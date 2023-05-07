“My husband loves these shirts― for the money, you cannot beat the fit and the fabric. The shirts are cotton or mostly cotton, thankfully- please do NOT change that― it’s too hot in Texas for synthetic or mostly synthetic blends.” — Texas

“I absolutely love these shirts, I have probably around 5 of them now.” — Frank

“These shirts hold up really well and fit great. The colors stay true after many washes. You can’t beat it for $6 and sometimes on clearance for less.” — nd_whit

“Bought this for my boyfriend, very freaking cute on him!!” — Sarah

“This is exactly the t-shirt I’ve been looking for. It’s the right fabric blend, size, and price. I can be quite picky when it comes to t-shirts (lol) because I like a polyester blend that travels well, doesn’t wrinkle, feels lightweight, etc. but I don’t want to spend over $30 on a t-shirt which you can EASILY do with active-wear brands like Vuori or Lulu. This shirt is a 60/40 cotton-poly blend that feels fantastic - Target PLEASE keep making these shirts! The $7 price point is ridiculous too... I am buying 10 of them at least.” — ldemaso