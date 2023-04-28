ShoppingMother's DayGift Guides

The Best Luxury Mother's Day Gifts That Still Cost Under $50

Celebrate with these small and affordable gifts that your mom will love.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Ffiguier-fig-tree-small-candle.html&sid=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Diptyque Figuier small candle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644925e8e4b04997b5750953" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Ffiguier-fig-tree-small-candle.html&sid=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Diptyque Figuier small candle</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dior lip glow oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644925e8e4b04997b5750953" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dior lip glow oil</a>, <a href="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-stoneware-petite-casserole-indigo%2FPRO-198613.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Le Creuset petite cocotte" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644925e8e4b04997b5750953" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=644925e8e4b04997b5750953&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-stoneware-petite-casserole-indigo%2FPRO-198613.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Le Creuset petite cocotte</a>
Diptyque, Sephora, Sur La Table
Diptyque Figuier small candle, Dior lip glow oil, Le Creuset petite cocotte

When you think of luxury, your mind may immediately go to items with one (or maybe even two) commas in their price tags. But lavish living doesn’t have to be expensive. Allow us to introduce you to little luxuries, which are small items that add a dash of pleasure and comfort to everyday living ― and as a result, make great Mother’s Day gifts.

From opulent candles and splurge-worthy skin care to timeless jewelry and home decor your mom will cherish forever, our list contains a variety of affordable luxury gifts that cost less than $50, showing you don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to let her know you care.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Catbird
Catbird Threadbare stackable ring
This dainty everyday ring is perfectly stackable — and giftable. It's made of 100% recycled solid 14k yellow gold and offers just a hint of delicate sparkle on your fingers.
$48 at Catbird
2
Sephora
Dior lip glow oil
One of the internet's better-known lip oils, especially across TikTok, is Dior's Lip Glow Oil. It's a luxury option that boasts a rich, balmy and pampering texture. Available in eight high-shine tinted finishes, this lip oil is enriched with cherry oil to help protect lips from premature aging stressors and dryness.
$40 at Sephora
3
U Beauty
U Beauty makeup brush
Help your mom get a more precise, controlled makeup application with this unique brush from U Beauty. Unlike traditional brushes, it has a soft silicone brush head that makes it easy to scoop product out of a jar and apply.
$38 at U Beauty
4
Sur La Table
Le Creuset signature petite cocotte
This 8-ounce Le Creuset cocotte is perfect for individual servings, salts, garnishes and just sheer cuteness. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe and comes in 10 colors.
$21.96 at Sur La Table
5
Amazon
A pair of comfy cloud slides
Our readers are obsessed with these, and your mom will be, too. These comfy house slides are ideal for everyday lounging, taking out the trash and going to check the mail. They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14.5 and 12.5, respectively. They have a simple look similar to pool slides and come in a variety of fun hues and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light brown.
$23.99 at Amazon
6
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Hunter toiletry bag
For the frequent traveler, this small toiletry bag is perfect for storing a variety of beauty and skin care essentials. It's made of premium water-resistant neoprene and comes in multiple colors, including black, gray, green, mauve, blue and tan.
$45 at Dagne Dover
7
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
Laneige's lip sleeping mask is a wildly popular Iip mask, and for good reason. It creates a seal on the lips and lets the product’s hydrating ingredients soak in while mom is off in dreamland.
$24 at Amazon
8
Anthropologie
A set of acrylic goblet wine glasses
Available in pink, mint green, cobalt blue, turquoise and golden yellow, these goblet-style glasses are gorgeous. They come in a set of four and are made of shiny acrylic that's sure to be a welcomed addition to your mom's bar cart or cabinets. (And they won't break when you drop them.)
$40 at Anthropologie
9
Diptyque
Diptyque fig tree small candle
Fill her home with the aromas of woody fig trees from this small Diptyque candle that has a burn time of 20 hours.
$42 at Diptyque
10
Amazon
A hair shampoo brush and scalp massager
Self-care is in and stressful hair routines are out. That's why this shampoo brush and scalp massager is the perfect TLC gift for hair care-loving moms. It has an ergonomic design to fit easily in her palm and comes in multiple colors, including purple, blue, yellow, pink and gray.
$7.98 at Amazon
11
Dieux
Dieux resuable eye masks
Say goodbye to cheap paper drug store face masks and introduce your loved one to these ultra-luxe and lightweight reusable under-eye patches. They seal their favorite moisturizing products into their skin for smooth, restful-looking eyes.
$25 at Dieux
12
Quince
Quince cashmere socks
These cashmere socks are for the mom who loves all things cozy and comfortable. They're ultra-soft and come in navy blue, cream, black and gray and in sizes S-L.
$29.90 at Quince
13
Ooly
Ooly fountain pens
You can never have any enough stationery, and this fountain pen set contains four fine-tip black ink pens with multi-color caps and barrels.
$12.99 at Ooly
14
The Met Store
A set of Louis C. Tiffany dragonflies correspondence cards
If she prefers handwritten notes over texts and emails, this elegant set of 25 correspondence cards is the perfect gift. Each high-quality paper stock card is embellished with golden dragonflies inspired by a 1904 hair ornament in The Met collection.
$28 at The Met Store
15
Sephora
Valentino mini perfume set
Designer fragrances don't have to come with a hefty price tag. This Valentino set contains mini travel bottles of Donna Born In Roma and Voce Viva keeping your loved on smelling fresh on the go.
$35 at Sephora
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An expert-recommended stand mixer

The Best Mother's Day Gifts With Tons Of Positive Reviews

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Outdated Wedding ‘Rules’ You Can Throw Out The Window

Relationships

This Man May Need Some Help With Sex — But At Least He’s Trying!

Parenting

Read This Before You Send Your Kid To Sleepaway Camp

Food & Drink

Tinned Fish Is Having A Moment, But Is It Actually Good For You?

Travel

Doctors Reveal The 5 Secrets To Soothing Kids’ Ears On A Plane

Wellness

No, It’s Not Wrong To Laugh About Death. Here’s How Humor Helps Grief.

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix In May

Work/Life

'Rage Applying' Is All The Rage On TikTok — But There's One Big Downside

Shopping

44 Products With Before-And-After Photos Worthy Of A 'Whoa'

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Home & Living

This Fantasy Novel Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Madewell’s Biannual Insider Sale Is Giving 25% Off

Money

7 Ways The New Interest Rate Hike Can Affect You

Shopping

These 32 Beauty Products Are TikTok Famous And You Might Want To Sneak A Peek

Shopping

Reviewers Say These 15 Vitamin C Serums Are Actually Effective

Wellness

The Lifesaving Medication Everyone Should Learn How To Use

Shopping

27 Products To Prop You Up When Life Gets Busy

Shopping

These Are The Beard Trimmers Barbers Actually Use In Their Shops