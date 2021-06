23 Things For Anyone Who Loves Style But Not Spending Money

A scalloped off-the-shoulder swing dress

Perfect for days you want to look super classy and elegant. Reviewers have pointed out that this dress seems to run a tad big so you may want to size down!"I bought this for my company Christmas party. It was a runaway hit — so much so that people who didn't attend the party were asking about the dress because so many people said how pretty it was. I was called 'Marilyn' since I wore this with red patent heels and classic red lipstick. The fabric had enough give to make it comfortable to wear the whole night without feeling constricted. The fabric itself is smooth, of a good weight, and irons to a crisp finish. I am 5'4" and the skirt hits several inches below the knee. I bought a petticoat to wear with it, and while you may not need it, it does add to the drama." — Christine Garcia