The Best Sites To Buy Cheap Ski, Snowboarding And Other Winter Gear

Don't pay the retail price for cold weather clothing. Here's where to buy snow boots, gloves, puffer jackets and more.

Pictured (left to right, all from Mountain Steals): <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fmarmot-women-s-lexi-jacket_10443406" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Marmot women&#x27;s Lexi jacket, $178.89 (originally $325)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fmarmot-women-s-lexi-jacket_10443406" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Marmot women's Lexi jacket, $178.89 (originally $325)</a>; <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fsmartwool-men-s-hike-medium-crew-sock_10574983" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Smartwool men&#x27;s hike medium crew socks, $10.99 (originally $19.95)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fsmartwool-men-s-hike-medium-crew-sock_10574983" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Smartwool men's hike medium crew socks, $10.99 (originally $19.95)</a>; <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fcolumbia-women-s-out-and-back-interchange-jacket_10377885" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Columbia women&#x27;s Out and Back Interchange jacket, $80.77 (originally $219.95)" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=JanieCampbell-SkiGear--61c25734e4b0d637ae87c322&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mountainsteals.com%2Fproduct%2Fcolumbia-women-s-out-and-back-interchange-jacket_10377885" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Columbia women's Out and Back Interchange jacket, $80.77 (originally $219.95)</a>.
If you practically live on the slopes every winter, you probably have all the fancy gear, jackets, wool ski socks and snowsuits you need. But if you only occasionally go skiing or snowboarding, you know it’s painful to pay retail price for the specialized outerwear, base layers and other things you need to stay warm and dry for a few days of wintery fun.

There’s good news: A number of online retailers carry discounted or past-season winter and snow sports gear at low(er) cost, or they have good sales on new lines. You could patiently wait for sales at L.L. Bean or Patagonia — or haunt your local secondhand store — but these sites exist solely for the purpose of bringing you savings on cold weather outdoor gear every day.

Moosejaw
Moosejaw is a both an online and brick-and-mortar retailer that was founded by two outdoor enthusiasts and eventually acquired by Walmart. It carries most major outdoors brands and has a generous rewards program and regular sales that'll make everyone happy, from ski enthusiasts to hardcore campers and climbers. Items can go pretty quickly, especially in certain sizes, so move fast if you see something you love. In addition to winter clothes, Moosejaw also sells equipment like snowboards, skis and helmets.

Left to right: The North Face women's Metropolis III parka, $208.99 (originally $298.95); Sorel's Joan of Arctic Next boot for women, $174.99 (originally $250); Icebreaker men's 175 everyday long-sleeve crew top, $59.99.

Check out all the deals at Moosejaw.
Mountain Steals
Mountain Steals is a discount site owned by Moosejaw that carries top brands for less. You can expect to find more gear from previous seasons than the newest items, but if something's as much as 60% off, who cares? The site carries the likes of North Face, Icebreaker, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, Burton, Marmot, Merrill, Darn Tough and Yeti.

Left to right: Marmot women's Lexi jacket, $178.89 (originally $325); Smartwool men's hike medium crew socks, $10.99 (originally $19.95); Columbia women's Out and Back Interchange jacket, $80.77 (originally $219.95).

Check out all the deals at Mountain Steals.
Target
Target has pretty decent cold weather gear, from everyday puffer coats to a women's ski bib from the in-house All in Motion brand that, I swear, rivals my North Face bib in warmth and quality (and it was a quarter of the price). Best of all: Much of it comes in a wide range of sizes, including women's plus and men's big and tall.

Left to right: All in Motion women's snow sport bib, $54; women's 3M Thinsulate snow sport ski goves, $24 (originally $30); men's big and tall (non-sport) snow bib, $38.

Check out all the deals at Target.
The Mountain Hardwear Outlet
Mountain Hardwear's winter gear isn't cheap, but there's a fun little corner of the brand's website: the MHW outlet. Here you can find sale items at pretty deep discounts, although that brings the price point on par with many other brands. For example, I snagged a pair of $80 down pants that normally retail for $250. Not cheap, but a deal that'll definitely last. (One huge bummer: Mountain Hardwear doesn't make clothing in extended sizes.)

Left to right: Women's FireFall/2 insulated anorak ski shell, $125 (originally $250); women's Super D/S stretchdown parka, $227.50 (originally $325); men's Super D/S stretchdown climb hoody, $120 (originally $275).

Check out the MHW outlet.
Backcountry
Backcountry.com was started in a Utah garage by two guys selling avalanche equipment; it now offers just about every major outdoors brand and gear for everything from fishing and surfing to skiing and snowboarding. It also has frequent sales.

Left to right: The North Face women's stretch down jacket, $143.97 and up; Stoic men's puffer gloves, $17.97 (originally $29.95); Vans women's Hi-Standard OG snowboard boot, $199.95; Patagonia men's Micro D fleece pullover, $59.

Check out everything at Backcountry.com.
Amazon
Amazon carries a lot of brands that are big in cold weather clothing, but there are inexpensive gems to be found in off-brand products. For example, I have the snowboard jacket above in gray. The brand Cntriton doesn't add any cachet to my life, but its jacket has everything I need: armpit vents, a snowskirt, waterproof fabric, ample pockets, warm insulation and a relatively affordable price tag.

Left to right: Cntriton snowboard jacket for women, $99.99; Baleaf women's fleece-lined water-resistant thermal leggings, $32.99; Carhartt women's extreme cold weather boot sock, $11.99; Tapasimme unisex down pants, $47.99.

Search for winter gear deals at Amazon.
Sierra
Sierra (formerly known as Sierra Trading Post) is owned by the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, so you know you'll find a deal. The website is chock-full of discounted items, including an impressive sale collection of warm, tough winter socks for men, women and kids from the likes of SmartWool and Icebreaker.

Left to right: The North Face women's Beatty ski suit, $199 (originally $749); Bolle Nova II ski goggles with photochromic lens, $49 (originally $69); SmartWool PhD Ski Light elite pattern ski socks for women, $14.99 (originally $20); Moncler Grenoble Montgetech down ski jacket for men, $1,499 (originally $2,000).

Check out everything at Sierra.
Walmart
When you don't spend a ton of time in freezing temps, paying an arm and a leg for fancy Merino wool base layers feels like a stretch. Enter Walmart, which carries inexpensive thermals brands like Cuddl Duds that'll get you through your time on the mountain without making your checkbook cry.

Left to right: ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds women's stretch fleece long underwear thermal legging, $9.99; ClimateRight by Cuddl Duds women's plush warmth long underwear thermal top with thumb holes, $12.44; SkiGear by Arctix women's and plus size winter snow bib, $47.95.

Search for all your winter needs at Walmart.
Steep & Cheap
Steep & Cheap is a discount website owned by Backcountry. Not everything is on sale, but deals abound — if you can snag your size before it's gone.

Left to right: Stoic women's insulated hooded parka, $76.48 (originally $169.95); SmartWool Isto kid's beanie, $17.10 (originally $38); Patagonia women's Micro Puff jacket, $149.40 (originally $249); Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex men's bib pants, $244.96 (originally $349.95).

Check out everything at Steep & Cheap.
REI Outlet
Bless the retailers that put their sale items in their very own outlet section so we can shop without full-price temptations. REI's outlet is great for deals on its own brand, plus select products from favorites like Patagonia, North Face, Obermeyer and Helly Hansen.

Left to right: Obermeyer women's Tuscany II insulated jacket, $193.73 (originally $259); The North Face Expedition System Bootie 700 for women, $99.73 (originally $140); Smith women's Riot ChromaPop goggles, $79.73 (originally $110); The North Face men's Powderflo jacket, $261.73 (originally $349).

See everything at REI Outlet.
The Arcteryx outlet
Arcteryx offers discounted past season outerwear, footwear and equipment in its outlet site, which is divided into men's and women's sections. It doesn't make things cheap, but you can still find some good savings.

Left to right: Women's Nexis vest, $141.75 (originally $189); men's Sabre LT pant, $324.35 (originally $499); men's Cerium LT hoody, $303.20 (originally $379).

Check out the Arcteryx Outlet.
ASOS
Surprise! ASOS can be a sweet spot for inexpensive ski gear, including gloves and goggles. Best of all, the snow sports clothing selection from ASOS's in-house brand has options in extended sizes including women's petite, tall and curve.

Left to right: ASOS 4505 ski skinny ski pants with stirrup, $45; ASOS 4505 colorblock ski socks, $14.50; Surfanic Cozy carbon-dri base layer leggings, $34 (originally $57.75); ASOS 4505 men's ski pant with bib, $120.

Check out ASOS' ski gear.
Columbia's "deals" section
Columbia has sales fairly often, but they also have a "deals" section of the website. Grab clothes, shoes and equipment for both adults and kids for up to 50% off — without the temptation of the rest of the site.

Left to right: Men's Alpine Action insulated ski jacket, $84.99 (originally $170); women's Lake 22 down long hooded jacket, $74.99 (originally $150); women's Ava Alpine insulated jacket, $159.99 (originally $260).

Check out Columbia's entire deals section.
