26 Cheap Skin Care Products Under $20 That Actually Deliver Results

Because we deserve results for under $20.
By Emma McAnaw, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Fun fact: Did you know that you don’t actually have to spend a lot of money on top-quality skin care products? Look, we’ve all been there, spending too much money on skin care products that barely work or eyeing products with a price tag we just can’t take the plunge on. We’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for a daily serum or a moisturizer, or seeking to reduce the appearance of pimples or eczema, these skin care products under $20 deliver amazing results at a price your wallet will thank you for.

1
A bottle of Radha rosehip oil
Amazon
Because this'll require merely a few drops to tackle redness, scarring, pimples and everything in between. Reviewers use this before bed and wake up to glowing, healing skin.

Promising review: "This stuff is life-changing! I have incredibly oily skin that is acne-prone. Although it seems counterintuitive to put oil on my oily skin, it does wonders for keeping my skin clear and refreshed and gives it a healthy glow! I apply two to three drops each night after washing my face and sometimes use it as my moisturizer during the daytime as well." — RC

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
2
A jar of Andalou Naturals pumpkin honey glycolic mask
Amazon
So you can enjoy a "treat yourself" moment that will leave your skin brighter, smoother and clearer, courtesy of vitamin C and exfoliating properties. All you have to do is sit back and turn on Netflix.

Promising review: "I've used the mask a couple times so far and I really do like it. I can mostly tell the next morning after using it, when my skin has a nice glow (which I haven't had in years due to acne and troubled skin). This product is really gentle!" — Jane Freeman

Get it from Amazon for $12.79.
3
A Paula's Choice pore cleanser
Amazon
Now you can employ ever-dependable salicylic acid to treat breakouts, reduce redness and treat uneven skin tones by gently removing excess oil and dirt.

Promising review: "I'm happy to say that this face cleanser is doing a lot for my skin! I've had long-standing adult acne and skin irritation ever since I entered my twenties and have gone through so many face cleansers and acne treatment products that I can no longer count all of them. I've had this product for almost a week now and I use it in the morning and at night in the shower. Every single time I've used it my skin feels clean, but not dry at all! My acne, scars, redness, and irritation are all starting to slowly disappear, and I can't wait to see what my skin will look like in a month or two!" — Alliethealligator

Get it from Amazon for $13.
4
A Teddie Organics rose water toner spray
Amazon
So you can tell redness and oily T-zones to take a hike and leave you with a dewy, refreshed complexion that lasts all day. It'll also restore your skin's pH balance and absorb excess oil.

Promising review: "I have very acne-prone and sensitive skin that is pale with pink and red undertones. I break out very easily, and my skin is irritated even by the 'sensitive skin' brands and formulas. I have used EVERYTHING under the sun to aid in redness and sensitivity, and nothing has worked to calm flare-ups like this. I wake up and my skin is glowing and peachy pale, as opposed to red and blotchy. This rose water has not only improved my skin's redness and overall tone, but it has virtually eliminated any signs of acne. I use before I put on my redness moisturizer and before bed as a refresher. I also find myself spritzing at various times of the day, because the fragrance is so pleasant." — Kathy Pancake

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
5
A Mizon eye cream
Amazon
Because this'll use its whopping combo of collagen, raspberry extract, argan oil, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and more to brighten and deeply nourish your undereye area.

Promising review: "Holy smokes. I couldn't believe my eyes when I looked at my undereye bags/dark circles after applying this. I went around showing everyone in my family. I cannot rave enough about how wonderful this product is. It goes on smooth, feels very cool under the eye, and it isn't heavy at all. It evaporates really well on the skin and doesn't leave any greasy or sticky residue. This outdoes even some of the $50-$80 eye creams I have tried before. This is now my everyday eye cream. I'm done trying out new products." — Jolie Colin

Get it from Amazon for $14.89.
6
An Aveeno eczema moisturizing cream
Amazon
It'll soothe dry, itchy and irritated skin with nothing more than oat, soy, kiwi and blackberry extracts.

Promising review: "I'm absolutely amazed at this stuff. I had a terrible allergic reaction and broke out with eczema all over my face (I have suffered with it for years, just never on my face). My eyes were completely swollen shut and red, and my face was peeling, in pain, inflamed, and DRY, DRY, DRY. I tried everything, and I mean everything. I ordered this and nearly instantly felt and saw results. These two pictures are LESS THAN 24 HOURS APART. I've been using it now for three days and my face is 100% back to normal. I really like that this product is a cream versus a lotion, I feel like it helps soak in better and KEEPS the skin hydrated. I 100% recommend." — Kelsey Coultrip

Get it from Amazon for $16.37.
7
The Inkey List vitamin B, C, and E moisturizer
Sephora
Great at delivering an impressive dose of beneficial vitamins to make your complexion look and feel hydrated and smooth. Its main ingredients work to achieve four things: control excess oil, decrease redness, brighten dull skin and reduce acne scarring.

Promising review: "I’ve been using this for three days and WOW! I’ve been dealing with an intense breakout the last week that is healing and I decided to go more gentle with my skincare. My skin is so much softer and brighter. It is clearing up so this is not causing me to breakout! I’m so happy with this product. I can’t believe it’s only $4.99!" — rosebud1025

Get it from Sephora for $4.99.
8
A La Roche-Posay gel face wash
Amazon
It'll help clear breakouts and excess oil thanks to salicylic acid. Plus it's gentle enough to use twice a day!

Promising review: "Let me start by saying I have struggled with cystic acne for 10 years. I have seen countless doctors and tried everything, including spending thousands of dollars on skin care and medicine. This was recommended to me by my dermatologist and it has COMPLETELY HEALED MY SKIN. It has been about a year now and my skin is glowing and beautiful. Yes I get an occasional hormonal breakout but I never thought my skin would actually be clear and healthy! Give it a try, be patient, be diligent in using the products, and do ALL the steps. Cleanse, tone, treat, moisture, etc. I’ve never been happier and I still can’t believe the incredible success I’ve had." — Jennifer Mueller

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9
A hyaluronic acid serum
Amazon
Because this widely loved, holy grail ingredient will treat dry skin. A quick skin care lesson: hyaluronic acid has extreme hydrating properties that drastically improve your complexion's softness, smoothness, and ability to retain moisture. Think of it as a one-stop journey to feeling soothed.

Promising review: "I've used several different kinds of serums for my face and this is my favorite so far. I use it right after my bath when my pores are open from the hot water and then apply my moisturizer right on top of it. My face normally gets very dry in the winter, but since I began using this serum, it has been a lot better. It seemed like such a tiny bottle when I got it, but a little bit of this stuff goes a long way. I've been using it for several months now and still have half a bottle left." — Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
10
A Glossier milky jelly cleanser
Glossier
So you can both gently refresh your face in the morning, and completely melt away makeup at the end of the day. It's soothing, nourishing and perfect for sensitive skin — AKA dewy skin is just around the corner.

Promising review: "I have fairly 'normal' skin. It definitely gets dry in the winter. The wash doesn't sud, but you still feel so clean afterwards, even in the hot summer months. There's not the tight pulling feeling of dryness — you will be glowing. My skin is dry in the winter, and this leaves me feeling clean, not dry. Love. Love. Love." — Deann K.

Get it from Glossier for $9+ (available in two sizes).
11
A set of Nip + Fab glycolic cleansing pads
Amazon
They'll help resurface new skin in no time at all, thanks to their formula of exfoliating 2.8% glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel and a light moisturizer. Even if you're mid-breakout, these are gentle enough to tackle active pimples — and cost less than a dollar per pad. FYI, the witch hazel is there to soothe and tone your skin (to balance out the other exfoliating properties).

Promising review: "I am new to the world of AHAs and glycolic acid, so I'm not sure how this product measures up to others similar to it. But I'll never go back to NOT exfoliating. I've noticed my stubborn acne scars fading drastically after only a week of using these nightly. My recurring acne in those areas seem to be dying down, and my overall skin tone seems to be brightening. I am really impressed so far!" — Laila Hoenes

Get a jar of 60 pads from Amazon for $9.09.
12
A Seoul Ceuticals serum
Amazon
Perfect for nourishing irritated complexions with a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. It'll reduce pores and breakouts, target discoloration and make your overall complexion brighter.

Promising review: "This by far is the best skincare-grade vitamin C I have used. My skin has a great natural glow. My skin tone is even and the fine lines around my corner of the eye area are less noticeable. This product come well-packaged and as a lovely light citrus smell. I use it morning and night with no sensitivities. I love this product and will definitely repurchase it." — Carmen

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
13
A FaceTory balancing facial cream
Amazon
Because this'll quickly calm redness and inflammation with its gentle combo of vitamins A and C, as well as artemisia extract. Not to mention, it also brightens your complexion so you're glowing in no time.

Promising review: "After only a week of use, my fiancé asked, 'What have you been doing to reduce the red spots on your face?' and honestly, that is all I needed to hear to know this was working! I have very dry skin that easily breaks out, and this — along with the toner sprayhave done true wonders in only a week! For the first time in my adult life, it is the week of my period and I AM NOT BREAKING OUT! This product has not only prevented breakouts, but had eased the appearance of acne scars! I’m hooked!" — Juliapaulette

Get it from Amazon for $7.21.
14
A set of green tea oil-absorbing tissues
Amazon
So you can take blotting sheets one step further by absorbing excess oil, controlling shine and soothing irritated complexions with green tea. They're made from 100% natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal to keep you nice and fresh all day.

Promising review: "I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oils blotting sheets because they're life savers. THESE ARE AMAZING. They're a great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I'll never go back to other brands. Give these a try — they're completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. I have no negative things to say at all." — Kelsey

Get a pack of 200 from Amazon for $11.95.
15
A Hanalei sugar lip scrub
Amazon
It'll help you wish flaky, dry lips adieu by gently scrubbing chapped puckers with Hawaiian raw cane sugar and moisturizing with nourishing shea butter.

Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick multiple days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." — Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $15.
16
A set of Avarelle acne patches
Amazon
They'll drain your zits overnight so you can avoid picking or any of the other lovely benefits of a usually longer-lasting breakout. Not to mention they get rid of acne faster than most complicated luxury routines. Reviewers say they blend in with their skin so they can wear them throughout the day!

Promising review: "I’ve been experimenting with these for the last month and a half, and I am in love. They are really thin and blend into my highly freckled face incredibly well...I have gone out in public twice with them on, because when I did my last second mirror check before I got out of the car, I didn’t notice I had them on! While they absolutely help clean out the skin underneath, the biggest thing it does for me is stops me from touching my face. When I'm stressed out, I will absentmindedly touch/run my hands along my face and jaw constantly. Now, when I notice I’m doing that, I run into the bathroom and put these on any spots I have. Since they are thin and stick really well, I am able to leave them alone and stop touching my face." — MelsBells

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $7.79.
17
A La Roche-Posay foaming facial cleanser
Amazon
So you can a) get quite the bang for your buck (just look at the size of that bottle!) and b) wash off all your makeup, remove excess oil and end the day with a fresh face in a few minutes flat. It's extra gentle, yet super effective! If you have sensitive skin, this is a great option for you! You can use it both morning and night.

Promising review: "This has the same milky, non-foaming texture as Cetaphil and CeraVe, but is visibly better and faster at dissolving makeup and dirt. It's clean-rinsing, there's no need to 'tissue off,' and there's no need for 'double cleansing.' It takes literally just a few rubs to break down makeup, vs. the longer emulsifying time of other brands, both of which don't take off mascara very well. But this does the job! My face is left sparkling clean with no residue, but not feeling tight or dry." — nycgirl

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
18
A set of Etude House sheet masks
Amazon
You'll quickly learn why these are already a favorite in Japan. Each formula is packed with natural ingredients to address different goals (i.e. pomegranate to help you glow, strawberry to brighten and aloe to hydrate). They're super lightweight so you never feel sticky — just refreshed. You'll get 13 formulas: collagen (to moisturize), pomegranate (to glow), strawberry (to brighten), snail (to smooth and firm), Manuka honey (to moisturize), lemon (to energize), ceramide (to deeply moisturize), green tea (to calm), aloe (to hydrate), tea tree (to moisturize and clear), hyaluronic acid (to hydrate), peal (to brighten) and damask rose (to recharge).

Promising review: "These sheet masks are so light and thin, but so effective with their essence. The essence isn't sticky at all and there's so much of it which you can apply to your neck, hands, knees, etc. for deep moisturizing. These don't have any irritating ingredients that can trigger sensitive skin and acne. I highly recommend these sheet masks — I stock up on them, honestly." — Yasmine V.

Get a pack of 13 from Amazon for $13.99.
19
A retinol serum (a fancy name for vitamin A)
Amazon
So you can balance your complexion, stimulate collagen and fade hyper-pigmentation. This particular retinol serum is combined with 10% hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, jojoba oil and green tea to not only exfoliate but nourish your complexion.

Promising review: "My skin is so sensitive! I am 35 and have struggled with acne since I was a teen. I have been prescribed so many medications from the dermatologist. I had been using tretinoin, but it really dried my skin out. It was hard to wear makeup, because it would flake off. I decided to give this serum line a try and have been so impressed by the results. I have been using this for two months and my skin is beautiful. I get an occasional breakout, but it goes away quickly. My skin is so soft — no dryness at all! My blackheads have cleared up, too! I have had no adverse reactions and like I said, my skin is so sensitive. Give it a try!!!" — Amanda

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
20
A double-sided exfoliating cleansing brush
Tarte
It'll take your skin care game up to a whole new level. It'll clear excess oil, remove dead skin cells, and deep-cleanse your pores — all while using your usual face wash!

Promising review: "This is my favorite skin care product. I've wanted to try an exfoliating brush for a while now, but none seemed worth the price or like the bristles were good for the face. I chose to try this one and have not been disappointed! I'm now using half the amount of cleanser I normally need to use without a brush. The bristles are soft, dense, and don't irritate my skin." — Cindy

Get it from Tarte for $15.
21
An Alba Botanica pineapple enzyme facial cleanser
Amazon
You'll get your money's worth thanks to pore-minimizing papaya and pineapple enzymes, plus acne-clearing exfoliants. Your skin will be brighter, your credit cards will be unscathed and your bottle will last longer than most pricier alternatives.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this face wash! I suffered with painful acne for a couple years and tried everything from astringents to Proactiv, and even Rodan + Fields ($199). They always made my acne worse and more painful. This stuff, though, has kept my face completely clear for more than a year now. This amazing wash leaves my skin feeling so refreshed. The scent is relaxing and refreshing; it’s not too fragrant, nor does it smell like chemicals. I seriously look forward to using this stuff every day! Also, don’t expect it to smell like pineapples. It’s fruity, but not tropical." — Gabby

Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
22
A Mario Badescu healing powder
Amazon
It'll conceal and treat your acne at the same time. It doubles as a setting powder to absorb excess oil, but it'll also drastically reduce redness and irritation. Basically you can speak "pimple, what pimple?" into existence after putting this on under makeup.

Promising review: "This stuff is incredible! I have now been using it for three years and every time I get close to running out, I go and buy another one right away. I have adult moderate cystic acne and this stuff really calms it down and helps with redness. Anytime I feel like I am getting a pimple or can see the under-the-skin bump, I will lather this healing powder all over it all day long. Definitely a go-to product and I highly recommend to anyone who suffers from incredibly painful and stubborn cystic acne." — justanothercollegestudent

Get it from Amazon for $12.
23
An e.l.f. spot gel stick
e.l.f. cosmetics
Because this'll help you treat surprise pimples with pinpoint accuracy. It uses a powerful formula of salicylic acid, witch hazel, camphor, tea tree oil, green tea and aloe to not only nourish irritated skin, but dramatically reduce swelling and redness.

Promising review: "I have tried every single product prescribed by a dermatologist, even Accutane, and my acne never went away. I finally was able to get it under control with vitamins and face washes, but I still had annoying LARGE pimples that never went away. I bought this after hearing about it and applied it generously in the morning to my pimples, and the swelling of them was down by nighttime! I applied again that night and woke up to them almost completely gone!" — mikaylamadison

Get it from e.l.f. cosmetics for $3.
24
A bar of African black soap
Amazon
It'll fight breakouts all over (hello, surprise butt pimple) before you have time work yourself into a lather. Its combo of shea butter, vitamin E and coconut oil work together to quickly wash those unwelcome zits down the drain.

Promising review: "I started taking medication that breaks my skin out pretty badly. I have tried medicated acne products to eradicate this unwanted side effect to my oral medicines. At first they seemed to work; but I had to stick with them for several days in order to see results. The very first time I used this brand of black soap, I could immediately see and feel how clean my skin got. I was consistent with washing my face with this soap every day for the first two weeks but slacked off for the past two weeks; however, my skin is mostly clear of pimples. The dark spots are also lightening. My overall complexion has improved noticeably and I am grateful." — BajanMarge

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
25
An I Dew Care overnight lip mask
Amazon
Treat your pucker to a rich buttery formula of cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract and vitamin C — all you have to do is sleep. Welcome to a world of waking up to wonderfully smooth lips.

Promising review: "I was struggling really badly with chapped lips and just could not find a product that helped enough. I bought this based on the reviews and I'm so glad I did! It has not disappointed me! I use it at night before going to bed and I wake up and can still feel the product on my lips. It's very thick and a little goes a long way. The little spatula that it comes with is nice to help get the product out of the jar without getting it all over your hands. I have seen a very noticeable difference in my lips since using this product. My lips are so much softer and not at all chapped anymore! I will definitely continue using this product!" — Caitlin

Get it from Amazon for $16.
26
A Jivi moisturizer
Amazon
So you can enlist the help of exclusively all-natural ingredients to not only provide all-day hydration thanks to shea butter, cucumber peel and aloe vera, but also protect you from the sun with SPF 12 mineral sunscreen. It's vegan and cruelty-free, and it's non-greasy and lightweight so you don't have to worry about unwelcome breakouts.

Promising review: "I’ve noticed a BIG improvement in my skin since I started using this product. My skin seems less oily, more evenly toned, less irritated and red, more calm, and less acne-prone. I’m not usually passionate about all-natural things, but this product is making me rethink that. Maybe it’s about time I started using more natural products like this to improve my skin. I really like this stuff and it has improved my skin a lot. I will be ordering it again." — Janell

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two scents).
