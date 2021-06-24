23 Things For Anyone Who Loves Style But Not Spending Money

Getting glammed up in brand new clothes and stylish accessories is always super fun. But sometimes, being fashionable can feel like it comes with a hefty price tag. Well, we’re here to tell you you can be on top of your style game while staying on a budget. From rockstar-worthy sunglasses to super cute and comfy tops to socks you’ll wanna show off, these items are perfect for those who love style, but don’t want to spend a lot of money.
A belt with a decorative buckle
A versatile blanket scarf
A super cute floral scarf scrunchie
A simple clip-on nose ring
A pair of cat-eye sunglasses
A collection of fancy hair clips
An elegant ear cuff
A pack of knotted headbands
A pair of ultra-stylish heart sunglasses
A lovely gold and pearl hair clip
A pair of adorable sloth socks
A princessy long sleeve tunic with a lace hem
A sheer mock turtleneck
A graphic tee
A pair of goldfish-in-a-bag earrings
A casual long sleeve with pockets
A set of stackable rings
A color-block top
These sheer ankle socks
A scalloped off-the-shoulder swing dress
A pretty printed top
A faux suede mini skirt
A puff-sleeve blouse
