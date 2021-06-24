HuffPost Finds

23 Things For Anyone Who Loves Style But Not Spending Money

You don't have to sacrifice looking good because of the price.
By Nusrat Sultana, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Getting glammed up in brand new clothes and stylish accessories is always super fun. But sometimes, being fashionable can feel like it comes with a hefty price tag. Well, we’re here to tell you you can be on top of your style game while staying on a budget. From rockstar-worthy sunglasses to super cute and comfy tops to socks you’ll wanna show off, these items are perfect for those who love style, but don’t want to spend a lot of money.

1
A belt with a decorative buckle
Amazon
Because it makes a statement even on the most understated looks while still remaining functional. Who said belts have to be boring? Just buckle up and go! Get creative and use it as a belt on your skirt or dress too!

Promising review: "Such a cute belt! I’ve been looking for a belt like this, but I’m very picky and couldn't find one I loved. This one is perfect. It’s a staple that ties every outfit together so well. A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price, and there’s no need to splurge on a designer belt if you can’t afford it. 10/10 would recommend." — Kelsey Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 styles).
2
A versatile blanket scarf
Amazon
You can wear it in different ways to suit your outfit! Reviewers note how soft this scarf is!

Promising review: "I love love love this scarf. I ordered the camel-colored one. It's soft, warm and lightweight. It's like the best of a blanket scarf but without the weight." — MC

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in 22 styles).
3
A super cute floral scarf scrunchie
Rifle Paper Co.
It'll elevate your daily (read: boring) ponytail or bun in a classy way! Or leave it on your wrist as a fun accessory.

Get it from Rifle Paper Co. for $12 (available in six colors).
4
A simple clip-on nose ring
Amazon
It'll up your cool-girl vibes and have everyone doing a double take. You won't have to do anything else! You can use it as a faux septum piercing too!

Promising review: "These are super cute and amazing for the price. You get so many! They are just the way I hoped they would be: small and subtle. I love the gold and rose gold colors. I’ve not had any issues with them coming loose or falling off. I’ve worn these for a couple months now and have not seen any fading and discoloration." — Kendrick

Get a set of nine from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 16 styles).
5
A pair of cat-eye sunglasses
Amazon
So you can effortlessly upgrade your sunglasses game from plain to pizzazz. Want to go a level higher? Add a fancy eyeglasses chain! These glasses have 100% UV400 protection and a comfortable nose pad so you're not sacrificing protection for style — and you won't get those annoying marks on your nose. They're also lightweight and shatter-proof and come with an eyeglass case and cleaning cloth!

Promising review (for the sunglasses): "I really love these glasses, honestly! They come packaged nicely and look just like the picture provided. Great quality for being as affordable as they are in my opinion. This style is especially cute, they look good with just about any outfit. I will definitely be buying more pairs from this company in the future." — Angelina

Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 25 styles).
6
A collection of fancy hair clips
Amazon
They'll glamorize your look with the click of a clasp, and enhance your hairstyle even when it's just down! It's so simple you can do it with your eyes closed.

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $6.99.
7
An elegant ear cuff
Amazon
Because it'll add high doses of charm and grace with minimal effort. Isn't that always the goal? Plus, if you're not into hoops, this is a great alternative! You can wear this cuff in several ways! If you have more than one piercing on an ear, you can thread it through all your piercings to create a whole different style.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
8
A pack of knotted headbands
Amazon
They'll add a super cute vintage aesthetic to your looks. Throw this on to fool everyone into thinking you put in work for your hairstyle even if you didn't!

Promising review: "They are really cute and goes well with so many occasions and clothes." — Rafinha_Matos

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $4.99.
9
A pair of ultra-stylish heart sunglasses
Amazon
They're the only statement accessory you'll ever need. Plus, with these, you'll instantly be elevated to movie-star status. The glasses have UV400 protection and come with a soft carrying case!

Promising review: "For $10, I DEF recommend these. I love fun sunglasses and I love that these are a cheaper alternative to the YSL version. I think I’ll be getting another pair for upcoming festivals!" — Audrey

Get it from Amazon for $10.91 (available in 16 colors and in multipacks).
10
A lovely gold and pearl hair clip
Fibs and Fables
It'll make you feel like a million bucks for not a million bucks. Fibs and Fables is a Black woman-owned small biz inspired by mythology, fables and folklore. Its product represent legends and powerful women throughout history.

Get it from Fibs and Fables for $16.
11
A pair of adorable sloth socks
Conscious Step
So when they peek out from under the hem of your jeans, everyone will know how stylish and ethically conscious you are! The money from buying these goes toward protecting sloths and other endangered cuddly buddies! Conscious Step is a POC-owned small biz committed to social and environmental change. They make ethically and sustainably sourced socks and donate to a causes and nonprofit. They also support farms and factories with fair wages and safe facilities. They're vegan certified too.

Get them from Conscious Step for $14.95 (available in sizes S–L).
12
A princessy long sleeve tunic with a lace hem
Amazon
Great to wear under your jackets and cardigans for some delicate charm.

Promising review: "I love this shirt for the cooler months ahead! It's lightweight, flowy, and super cozy! I would order a size down if you're wanting it to fit like a shirt. Since it's a tunic, it will lay past your hips. The lace detail on the bottom is the perfect touch to a casual long-sleeve shirt!" — Christian

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 and 19 styles).
13
A sheer mock turtleneck
Amazon
It'll leave everyone starstruck the moment you walk in.

Promising review: "The pictures are spot on. Very SEXY! My husband was really WOWWED!! I wore it out on a date night with my hubby and got so many compliments. Soft but very tricky to put it on. Have to be careful so that you don't tear it or nick it. It's kinda like stocking material and WILL probably run so be VERY CAREFUL putting this on." — sierra

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 14 styles).
14
A graphic tee
Amazon
It's cool enough to make any pair of jeans or skirt look good.

Promising review: "Love this shirt! It is fun and unique. I love shirts that I can pair with dress pants or skirts for work. I am able to be a little flexible in my style and this is perfect. It's shorter than most tees, which I like because I am so short. I wanted a more loose fit. Definitely recommend!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 25 styles).
15
A pair of goldfish-in-a-bag earrings
Amazon
They'll show off your quirky side.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these earrings. I get compliments all the time. I was really surprised by the quality and they're really comfortable!" — Madison

Get them from Amazon for $1.99+ (available in two colors).
16
A casual long sleeve with pockets
Amazon
Perfect for days you need your top to be a lil' more daring.

Promising review: "This top is super soft and comfortable and looks adorable! Great quality fabric and the length is really nice." — Jamie

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 and 17 styles).
17
A set of stackable rings
Amazon
They're simple enough to suit any look and fancy-looking enough that it'll be all you need to dress up and head out!

Promising review: "These came beautifully packaged with super fast delivery! I LOVE that they are like a rose gold. Tip: Coat them with clear nail polish before wearing as I have been told they may tarnish over time. I like to wear different ones on different fingers every day! I got a compliment the first day I wore them out. Love these!!" — Kate

Get 10 rings from Amazon for $8.97.
18
A color-block top
Amazon
It's so soft it'll be your go-to lounge top. So much better than dressing up.

Promising review: "I love this shirt, it’s super cute and perfect for this fall transition! Today was pretty cold outside, it even hailed for a bit but I was both warm and cute in this top. I dressed it up and wore it tucked into a cute skirt, but I love the length of it and know it would look just as cute with a nice pair of jeans! Great material, I’ve already washed once and it doesn't feel cheaply made and is super soft and comfy. Very happy with my order!" — sontahmaria

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 and 16 styles).
19
These sheer ankle socks
SockSeason / Etsy
They'll really step your shoe game up. SockSeason is a small business that sells stylish socks. Whether you're looking to dress in slouchy socks or sheer socks, this shop has many options for your feet.

Get them from SockSeason on Etsy for $13.
20
A scalloped off-the-shoulder swing dress
Amazon
Perfect for days you want to look super classy and elegant. Reviewers have pointed out that this dress seems to run a tad big so you may want to size down!

Promising review: "I bought this for my company Christmas party. It was a runaway hit — so much so that people who didn't attend the party were asking about the dress because so many people said how pretty it was. I was called 'Marilyn' since I wore this with red patent heels and classic red lipstick. The fabric had enough give to make it comfortable to wear the whole night without feeling constricted. The fabric itself is smooth, of a good weight, and irons to a crisp finish. I am 5'4" and the skirt hits several inches below the knee. I bought a petticoat to wear with it, and while you may not need it, it does add to the drama." — Christine Garcia

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 28 styles).
21
A pretty printed top
Amazon
So you can bring sunshine vibes with you everywhere you go!

Promising review: "I love it. If you are on the fence, I'd say go for it! It fits like a peplum top. It is just long enough to come right at the top of my thighs. You could wear it with a cami underneath to work. I will wear it with high-waisted jeans/pants as that seems appropriate. The sleeve length is wide and half sleeve in length. The tie to make a bow makes it girly which I love." — Sheila Evans

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and 30 styles).
22
A faux suede mini skirt
Amazon
So you can show off those legs!

Promising review: "I adore this skirt. It's my new favorite piece in my closet. So soft, just the right amount of stretchy, just the right amount of thick. I expected low quality for the price, but it doesn't feel low quality at all. I'm pleasantly surprised." — Christine Scanlan

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and six colors).
23
A puff-sleeve blouse
Amazon
It'll make you feel like you should be strutting down a runway.

Promising review: "SO worth it! The ultimate drama sleeve!! I got so many compliments at work. The shirt looks WAY more expensive than it was, and the sleeves are just so gorgeous." — Katherine Anzola

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and five colors).
