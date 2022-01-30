One way to make our everyday lives easier is to find more efficient, quicker ways of doing mundane tasks like washing dishes or vacuuming up pet hair ― that is, unless you actually find enjoyment in these things, and if so, you probably still wouldn’t mind having a few handy gadgets or products that make doing them easier.
Luckily, there’s a life hack-related item for almost all of life’s spills, accidents, pimples and even closet organization dilemmas. That’s why we rounded up 34 of the coolest ones that you’ll surely find use for at some point.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A pair of handheld scrapers to make your cast iron pans look new
2
These game-changing ceiling fan pulls to help you finally remember which cord is which
3
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
4
A volcanic stone face roller that went mega-viral on TikTok
5
An exfoliating glove with immediate results you can actually see
6
Some adjustable bedsheet fasteners
7
A wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
8
A hanging handbag organizer
9
A foot file for anyone who feels like their feet are never ready for any occasion
10
A rinse-out hair treatment that became super popular thanks to TikTok
11
A carpet cleaner to clean up everything
12
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara with 148,000 5-star Amazon ratings
13
A set of cleaning K-Cups to remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine
14
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
15
Some rug grippers that are simply and life-changing
16
Amazon
A cooktop glass cleaner to up break grease and grime
17
A cleaning putty so you can get the dust and debris out of every nook and cranny
18
A carbonated clay mask that bubbles up into a thick layer of foam to help clear your pores and get rid of those pesky blackheads. It'll also basically turn you into one of the trolls from Frozen, so get ready to take all the selfies.
19
An easily-washable drip catcher
20
A dry shampoo foam that's basically a shower in a bottle
21
A Maybelline dark circles treatment concealer
22
A pack of food spikes that'll continuously feed your plant babies for up to two months
23
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighte
24
A deeply nourishing hair mask with aloe vera and castor oil
25
A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches you can quickly plop on any pimple
26
A wood polish and conditioner to bring your furniture back to life
27
A washable, reusable sponge
28
A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any food residue
29
An ice cube tray with a lid so your ice never absorbs any freezer odors
30
A TubShroom to catch all of your hair before it has a chance to clog your drain
31
An innovative yogurt holder for your fridge
32
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A broom for pet and human hair
33
A jewelry-cleaning stick to quickly add some bling back to your rings
34
An incredibly popular repairing hair treatment