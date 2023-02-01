60 Practical Things That Are Under $15

Promising items from this list include:
• A bleach- and phosphate-free wine-removing spray that actually gets rid of red wine stays, both old and fresh.
• Bio-Oil: a botanical and vitamin-infused skin oil that’s become a favorite for reducing the appearance of scars, improving uneven skin texture and hydration.
• A pack of tablets that help to remove odor-causing residues and grime inside your washing machine in just one cycle.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust
A dispenser created to store bread in a more airtight way
Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
Two pairs of stretchy knit half-finger gloves
Available in a variety of color combos.
Promising review:
"These gloves were perfect! Husband has poor circulation and his hands are always cold. Wearing these gloves his hands are always nice and warm and at the same time, and he can continue working on his computer and cell phone. Glad I got these for him." — JudyV
A pair of smartphone-friendly thermal gloves
Available in sizes M–XL and in a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold.
I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." — Calvin
A collagen protein treatment for hair
It has over 24,000 5-star ratings and works great for all hair types.Promising review:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product. It left my hair looking and feeling beautiful.
I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
An internet-loved cleaning paste that removes stains, rust and more
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers.I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!
" — Rachel in CLT
A pair of Korean exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth!
After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" — Danielle Gill
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Available in two colors, multipacks, and a Spanish-language version.
Promising review:
"Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo
that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! " — B. Frank Smith
A universal cleaning putty
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" — Loren
A hand cream that helps dried and cracked hands
Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth.
" — Steve
An eye shadow-extending base
Promising review:
"I have tried so many things. Concealer, various eyelid primers (E.l.f.
, Urban Decay
, etc.) and special eyeshadows that are supposedly crease-proof, nothing worked. I had given up using eyeshadow until this came into my life. I have to say I was skeptical. I didn't think this stuff would work, but it does.
I put a tiny amount on my lids, wait a couple minutes for it to dry down, then put powder, cream, or pencil eyeliners over it, and then nothing budges all day
. Seriously. I can wear eyeshadow again. Love this stuff!" — Amazon customer
A 3-pack of machine cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I purchased with skepticism, but after using them I am pleasantly surprised. I LOVE this product!! Our laundry used to come out smelling WORSE than before I washed it. I thought I needed to buy a new washing machine. NO!!! I used two tabs initially (two different wash cycles), then use one a month for maintenance. My clothes always come out smelling fresh and clean! What a miracle, money-saving product.
Only wish I’d known about them sooner!" — Ashley
An 8-second hair treatment that restores shine and hydration
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this!
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
A laundry hamper you can hang on the door
Promising review:
"Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great.
I put one on the back of the door and one hanging from a towel rack and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin, and I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." — D. Jelte
A liquid callus remover
Promising review
: "I found an article on BuzzFeed that mentioned how much customers loved this product. I was very skeptical at first because I’ve tried so many products and techniques to repair my extremely cracked heels. I decided to give this product a go since it wasn’t very expensive. AMAZING. I am speechless.
I wish I had taken photos before to show what an extreme difference it has made in just one application. It was safe on my skin, but I would use with caution after reading reviews of skin burn, however this product is the first product that does exactly what it claims to do. I will continue to use. And I’m not embarrassed to go to the nail salon anymore! :P" — K.H.
Pickle's Potions and Lotions / Etsy
A natural healing foot balm
Pickle's Potions and Lotions
owner Kristin Mutchler runs this small business in Wayne, Maine. Promising review:
"I love the packaging! I've been using the product for over a week and the results are stunning!
My soles are not as rough or cracked anymore, giving me boosted confidence to show off my feet this summer! Thank you!!" — Alyssa O.
A 6-pack of cable clip organizers
Promising review:
"It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" — Nurse Nelis
Two 33-foot rolls of adhesive weather stripping
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick. This is available in four colors and two sizes.Promising reviews:
"Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out. Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." — Amazon customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows." — Nolan
A powerful, but gentle silicone paw cleaner
Available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid.
Promising review:
"UPDATE: I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily.
When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great.
I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10–15 min to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now it takes about five minutes.
And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" — Sandra
A cooktop cleaning kit
It comes with a bottle of cleaner, a scraper, and a cleaning pad.Promising review:
"I love my glass stovetop, but it is so hard to keep clean and looking nice! Pretty much every time I cook on it, a pot boils over or splatters and leaves the glass looking nasty. Having tried other cleaners in the past without much success, I was skeptical about this one. With so many good reviews, I figured I'd give it a try, and I'm so glad I did. The combination of the scrubby pad and cleaning product and the razor blade knife got rid of all the baked on residue! This is by far the most effective cleaning product I have found for my glass stove!" — Alyssa
A pack of 24 Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season. Promising review:
"An essential. I absolutely adore this product. When I first got my coleus plants, I seriously thought it was going to die in less than a week.
I was searching on Google for a quick fix and I came across these plant food sticks. I honestly didn’t think it was going to help, but my plant is amazing now.
I just stuck it In the soil and watered it regularly, and two weeks later it was ready to move into a bigger pot. It is growing it is beautiful, it is a vibrant — every positive word you can think of basically. Thank you so much, Miracle-Gro, for turning me into a green thumb." — suttonkae
A bottle of reparative nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"I have peeling, brittle, difficult nails. I've tried everything out there to fix my nails, from oils, polishes, and creams, to medications and supplements and nothing worked. I was skeptical about this oil, but it really is a miracle.
I apply once or twice a day, and my nails no longer peel or break. I saw results within about five days. My nails look and feel much healthier and a little goes a long way.
I don't smell anything when I use the oil and it absorbs quickly, unlike other oils I've tried." — Mary
A set of suspenders that keep sheets in place
Available in three colors, two sizes, and multipacks.
Promising review:
"I was kinda skeptical at first but once I put these into my bedsheets...OMG. These are a must have for anyone who has loose sheets or an ill-fitting mattress pad + memory foam on my mattress. I used to wake up because of rumpled sheets/mattress pad lumps. These are SO easy to install and grip both my sheets and mattress pad to keep everything nice and taught!" — watrskiergurl
A pet hair removing stone
Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical at first, but this product works great for getting rid of of dog hair. We use it on our furniture and it works so well. I am so glad we tried it. We would purchase it again if we ever need too." — BDP
A 16-pack of damage-free Command hooks
Promising review:
"Absolutely love these! I have bought them three times already on Amazon. I have been trying to organize my kitchen utensils. I have minimal counter space and ceramic tile walls behind my counter. I am unable to risk drilling into the tile or to the underside of my cabinets. These sticky hooks are perfect!! They adhere to the tile AND to the wood laminate of my upper cabinets. They also are great on the painted wall and the bumpy side of my refrigerator. I started using these around March of 2020 and I have not had a single one fall down
. I have various sizes of kitchen utensils and items hanging from them." — Tigerakp
A suede and nubuck-cleaning brush
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.Promising review:
"I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoe once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this.
Since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" — Celeste
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A mini knife sharpener
Promising review
: "I gotta say this is the best sharpener I ever bought in my whole life. I got it today and brought it to work. I work at a Japanese restaurant as a sushi chef and I sharpened it at work and, wow, my knife was as sharp as a samurai sword! Even my coworkers were surprised and asked me to order one for them. Thanks for the product ! Now I don't have to use the stone or sharpen rod that much anymore." — Are
A pain-free detangling brush
Promising review:
"I’m in love with this brush. For someone who used to spend anywhere between 6–12+ hours detangling my 4c Z-pattern hair, I literally can get my hair detangled in 30 minutes or less. And my hair is like a fluffy cloud afterwards. If you don’t already have this brush, you’re honestly missing out. 10/10 recommend.
" — Dee
A pair of silicone stove counter gap covers
The covers just slip right into the gap — there's no adhesive involved — so you can easily remove and clean them whenever necessary. Available in three sizes and three colors.Promising review
: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now, when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter.
These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." — JMom
An oil mister
Promising review:
"This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen.
It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." — Clancy
Three dermaplaning tools for eliminating peach fuzz and exfoliating skin
Promising review
: "I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and, to my surprise, dead skin that came off was shocking
and oh-so-satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." — I & S. Stark
A shower door cleaner touch on scum and water stains
Promising review:
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
A de-clumping terra-cotta bear that can keep sugar fresh
Promising reviews:
"Must admit I had my doubts but these things are MAGIC!
I had some brown sugar in an airtight container which had hardened like a rock. I decided to order these as a Hail Mary. I soaked the bear as instructed and placed it inside the same airtight container. Within 10–15 minutes the top layer of the sugar has begun to soften but the next day the whole jar was loose, easily scoop-able brown sugar!
I couldn't believe it! I will be buying more as gifts. Totally worth it!" — M.A.G.
An enzyme-based Puracy laundry stain remover
Promising review:
"I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts, and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there.
(There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.)
The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean
. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric.
I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." — NYC Buyer
A compact outlet shelf
Promising review:
"I was very skeptical about this one, I had it in my cart for a while and just couldn’t get myself to order it. Once I did and I received it, I was so happy I did. I will be ordering more now. It adds an extra storing space. My laundry room is very limited so any added storing is key! I use it for my dryer sheets. I’ll be ordering another to store a small trash bin for lint from the dryer. I’m thinking about also adding these around the house for other things.
So easy to install, takes literally less than two minutes." — Hazel Vera
A 6-pack of Keurig cleaning cups
Promising review:
"I give 5 stars!! These were really quick and clean... and easy!! So happy to have found these. My machine needed it bad. I use my Keurig every day and recently noticed how dirty the needle was getting and the coffee was starting to taste 'off.' Will definitely start a routine cleaning with these cups! Made a huge difference.
" — Reggie Gonzalez
A self-adhesive paper towel holder
Available in five finishes.
Promising review:
"I love this paper towel holder. I adhered it to the underside of my cabinet, and it has held up great so far. Another plus is that it gets the paper towels off of the counter and saves space." — leslie
A 2-pack of under-bed storage containers
Promising review:
"These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium.
I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." — Tleary25
Two long vacuum hose attachments
This hose adapter fits on most vacuum cleaners (except for some
Dysons), and some reviewers have even found socks they thought were gone forever after this thing pulled them out of their lint trapsPromising review:
"This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck way down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lint and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." — J. Johnson
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer
All parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast-iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now!
So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix but if making a large amount you might have to gently tap it a bit." — KC Hunter
A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm with SPF 25
Promising review:
"I have tried many lip gloss and lip treatments. Nothing has ever work as well as this product. I was very skeptical when purchasing it because I had tried so many other products but I'm telling you the truth you will not be disappointed. I start seeing my lips improve the first night I tried it" — Kerrii S.
Get it from Amazon for $8
(available in six flavors and packs of three).
A 12-pack of tumbler-cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I keep two stainless-steel mugs at work, and they rotate between tea, water, and occasionally coffee. I'm good about washing them, but they had still developed a thin, tea-colored patina. I didn't think there'd be much of a difference after using these tablets (I really bought them for a coworker whose mug is thick with stains), but WOW! Ten minutes with simmering-hot water made my mugs look brand-new. I didn't realize how stained the mugs actually were." — Library Chick
Forty tea tree and calendula oil–infused pimple patches
Promising review:
"Wow. I was SO skeptical about this product but bought it anyways because of the good reviews and how desperate I am to find a quick fix to my acne. This product is incredible. I had two large zits on my jaw line. I put the patch on overnight and they are 90% better after I woke up the next morning
and I can easily cover up what’s left with makeup. I 100% recommend this." — Marie
A self-grooming cat toy
Promising review:
"I got this for my three-legged cat because he can't scratch his left side.
He'll be trying to scratch and all you see is his little nub going crazy. I found these and he immediately LOVED it!
The expression on his face when he first tried it was priceless (pictured above). The only downside is that it's possible it'll fall off because it was hard for me to get all pieces of tape to stick on a corner at the same time, but I can always buy more double sided tape so not a big deal to me. The product is for Floyd, not me, and he's happy so five stars." — Pippa Runs
A self-sealing, airtight, and leakproof silicone ziplock
This reusable bag is free of BPA, PVC, and latex. Available in several sizes, styles, and colors.Promising review:
"I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices.
My only complaint is the cost — they are the most expensive and I wish they offered a bulk discount. If they were cheaper I would use them for EVERYTHING (open cheese in the cheese drawer, all snacks on the go, etc)." — Megan A.
A tube of Essence's Lash Princess lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." –– Kayla Boyd,
BuzzfeedPromising review:
"I am so blown away. I put on ONE.COAT. One coat and my jaw dropped. One coat and it looked like I had on false eyelashes. I was super skeptical
and I kept seeing ads for this everywhere and finally I decided to give it a try because the price is so good. I had no expectations at all and I am floored by how great this is
. It took me a lot of years to find the mascara that I liked and I thought was good, but I think this had taken its place. The coverage is great, washes off easy, and no smudges. Holds up well for a day's wear.
Would highly recommend" — Dana Bice
A wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil
Promising review:
"I never write reviews. This stuff is amazing. I tried to see if it could get rid of some water marks on a table we frequently use. It turned into a wood-polishing party at 11 p.m. on a Saturday; three tables, a wooden trunk from the 1800s, and a carved hutch from the 1600s and I’m absolutely blown away. It is honestly a miracle product.
And it doesn’t have a nasty smell. I get migraines from certain scents and this stuff is a light citrus scent and nothing that’s too heavy. Seriously, I would give it 10 stars!
" — K.O.
Eight foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free. Promising review:
"Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" — Jennifer K
A bitter but harmless clear polish to deter even the most dedicated nail biters
Promising review:
"I have been a nail biter for at least 15 years and have tried yet again to break the habit. This polish tastes horrible and definitely stops me from biting.
When you use it I would suggest keeping a drink nearby for the first couple of times you try to bite your nails. Also be careful when eating finger foods because you can accidentally get a little taste. I would buy again, and recommend to anyone trying to stop biting their nails or for thumb-suckers
. The polish is a clear coat but does give your nails a shine." — Megan Range
And a set of three nonstick oven liners
Heads up that you should place this on the bottom rack of the oven, not the very bottom of the oven — that can prevent proper heat flow.Promising review:
"I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while.
I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!
), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy
; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner.
No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!
" — Hpg
A putty primer that reduces the appearance of pores
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Brooks Crim
A botanical skin oil that addresses scars, dryness, uneven texture and more
Promising review
: "This stuff is awesome. I get dry patches on my face in the winter and since using this, no more dry patches
! I have pretty sensitive skin and I can't use most creamy moisturizers because I'll break out, Bio-Oil adds the moisture I need without breaking me out.
It also helps to reduce old acne scars and evens out my skin tone. As an added benefit, the smell is light and clean!." — Lydia
A space-saving cutlery organizer
Available in two sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons etc. in each slot.
My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over face down in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!
" — mialro
A Tupperware lid organizer
It'll hold round and square lids up to 9 inches wide and it only takes one minute to set up. Also, one reviewer shared that a sweet note from the brand in their package revealed that this YouCopia
brand is a woman-owned small business! Also available in three other sizes, a set of two, and with expanders.Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space.
The dividers were simple to install and provide flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn
An exfoliating facial cleansing brush
Promising review
: "This facial brush is the perfect stiffness for my taste and easy to hold with its rounded, textured shape. With little effort, I can get a satisfying scrub
that exfoliates without scraping too gently or too hard. I have sensitive, slightly oily skin and this is great." — Molly
Three purifying wands that remove histamines and sulfates from wine
These also a great way to restore opened, oxidized wine to its natural state so you can save the rest of that bottle you thought was gonna go to waste.Promising review:
"OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream!
Thank you, PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." — Penny Froh
And a wine-stain-removing spray
Promising review
: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once.
It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." — Melanie N
A roll-up drying rack
You can also use it to wash and dry produce. It's available in seven sizes.Promising review
: "This product is a game-changer for small kitchens. Forego the large drying rack and get this sleek, stylish space-saver. I don’t like leaving dishes in the sink, nor do I have a dishwasher, and this is just perfect for keeping the sink clean and leaving the counter space open
. It's also amazing for washing produce." — Amazon customer
A double-sided hairbrush-cleaning brush
Promising review:
"This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable.
Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." — emmaline