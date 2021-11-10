You get to a certain age and it just happens: You get emotionally invested in finding the best cleaning supplies for your house. You swore it would never happen to you, and yet here you are, Googling “cheap organic degreaser” and “plant-based floor cleaner,” trying to find products that aren’t filled with noxious chemicals but still cost less than your rent.

When stocking up on affordable “eco-friendly” cleaning supplies, it’s helpful to know exactly what you’re looking for. While terms like “clean” or “non-toxic” may catch your eye, many of these claims are marketing tactics over actual regulated standards.

“In the U.S., there are no federal standardized definitions for many common marketing terms such as ‘non-toxic’ or ‘natural,’” Carla Burns, senior director of cosmetic science at the Environmental Working Group told HuffPost. “What is considered ‘non-toxic’ to one company doesn’t guarantee it means the same thing to the another.”

These days, it’s impossible to shop without seeing terms like “clean” or “green” on products in every aisle. In fact, companies labeling their products with generic “eco-safe” language to lure shoppers into “buying green” happens so much, there’s a term for it: “greenwashing.” And while greenwashing certainly happens with giant brands and at chain stores, small businesses and trendy “apothecary” shops can be guilty of it, too.

To combat greenwashing, and to help you make the most informed choices, Burns and the EWG urge you to take a deeper look at what you’re buying. “Turn the product over and look at the labeled ingredients,” she said. “We encourage consumers to check product labels or use resources like EWG’s databases or the Healthy Living app.”

EWG has rigorous “healthy” product testing complete with a letter ranking system of how potentially harmful exposure to a given cleaning product is and how transparent they are with their ingredients. Made Safe, a program of the nonprofit Nontoxic Certified, hosts lists of their certified companies and products.

In addition to the EWG and Made Safe databases, the Environmental Protection Agency developed the “Safer Choice” and Design for the Environment (DfE) programs to federally certify products that use safer indigents and practices for people and the planet. They’ve also made an online directory of Safer Choice and DfE-approved products, so you can ensure you’re shopping in line with your values.

Unlike vague terms like “non-toxic” or “green” that any company can slap on their essential oil all-purpose cleaner, the Safer Choice and DfE labels, as well as EWG grades and Made Safe certification, demand that products meet specific and stringent standards.

Though cross-referencing wood polish across various eco-friendly standard websites may be your cup of fair trade tea, it’s unrealistic to factor background research into every shopping trip. (Take it from me. After researching products for hours, it’s very hard to find cleaning stuff that fits these high standards and costs less than a fancy dinner out.)

So, to save you time and money, and to keep you from getting greenwashed, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite budget-friendly EPA Safer Choice-labeled, EWG-rated, and Made Safe-certified supplies to make your life just a little “cleaner,” whatever the heck that means.

