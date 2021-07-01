HuffPost Finds

If You're Looking For A New Mattress, These 10 Cheap Ones Will Transform Your Sleep

From cooling memory foam to hybrid models, these mattresses can help you achieve a good night's sleep.
By Allison Jiang and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Waking up in a puddle of sweat or having back pain are common problems with a bad mattress. If you’re ready to try a new one, there are so many affordable options that’ll upgrade your resting experience. Whether you prefer cooling memory foam or a balance between soft and firm, these mattresses will be a big help when you want to catch up on sleep.

1
A hypoallergenic mattress
Ashley Homestore, Allison Jiang / BuzzFeed
If you're prone to allergies, this Ashley Chime hypoallergenic mattress is great. Other notable features include body-contouring memory foam (hello, comfort) and pressure relief.

Promising review: "I have this mattress in my room at home, and I love it. As someone whose back is already wrecked at the ripe old age of 23, I definitely need a firm mattress. This one doesn't sag or cave like other mattresses do, and I've never had an issue waking up with back pain. For the value, I'd say that it's one of the best cheap mattresses in a box that you're liable to find; I've definitely slept on pricier mattresses and had a much worse night. I also prefer a tall mattress, so I'm thankful that it's 12 inches! I actually had no idea it was hypoallergenic until I looked it up and read the details, but that definitely explains why I'm able to bury my face in it and not have a sneezing fit in the spring, which I'm extremely prone to." — Allison Jiang

Height: 12 inches

Delivery: Free from Amazon and Ashley Homestore!

Get it from Amazon for $311.99+ (available in sizes full–California king) or Ashley Homestore for $199.99.
2
An adaptive foam mattress
Amazon
This Tuft & Needle mattress is the perfect balance between soft and firm at an affordable price point. Plus, you won't have to worry about sinking or feeling too warm while you sleep.

Promising review: "Love, love, love this mattress. I bought this mattress because I assumed it would be a similar quality to the original, and at 250 dollars cheaper, I figured it would be worth the try. I have felt the original before, and to me, it feels almost exactly the same, with the Nod maybe being a touch softer (more to my liking). It feels super supportive, and I have slept great and woken up without any soreness or stiffness since I got it. I cannot feel the motion from anyone else in the bed which is a huge added bonus. Save yourself some money and try this mattress instead!" — Lauren Demarchi

Height: 6 inches or 8 inches

Delivery: Free from Amazon!

Get it from Amazon for $247.50+ (available in sizes twin-California king and in two styles).
3
A no-assembly Ikea mattress
Ikea
It contains individually-wrapped springs instead of memory foam, so you'll have a little bounce when you hop in and out of bed.

Promising review: "This is by far my favorite mattress I’ve ever bought. We love it so much, we bought this for all our beds. We bought the firm and for us, it is perfect. It keeps its shape and firmness, no sagging or body indents. I highly recommend this mattress!" — Rachel

Height: 9.875 inches

Delivery: Starting from $49 to select locations

Get it from Ikea for $179+ (available in sizes twin–king, firm or medium-firm).
4
A cooling memory foam mattress
Zinus
Sweaty sleepers will appreciate this mattress, because it's infused with green tea gel that'll help keep bodies cool and minimize discomfort.

Reviewers caution against opening the mattress cover itself, which could expose you to fiberglass. Some budget-friendly mattresses contain a layer of fiberglass that acts as a fire retardant, and unless otherwise stated, that's the case with the mattresses on this list. We've found some fiberglass-free alternatives (see #6 and #10), but make sure to research the manufacturer and instructions from reviewers if you have any concerns.

Promising review: "The past two weeks I have been sleeping on this mattress and I have slept like I haven't slept in years, I actually overslept for two mornings and was running late to work and had to call my job and say that I was caught up in traffic, yeah I was caught up all right, but it wasn't the traffic, it was that darn, freakin, awesomely comfortable mattress, SMH. Thanks Amazon for making me a happy well rested woman." — malibu

Height: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches

Delivery: Free from Amazon!

Get it from Amazon for $207.90+ (available in sizes twin to king, including a short queen).
5
A cooling memory foam mattress
Brooklyn Bedding
Choose from 22 (!) different sizes and levels of firmness that'll suit your resting needs. This Dreamfoam mattress will also help cool your body down and provide amazing comfort regardless of what positions you sleep in.

Promising review: "I was hesitant to order as I was unsure if the website was legitimate. Beyond all hesitation we decided to order anyway. We are so happy we did. The mattress is wonderfully comfortable and perfect fit! Our bed is an odd size and this was the only company that had the size we needed. 100% recommend ordering!" — Shelby M.

Height: 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Dreamfoam Bedding for $186.75+ (available in sizes twin–California king, including twin XL, full XL, short queen, short king, RV king, split California king and more).
6
A hybrid innerspring mattress
Amazon
If you're not quite ready for a memory foam mattress, this one is made with a blend of foam and springs that's very breathable and comfortable. It also doesn't contain fiberglass!

Promising review: "I got this mattress for our guest room. I've slept on it a few times now (I struggle with insomnia, so I will sneak out of the bedroom to read so as to not disturb my partner), and I find it very comfortable. I honestly like this mattress more than the $1500 one in our master bedroom. I find it to be a true medium-firm: very supportive with just enough sink to cradle my lower back. I sleep both on my back and my side, and I have not experienced any more shoulder or hip pain from this mattress than from the plush mattress in our master bedroom. In fact, I think I experience less. I've never slept on it with my partner, though, so I am not sure how adding another person on the mattress might change the feel (the old 'sink and roll' effect). The edge support is only so-so, which is part of what gives me pause on that." — WizBangWow!

Height: 10 or 12 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Amazon for $269.99+ (available in sizes twin, twin XL, full and queen).
7
A medium-firm memory foam mattress
Mattress Firm
It's firm enough to keep back pain at bay and comfy enough to help you drift off to dreamland.

Promising review: "This bed is seriously the most comfortable bed I’ve ever slept in. It’s firm but gives easily to whatever position you’re laying in. When my boyfriend rolls over I can’t feel any movement and I don’t feel like I’m roasting next to his body heat. This past week has been the best sleep I’ve ever gotten, I can’t believe I only paid a few hundred for this thing. If you like your memory foam a little firmer, this bed will blow you away. Can’t say enough good things." — meb95

Height: 8 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Mattress Firm for $279.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king, including an RV short king size).
8
A gel foam mattress
Amazon
You won't wake up in a sweat puddle, thanks to a bamboo fabric cover and a four-layer all-foam system made to keep you cool (and perspiration-free) while you rest.

Promising review: "I was so nervous about ordering a mattress online but I absolutely love this mattress. It is so comfy that I have a hard time getting out of it. No mattress feels the same now. I highly recommend this mattress. It was so easy to pull out of the box and just let 'inflate' for two days and put right onto the bed." — Rachel S

Height: 10 or 12 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Amazon for $196.33+ (available in sizes twin–king).
9
A high-density foam mattress
Amazon
If you're torn between a mattress that'll support your back and feel soft, you don't have to choose one or the other because this one does both.

Promising review: "This is the best mattress I've ever slept on, period. I love going to bed! Nicely firm but still enough give with the multiple layers of foam that it contours and cradles your body without sagging. My partner and I have been sleeping on it for five years now and it still supports us as comfortably as when we first bought it, no soft spots or divots." — Chris S

Height: 6, 8, 10 and 12 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Amazon for $186.99+ (available in sizes twin–king).
10
And a hybrid mattress with no fiberglass
Amazon
An air circulation system helps cool down your body and three cushioned layers give amazing support (goodbye back pain while you sleep).

Promising review: "I never write reviews. Ever. But I want this company to succeed because this mattress is seriously amazing. I don’t know that I would feel this strongly about it if it cost what its counterparts cost. I paid less than $400 for a mattress that I would have willingly bought for $1600. The quality is excellent. We’ve been sleeping on it for a few weeks and I love it the same every night as I did the first night. It is firm. If you are a side sleeper this is probably not the mattress for you but if you are a tummy or back sleeper and looking for a super firm mattress, give this one a try." — Ani Whid

Height: 8 or 10 inches

Delivery: Free!

Get it from Amazon for $315.89+ (available in sizes twin–California king, including twin XL).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
