, a travel bag loved by celebrities and internet shoppers. This much more affordable Amazon version offers some of the same defining features of the Béis, such as a generous bottom zippered compartment meant to keep soiled clothing or shoes separated, a trolley strap, an interior laptop sleeve and multiple other pockets for organization. This bag comes in 13 colors and two sizes and is made from water-resistant material.
$28.99+ at Amazon
A four-piece luggage set
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

One of the most "bang for your buck" selections on this list, this set comes with four pieces of soft-sided luggage including a wheeled duffle, a multi-compartment boarding bag, a 21-inch upright carry-on and a 25-inch upright checked bag, both of which feature smooth rolling in-line skate wheels. Each piece has multiple zippered compartments to keep all of your travel essentials organized and easily accessible.
$80 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
A collapsible checked bag
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Lightweight, versatile and easy to store, this rollaway bag is essentially three pieces of luggage in one thanks to its collapsible design that starts off as one generous main compartment and two additional bottom base compartments and can be collapsed to just two compartments or one. The case 28 inches tall when fully expanded with all compartments. The soft-sided material is both water and tear-resistant and has four handles for even greater ease of use.
$79.99 at Amazon
An expandable carry-on by Samsonite
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Samsonite, a trusted brand in travel goods, makes this hard-sided carry-on that's 20 inches tall and has four over-sized spinner wheels. In addition to the dual interior compartments separated by a mesh pocket, this suitcase also has a built-in charging system to give your electronic devices a boost while on the go.
$99.97 at Amazon
An Amazon Basics 30-inch suitcase
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

At a little over 30 inches tall (and just slightly over our $100 budget), this hard-sided spinner suitcase is exclusive to Amazon and offers a spacious, fully-line interior with a 97-liter capacity. The durable shell is scratch-resistant and can expand thanks to a dual zipper, while the 360-rotating wheels promise smooth, agile transportation.
$102.60 at Amazon
An upright rollaway duffle
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Everything you enjoy about a duffel is paired with convenient easy-glide wheels in this rollaway bag that has a roomy 77-liter main compartment and six different external pockets to keep things organized, including a large side compartment for dirty clothes.
$45 at Amazon
A rolling backpack
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Easily transition between rolling and wearing this backpack-style. This 17-inch water-resistant bag features a hidden telescoping handle and two durable wheels. The most notable elements of this backpack are the large interior and generous selection of pockets and compartments that are ideal for traveling with documents, laptops and tablets in addition to toiletries and clothing.
$67.99 at Amazon
A two-piece soft-sided luggage set
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

This set of soft-sided luggage comes with an upright 20-inch carry-on and a detachable, multi-compartment boarding bag. The carry-on, which has a padded top and two in-line skate wheels, has multiple organization pockets on both the interior and exterior.
$39.99 at Amazon
A large-capacity travel backpack
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This large waterproof backpack provides the space and organizing potential of a regular carry-on. It includes a shoe compartment and interior wet bag to keep soiled clothes separate, a USB charger port and a trolley sleeve for fitting over luggage handles. You can get it in 15 colors and two sizes.
$45.99+ at Amazon
A hard-sided spinning carry-on
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Available in both 20-inch and 24-inch sizes (both for less than $100), this hard-sided carry-on has four double 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescoping handle with three adjustable height levels. Inside, the two packing compartments are divided by a mesh liner fitted with two zippered pockets to keep smaller items organized.
$59.99+ at Amazon
