ShoppingSleephomebedding

The Best Affordable Pillows You Can Get At Walmart

You don’t want to sleep on these good deals.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Sertapedic and Mainstays pillows at Walmart
Walmart
Sertapedic and Mainstays pillows at Walmart

The right pillow can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a restless one — and if you’re looking for something affordable, Walmart is well-stocked with options.

From ergonomic memory foam pillows to hypoallergenic pillows filled with down alternatives, we’ve rounded up some top-rated options to help you catch forty winks with ease.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This 2-pack of extra support pillows
Ideal for side sleepers, these overstuffed pillows offer added support. They’re sold as a 2-pack, which makes them a great deal.
$23.29 at Walmart
2
This cooling memory foam pillow
Filled with cooling memory foam, this pillow has two sides: one with a silky fabric that wicks moisture and one with soft, breathable bamboo rayon. It’s the priciest option in this roundup, but it still comes at a deal considering memory foam pillows can go for more than $100.
$36.99 at Walmart
3
This 2-pack of hypoallergenic pillows
These overfilled pillows are said to mimic the comfort and loft of down pillows (without the high cost and potential allergens). They come in at less than $4 a pillow, making them the least expensive option in this roundup.
$6.88 at Walmart
4
This extra lofty pillow
This pillow from Sertapedic is said to maintain its shape all night long, thanks to supportive foam core surrounded by hypoallergenic polyester fiber. It’s ideal for back and side sleepers, and the odor-resistant fabric keeps the pillow fresher for longer.
$13.44 at Walmart
5
This down alternative pillow
Filled with a hypoallergenic “down illusion” fiber, this pillow offers adjustable support for all sleeping positions. It’s said to be soft and huggable like a plush hotel pillow, at just a fraction of the cost.
$14.88 at Walmart
6
This 2-pack of breathable pillows
These pillows from Serta have a soft, breathable cotton cover and are filled with hypoallergenic polyester fiber. They also boast stain-release protection, and you can throw them in the washing machine as needed to keep them clean.
$15.80 at Walmart

Before You Go

A versatile combination wedge and ramp pillow

From Sex To Better Sleep, These Are The Wedge Pillows You Need

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING