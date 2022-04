34 Parenting Products Under $10 You'll Regret Not Buying Sooner

A box of Avarelle hydrocolloid patches

"I was skeptical when I saw these in a BuzzFeed article but for so little a price, took the chance, and I'm SO glad I did! I had a cystic acne pop up and it hurt. I stuck one of the three different sizes over the spot in the evening, did my thing, and then went to bed. Got up the next morning and WHAT?! It was gone?! There was gunk all inside the patch. It was gross, scary...satisfying? I don't know what type of witchcraft this is, but I LOVE IT!! My teenage kids use them, and we've never been happier to see our acne disappear. And I'm a 49-year-old woman...didn't think anything could surprise me anymore, but this did! I(I've ordered this product twice and will again.)" — Heather W It is discreet and blends in nicely to your skin. It comes in three sizes to choose from, and it is made with tree tea oil, which I have found to be great in acne care." — Vanessa