10 Genius Little Storage Solutions For Under $10

Renting a studio apartment has taught me that every little bit of space counts in the home — and I do mean little. Without a ton of closets or countertop space to display all my stuff, I’ve had to figure out storage solutions like using adhesive hooks and filling multi-compartment organizers that keep my place from feeling cluttered and messy.

The good news is that most of these fixes don’t have to break the bank. In fact, you can free up some valuable countertop or shelf real estate with just $10. Whether you’re stuck in a tight space like me or are trying to keep a family’s worth of clutter from taking over, Amazon has so many inexpensive ways to tackle the storage problems in your home. I’m here to tell you about some of the best ones that will save you both money and space.