34 Products Under $15 You Won't Believe You've Lived So Long Without

A life without a rechargeable lighter or bubbling blackhead mask is simply not complete.
A handbag organizer for your closet from LeSacBag on Etsy.
LeSacBag/Etsy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="credit">LeSacBag/Etsy
A handbag organizer for your closet from LeSacBag on Etsy.

One way to make our everyday lives easier is to find more efficient, quicker ways of doing mundane tasks like washing dishes or vacuuming up pet hair ― that is, unless you actually find enjoyment in these things, and if so, you probably still wouldn’t mind having a few handy gadgets or products that make doing them easier.

Luckily, there’s a life hack-related item for almost all of life’s spills, accidents, pimples and even closet organization dilemmas. That’s why we rounded up 34 of the coolest ones that you’ll surely find use for at some point.

1
Amazon
A pair of handheld scrapers to make your cast iron pans look new
Promising review: "Necessary tool to clean your cast iron pots and pans. Perfectly contoured to the rounded corners used by Lodge in their pans so you'll get any food stuck to your pan off easily. The plastic is sturdy, malleable but not so much that it will deform. Been using them for a couple months now, and I haven't had them break, and since I still can't get a properly seasoned coating on my pans, I have a lot of food that sticks (my fault), but these scrapers get pretty much everything off easily." — JGtz

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $2.99.
2
Amazon
These game-changing ceiling fan pulls to help you finally remember which cord is which
Promising review: "This is the definition of 'product you didn't know you needed because you didn't know it existed.' I was FOREVER pulling the wrong chain on our bedroom ceiling fan. (Want the light off? Oh no...now the fan's on high. Need to change the fan speed? Eek...now you're in the dark.) They're a much better quality than I expected. They're actually quite heavy-duty pull chains, and they add a bit of fun to the decor (when you notice them — most of the time, who even thinks about a ceiling fan pull chain?). As an added bonus, my infant daughter loves staring at them while I change her diaper or jammies. I tap them to make the chains swing, and it's instant fascination, which helps make my job easier!" — LHD

Get them from Amazon for $5.60+ (available in two colors and lengths).
3
Amazon
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." — Nancy F.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4
Amazon
A volcanic stone face roller that went mega-viral on TikTok
Promising review: "I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!" — Wow

Get it from Amazon for $9.91.
5
Amazon
An exfoliating glove with immediate results you can actually see
Promising review: "You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them. Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" — Isaidso

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a pack of two).
6
Amazon
Some adjustable bedsheet fasteners
Promising review: "My husband turns a lot in his sleep and has always woken up with the fitted sheet halfway off his side of the bed. We bought these, and we have NEVER once had to adjust the sheet in the morning! These are amazing! They're the kind of thing you'll never know how you lived without before." — LinseyB

Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
7
Amazon
A wrinkle releaser and fabric freshening spray
Promising review: "This is literally like an iron in a bottle. It's fantastic. This morning my shirt had a crease from being folded but I didn't have time to change, so I misted just one spray on the shirt, shook it out while I was wearing it, and the crease was gone. I cannot express how much I love this! I spray it over my shirts and shake them out a couple times then hang them up and they are completely wrinkle-free, and it smells like everything just came right out of the laundry, which is also a plus." —Kayla

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.94.
8
LeSacBag/Etsy
A hanging handbag organizer
Promising review: "Definitely gets the job done. I had my purses tossed in a box and they were beginning to warp, this has literally saved them from any more of my negligent behavior." — keishila

LeSacBag is a small Etsy shop specializing in handbags and accessories.

Get it from LeSacBag on Etsy for $9.99 (originally $19.99, available in two colors).
9
Amazon
A foot file for anyone who feels like their feet are never ready for any occasion
Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" — JMart

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
10
Amazon
A rinse-out hair treatment that became super popular thanks to TikTok
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." — Lorrie Trautman

Get it from Amazon for $8.06.
11
Amazon
A carpet cleaner to clean up everything
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in various packs).
12
Amazon
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara with 148,000 5-star Amazon ratings
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" — Very Satisfied!!

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
13
Amazon
A set of cleaning K-Cups to remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
14
Amazon
A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" — SEM1969

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.87.
15
Amazon
Some rug grippers that are simply and life-changing
Promising review: "Very nice. They've passed the ultimate test: my 70-pound dog doing laps across the rug without it budging." — Molly M.

Get a set of four grippers from Amazon for $12.99.
16
Amazon
A cooktop glass cleaner to up break grease and grime
Here's what BuzzFeed staff writer Griffin Gonzales had to say about this miraculous glass cleaner: "My snowbird grandparents have been sending me to check on their summer home occasionally while they quarantine in Florida, so I've had the fun job of shoveling snow off their deck and finagling a million envelopes out of their overstuffed mailbox over the past few months. On my most recent visit I decided to stay for a few days, and was intent on cooking myself a lavish meal. Well, I've never really used an electric stove before and, I don't know WHAT I did, but there were giant streaks and marks all over it after I was done. I tried everything to get them off, and I am definitely NOT overreacting! I finally mustered up the courage to tell my grandparents I ruined their stove, only for them to break out in laughter. Grandma instructed me to use get this cleaner below the sink and, well, the rest is history. It literally wiped the streaks away before my eyes. Magic." — Griffin Gonzales, BuzzFeed staff writer

Get it it from Amazon for $6.79.
17
Amazon
A cleaning putty so you can get the dust and debris out of every nook and cranny
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." — Jenna75

Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
18
Amazon
A carbonated clay mask that bubbles up into a thick layer of foam to help clear your pores and get rid of those pesky blackheads. It'll also basically turn you into one of the trolls from Frozen, so get ready to take all the selfies.
Promising review: "I decided to try this mask based on the high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads and bumps are gone from around my chin. I am impressed but I think with regular use it might make an even bigger difference — maybe a couple of times a week. Oh yeah, it's also really fun to watch and feel the bubbles foaming up on your face!" — Elisabeth

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
19
TwoLilacsStudio/Etsy
An easily-washable drip catcher
Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina

Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
20
Amazon
A dry shampoo foam that's basically a shower in a bottle
Promising review: "I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in) My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly. When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or build up like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch and it gives my fine flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it. I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." — Amelia Tilton

Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in four formulas).
21
Amazon
A Maybelline dark circles treatment concealer
Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review! Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically, what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" — Kayla Suazo, BuzzFeed Shopping & Products editor

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 16 shades).
22
Amazon
A pack of food spikes that'll continuously feed your plant babies for up to two months
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." — GatorDO17

Get a pack of 24 spikes from Amazon for $2.98.
23
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighte
Promising review: "Works like a charm. I knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in five colors).
24
Amazon
A deeply nourishing hair mask with aloe vera and castor oil
Promising review: "I'm a natural hair girl! I often struggle with finding a product that helps me manage and keep my hair safe for the next styling. Although I wear protective styles, the in-between time really counts, so this mask is a lifesaver. I love to see the hydration of my natural curls and I feel this product gives them the love they truly deserve! This product has helped me redefine my hair experience. Love it!" — Ashley Jennings

Girl + Hair is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business. Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
25
Amazon
A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches you can quickly plop on any pimple
Promising review: "I love this product! Whenever I have a pimple that is ready to burst (whitehead), I put one of these stickers on for a day and BOOM, it flattens and sucks up all that yucky junk. It feels really comfortable and can be barely noticeable if you have a small pimple that needs to be removed. There were times where I wore these out to school. Great product!" — Jenny

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.49.
26
Amazon
A wood polish and conditioner to bring your furniture back to life
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
27
PorterLees/Etsy
A washable, reusable sponge
Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these: silicon (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildew-y so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job and then after a few days I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" — willowbe0416

Get it from Porter Lees on Etsy for $9 (available in two terry cloth backing colors and various pack sizes). Porter Lees is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Portland, Oregon, that specializes in homemade reusable goods.
28
Amazon
A garbage disposal cleaner that foams up to help break down any food residue
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — Sylvie Yah

Get a two-pack of bags of four from Amazon for $9.50.
29
Amazon
An ice cube tray with a lid so your ice never absorbs any freezer odors
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out. These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side." — Kalisa

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
30
Amazon
A TubShroom to catch all of your hair before it has a chance to clog your drain
Check out our full review of the TubShroom here!

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four, and would frequently have to snake our shower drain. It appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths, and this collects the hair. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" — Aaron

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in six colors).
31
Vandue/Etsy
An innovative yogurt holder for your fridge
Get it from Vandue on Etsy for $10.99+ (also available in a pack of two). Vandue is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
32
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A broom for pet and human hair
Promising review: "I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc. The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up! Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
33
Amazon
A jewelry-cleaning stick to quickly add some bling back to your rings
Promising review: "This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
34
Amazon
An incredibly popular repairing hair treatment
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
