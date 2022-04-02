34 Parenting Products Under $10 You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

Popular items from this list:
A pack of Crayola Globbles so your mini whirlwinds can run around the house hurling sticky globs at the wall or ceiling.
A set of plastic knives so you can enlist your mini sous chef’s help with dinner prep.
A set of games for the road that’ll cut down on screen time and prevent nonstop cries of “I’m bored!” during road trips.
A Skip Hop stackable container
This handy little thing comes with a 10 oz. container, two 6 oz. containers, one easy-pour formula lid, two spill-resistant lids and one dry food lid with handle.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this. I was looking for a way to carry formula and snacks and this was perfect!
I love the colors, it's easy to clean, and fits well in my bag. I could fit 4 8-oz bottles' worth of formula in the 10 oz container (white) and 2 8-oz bottles' worth of formula in the 6 oz containers. I also love that you don't have to use all of the containers together; they each have separate lids so you can use them independently. I love the pink spout but it doesn't fit on the other containers which makes it hard to use for formula. I also wish that I could fit a scoop inside (I have two babies so I'd rather have the extra formula). I love this set so much that I bought a second one! Great buy!" — Rachel EricksenGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A pack of Crayola Globbles
Promising review:
"I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved!
The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Kindle customerGet a pack of six from Amazon for $9.09.
A tube of thick and creamy Boudreaux's Butt Paste
Promising review:
"The BEST BY FAR! Must have!!!!
This is by far my favorite diaper cream! It works instantly for any almost any rash! My son has super sensitive skin and I can put it on before bed and by morning any rash he has ever had is gone or almost gone! Amazing stuff!!! I give it to all my first time mom friends! I HIGHLY recommend, I have tried it all!!!!!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $6.78 (available in two sizes and also in three-packs).
A pack of reward punch cards
Promising review:
"Bought these for my kids. Instead of giving them money for each chore, they get hole punches for each chore. After filling up their card they get money. Must have for our family!
— MommaBeeGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
And a potty training chart
The set includes four weeks of training chart, a step-by-step visual chart to using the potty, an eight-page potty training guide, two celebratory crowns, a certificate of completion, 200 stickers, three cards and an erasable marker.Promising review:
"Had my son using the potty on the first day! I will never regret buying this set. I swear it’s the only reason my 3-year-old boy is peeing in the potty now multiple times a day.
The stickers bring such excitement to his little face and he beams with pride when he places it on his chart. He lets his dad know when he gets home about his stickers for today. My 2-year-old boy has even peed in the potty a few times because he wants a sticker too." — kandis stewart
Get it from Amazon for $9.95
A pack of silicone dino ice pop molds
Promising review:
"These are unbelievable. We have the dinosaur ones and they are absolutely adorable. The mold peels off beautifully, and the size is just right for my preschoolers.
I'm making healthy smoothies (frozen spinach! Chia seeds! Ground flax!) and making popsicles with them, and my kids think they're eating a fun dessert. Brilliant. I'll be giving these as gifts for a good while." — LucieBlueGet a pack of four from Amazon for $9.99.
A bath toy organizer with 9,000 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"For the price, this thing is unbeatable! The suction cups have held tight to the shower wall since I installed this stuff. It holds all my kid's toys and allows the water to run off of them to prevent mold. I think this is a must-have for bath-time organization!
"— internalburnGet it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes and pre-stocked with toys or by itself).
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft and bouncy.Promising review:
"This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems!
And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!
" — Tamira McLellandGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
A clever sight word Bingo game
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, a caller's mat and cards and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic Bingo, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words from a mix of 46 most-used words. Players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! Promising review:
"Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally, something that gets her excited about learning!! — RebeccaGet it from Amazon for $8.89.
A mushroom pacifier and teether
Note: Please supervise your baby when using this, and make sure it's never flipped inside out. Promising review: "MUST-HAVE FOR TEETHING BABY
. We have tried so many teethers, and none of them gave my little guy relief, and he had trouble holding, etc. He loves to chew on his hand, so this is perfect as it has grips in the middle under the mushroom. He chews on it for teething and uses it as a pacifier. LOVE THESE!! I already ordered two more. 🤣" — MarkGet it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five colors).
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers
Promising review:
"What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks, she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target and man... we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. and for less than $5 for two.... this is a no-brainer!
" — jeffgrantMEDIAGet a pack of two from Amazon for $5.95 (available in two color combos).
A pack of toilet seat covers
Promising review:
"If you're a germaphobe like myself, this is a must have in your diaper bag. The thought of placing my son or daughter on a public toilet with only a seat liner is disturbing
especially since they're both little and still hold onto the toilet seat for support when peeing/pooping. These cover the toilet completely and even cover the lower part of the toilet where dangling legs and pants/skirts touch. My only complaint about these is that they are not flushable. It's difficult trying to gather the liner up (they are rather large) without touching the toilet or the possibly wet liner (because it partially fell in the water) and then scrunching it up to fit into a sanitary napkin bin. Other than that, these are great. Also, I don't use the adhesive strips at all since I have two little ones that usually need to go right away so we don't have the time to remove the adhesive backing. I usually just place the liner on the toilet and then carefully plop my kid on top and all's well." — TingGet a pack of 24 covers from Amazon for $9.99.
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards
Promising review:
"Very useful and does not look to out of place in our living room on our tables" — Erica WilderGet it from Amazon for $9.98.
And a pack of inexpensive outlet covers
Promising review:
"I had some outlet protectors already, but my 10-month-old daughter figured those ones out. These ones are nice because they are discreet. They sit flush with the outlet. They aren’t distracting so my daughter doesn’t find interest in them. And they are too thin for her to pry them off. I actually kinda had trouble getting them out of one of my outlets but I find that a good thing, they are definitely child-proof.
Can’t beat the low price either. And they arrived very quickly." — Bazoo StudiosGet a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.30 (also available as an 8-pack, 60-pack, and 120-pack).
A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when I saw these in a BuzzFeed article but for so little a price, took the chance, and I'm SO glad I did! I had a cystic acne pop up and it hurt. I stuck one of the three different sizes over the spot in the evening, did my thing, and then went to bed. Got up the next morning and WHAT?! It was gone?! There was gunk all inside the patch. It was gross, scary...satisfying? I don't know what type of witchcraft this is, but I LOVE IT!! My teenage kids use them, and we've never been happier to see our acne disappear. And I'm a 49-year-old woman...didn't think anything could surprise me anymore, but this did! It's a wonderful product, a must-have for anyone who needs a way to get rid of a zit in less than a day.
(I've ordered this product twice and will again.)" — Heather WPromising review:
"This is really a must-have in your medicine cabinet. We have two teenage daughters at home, and they both use it anytime they have a pimple.
It is discreet and blends in nicely to your skin. It comes in three sizes to choose from, and it is made with tree tea oil, which I have found to be great in acne care." — VanessaGet 40 patches from Amazon for $8.49.
A wooden puzzle equivalent to playing Tetris, but in tactile form
Reviewers say this is a great toy for ages 3 to 12.Promising review:
"This puzzle has been a huge hit with my 4-year-old and 6-year-old grandsons.
Each was able to play with it in a unique and challenging way. The quality is great and it is light weight as well so it is easy to store and get out." — BoiseMomGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
And a rainbow puzzle ball
Promising review:
"I was doubtful that my 5-year-old would like this, but took a chance. It took him a little bit to figure out how to push the balls around, but once he got the hang of it he didn't put it down for days. It challenged his thinking and also was cause/effect solving too. It was perfect for our car trip. Great purchase!" — Timothy MitchellGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
Cerave moisturizing cream
Promising review:
"We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again
, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
A bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"This is a MUST-HAVE in our household. I was a huge skeptic but decided to try it out of desperation.
My youngest daughter is highly allergic to mosquito bites and gets huge welts that itch horribly after being bit. This product drastically reduces her swelling and itching. All of my girls (and myself) immediately ask for it after being bit. It takes away, or at least drastically reduces, the itching immediately. We also used it on fire ant bites, and my daughter said they felt better almost immediately!" — Reyka SmithGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
A pack of stick-on fever indicators
It goes without saying that these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But, if your kid has a temp, these will help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down. Promising review:
"We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker.
He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." — NatericGet eight stickers from Amazon for $6.50.
And comforting Frida Baby vapor drops
Safe for babes 3+ months.Promising review:
"An absolute must-have!
We have a 5-month-old son and thankfully we’ve only had to use this a couple of times, but when he had some congestion during cold weather, we put a few drops of this in our Frida cool air humidifier/diffuser. it worked wonders and cleared up his stuffiness.
Love love love it!" — ZGDUBOURGGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes musical toy
Promising review:
"I LOVE this thing! I bought it before my daughter was born because of high reviews. It's a reasonably priced toy and my daughter has been using it since birth. Whenever she's having a meltdown I break it out of the diaper bag and she's all better. :) I actually memorized the songs and order and they're pretty catchy. Not annoying and overbearing like other toys. I don't know what I would do without it!." — uhhdorkablePromising review:
"The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost.
My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of non-crying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car ides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." — NH-MommyGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
And a pack of brightly colored stacking cups
Bonus: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.Promising review:
"I got these when my son was 7 months, and he is 11 1/2 months now. He immediately liked them and has not gotten tired of them yet. He hasn't learned to stack them, but he loves to push them over after I stack them, and he also puts them into each other. Once he's older he can stack them, and we can use them to learn colors and numbers. It's wild that a $4 'toy' that is so simple can be such a great all-purpose item for a baby that grows with them over time, all while being unbreakable and educational. This is a MUST-HAVE toy that every baby should have in their toy collection
." — IShop2MuchGet a pack of eight from Amazon for $4.99.
A waterproof trash can
Promising review:
"By far, this is the best trash can for a car I’ve had in my life! And yes, I have tried others! I have a small SUV, and this is large enough to collect the trash from receipts, napkins, and apple sauce pouches from my kid, and straps to the back of my console so it’s in easy reach!
The snaps on the side keep a trash bag in place, but if there is a spill it’s very easy to clean! And the lid keeps everything inside if it happens to get kicked! I definitely recommend!" — KristiGet it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
A pack of Munchkin Arm & Hammer pacifier wipes
Promising review:
"f you have a baby, you know they can get into everything and anything. Keeping the baby and everything your baby uses CLEAN feels impossible. Plus a lot of options for cleaning out there make you concerned to clean your toy/pacifier/bottle/etc. and give it back to your baby. These wipes are 100% food safe. You can wipe off your pacifier or toy or bottle or so on, and as soon as it dries (about three seconds) you are good to give it back to your baby and know that you are giving them something clean you WOULD put in your mouth. Have bought these since our baby was born in January 2019, and will continue to do so. The 36-packs are perfect for diaper bag and on the go! A must-have
."— MattGet a pack of 36 from Amazon for $3.49+ (available in pack of one or pack of two)
A travel-sized antiseptic and pain relief spray
Promising review:
"This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" — Kelsey MarcianoGet it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three sizes).
A value pack of 500+ reusable puffy stickers
The stickers feature letters, numbers, vehicles, butterflies, deep-sea life, animals, fish, dinosaurs and more.Promising review:
"I love that they are removable. They don’t leave marks on your window.
You can even place them back on the plastic sheet and use them again. I have a busy box for my toddler and these stickers are in there. She peels them off and puts them on the lid of the box and then peels them off again and puts them back. She creates scenes with them. She puts them on windows at home. I peel them off and put them back. They really are fantastic stickers
." — Elizabeth A. ZapfGet a pack of 20 sheets from Amazon for $7.99.
A Melissa & Doug activity book
Promising review:
"I was looking for toddler scissors for my 2-year-old but I was hesitant about introducing a new 'toy' that could potentially be used for hair cutting of her nearly non existent hair.This pair of scissors is ALL plastic and no metal blade!!! My husband looked at this thing and gave me the 'what you paid $8 for plastic scissors, it won't cut' look.... and to his surprise, CUTTTT
and it even made the noise that a normal scissors would make when cutting — AND it was a sharp straight cut! BOOM, win for mom!! The kiddo has to work to open it with one hand, but she's slowly getting the hang of it and guess what... it works for left or right-handed kiddos because mine is still working out the kinks on which hand she wants to use, both ways cut nicely! The pages are a little thicker and are colorful and fun with lots of different things to cut, changing directions, different shapes and it's perfect for the beginner. Melissa & Doug brand, we are huge fans!!" — Cody CakesGet it from Amazon for $6.49.
A cradle cap comb that'll remove dry skin
New parents, don't panic. Cradle cap, aka seborrheic dermatitis
, is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.Promising review:
"The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtahGet it from Amazon for $4.99.
And for older kids, a soothing shampoo massager to exfoliate their scalp
Promising review: "
My 11-year-old has had extreme dandruff buildup. I purchased this along with a Neutrogena shampoo. She had long thick wavy hair, and there were no issues using it. I recommend pressing it into the skin and then using circular-motion brushstrokes to get the job done. I got one for myself, and it feels so nice in the scalp and gets rid of any buildup.This has quickly become a must-have in our hair routines!
" — Tirsa OrtizGet it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in three colors).
The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese" and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! Promising review:
"It took about three minutes to learn the game, and we started playing. We laughed the whole time, had a great time, and played a total of five times in one day! It has now been moved to our 'always travels with us card games' box. It is fun, fast-paced, and one of the best card games that we have played as a family.
If you like simple family games that pack tons of fun, this is a must-buy game. Our 6-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old absolutely loved it and did not want to stop playing." — ErikGet it from Amazon for $9.84.
And for when you're on the go, a set of games for the road
Promising review:
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages.
I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8 years old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall a great purchase!" — JulieGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A set of plastic knives
And it goes without saying: Children still need supervision while using them.Promising review:
"I got these as a gift for my 5-year-old niece who has started helping out in the kitchen. They were a huge hit with her and her mom! She can actually delegate some of the dinner prep to her child. What a great way to tech responsibility and working together as a family.
They can cut veggies without fear of losing a finger. You could probably scratch yourself with them if you tried really hard or applied a LOT of force. But definitely safe for your budding tiny chef." — Bob BeckwithGet a set of three from Amazon for $9.95.
An apple corer and cutter
Promising review:
"Good for anyone who cares for children! I love this thing! Makes preparing lunches and snacks so much faster!
It was hard to find this size, but my kids prefer the smaller apple slices and this works great. Just center over the apple and push down; when it gets close to the bottom flip the gray part under it, set it on the counter, and push down. Perfect apple slices pop out easily!" — mom of 3 busy kidsGet it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).