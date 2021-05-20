Fun fact: Did you know that you don’t actually have to spend a lot of money on top-quality skin care products? Look, we’ve all been there, spending too much money on skin care products that barely work or eyeing products with a price tag we just can’t take the plunge on. We’re here to help. Whether you’re looking for a daily serum or a moisturizer, or seeking to reduce the appearance of pimples or eczema, these skin care products under $20 deliver amazing results at a price your wallet will thank you for.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A bottle of Radha rosehip oil
2
A jar of Andalou Naturals pumpkin honey glycolic mask
3
A Paula's Choice pore cleanser
4
A Teddie Organics rose water toner spray
5
A Mizon eye cream
6
An Aveeno eczema moisturizing cream
7
The Inkey List vitamin B, C, and E moisturizer
8
A La Roche-Posay gel face wash
9
A hyaluronic acid serum
10
A Glossier milky jelly cleanser
11
A set of Nip + Fab glycolic cleansing pads
12
A Seoul Ceuticals serum
13
A FaceTory balancing facial cream
14
A set of green tea oil-absorbing tissues
15
A Hanalei sugar lip scrub
16
A set of Avarelle acne patches
17
A La Roche-Posay foaming facial cleanser
18
A set of Etude House sheet masks
19
A retinol serum (a fancy name for vitamin A)
20
A double-sided exfoliating cleansing brush
21
An Alba Botanica pineapple enzyme facial cleanser
22
A Mario Badescu healing powder
23
An e.l.f. spot gel stick
24
A bar of African black soap
25
An I Dew Care overnight lip mask
26
A Jivi moisturizer
24 Beauty Products That Reviewers Said Actually Did What They Advertised