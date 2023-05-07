ShoppingtargetMen's Fashiont-shirt

This $6 Target Men’s T-Shirt Is An Absolute No-Brainer

These affordable tees “last longer and are softer and thicker” than ones that cost three times as much, according to one reviewer.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Are you on a never-ending quest for the perfect T-shirt? The length, the fit, the sleeve length, the weight, the handfeel — these are just some of the factors that go into the search. Though we acknowledge that everyone’s idea of a perfect T-shirt varies, we have found a contender at Target for a mere $6, from the retailer’s men’s clothing line Goodfellow & Co.

Meet the Every Wear short sleeve T-shirt, available in several wearable neutral shades — black, white, gray, navy, and red — with select colors offered in standard men’s sizing (S through XXL), men’s plus sizes (2XL through 5XL), men’s big and tall sizes (2XLT through 5XLT), and men’s tall sizes (MT through XLT). In essence, there are solid options for almost every taste and type of body.

The T-shirt is constructed from a soft cotton and recycled polyester blend, making this fabric feel like slinky jersey against the skin. It’s also got a simple crew neck construction, which is a zero-frills neckline that’s great for solo wear or layered with a jacket. Length-wise, the bottom hem hits at the hips, which can be tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans or worn untucked with a pair of sport shorts.

The tee has earned a 4.5-star rating and boasts a whopping 812 reviews on Target’s website. Reviewer nkb wrote, “These are the softest tees ever. I used to buy tees in a range of colors from banana republic for about [three times] the cost, but these last longer and are softer and thicker.” Another reviewer, Mrowley, stated that these shirts continue to hold up over multiple wears: “They don’t fade and don’t stretch or shrink in the wash (we don’t dry). Would definitely recommend!”

It’s not just men who sing the T-shirt’s praises. “I’m a woman, and I live in these T-shirts. They’re cut well, comfortable, and I like that the neckline has a finished collar instead of a ribbed one,” wrote reviewer TwinPower. “So far, they’ve withstood frequent washing and wearing because I live in them.”

So whether you’re looking to replenish your capsule wardrobe or are simply in search of a cheap, high-quality and well-designed T-shirt for the warmer months, don’t sleep on these bang-for-buck tops — at such a competitive price, you can bet they won’t be in stock for long.

Read some more promising reviews from happy customers ahead or just scroll all the way down to grab one for yourself.

“My husband loves these shirts― for the money, you cannot beat the fit and the fabric. The shirts are cotton or mostly cotton, thankfully- please do NOT change that― it’s too hot in Texas for synthetic or mostly synthetic blends.” — Texas

“I absolutely love these shirts, I have probably around 5 of them now.” — Frank

“These shirts hold up really well and fit great. The colors stay true after many washes. You can’t beat it for $6 and sometimes on clearance for less.” — nd_whit

“Bought this for my boyfriend, very freaking cute on him!!” — Sarah

“This is exactly the t-shirt I’ve been looking for. It’s the right fabric blend, size, and price. I can be quite picky when it comes to t-shirts (lol) because I like a polyester blend that travels well, doesn’t wrinkle, feels lightweight, etc. but I don’t want to spend over $30 on a t-shirt which you can EASILY do with active-wear brands like Vuori or Lulu. This shirt is a 60/40 cotton-poly blend that feels fantastic - Target PLEASE keep making these shirts! The $7 price point is ridiculous too... I am buying 10 of them at least.” — ldemaso

