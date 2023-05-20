These $10 Lookalike Sandals From Target Are The Smartest Summer Purchase

Target Shade & Shore slide sandals

If you’re pining for the perennially trendy waterproof Arizona slide from Birkenstock but don’t want to pony up $50, you might be happy to know that Target sells a dead ringer for the classic sandal and it’s only $10 a pop. These Neida slide sandals from Target’s Shade & Shore brand boast adjustable double straps, a slip-on design, and a slightly molded toebed for all-occasion comfort.

The sandal is also entirely made from EVA plastic, which is good news for anyone identifying as a poolside lounger, a beach bum, or a happy camper who’s looking for lightweight, fully waterproof footwear that’s easy to clean or wipe off after a water-related activity.

These medium-width Neida sandals, which come in seven joyous spring colorways in women’s sizes 6 through 11, have currently earned 4.3 out of 5 stars across 93 ratings from Target customers.

The affordable price tag may lead you to question if these sandals will actually provide the comfort and support you require. One reviewer named Cammi wrote: “Super comfy for being on my feet all day [with] preschoolers and if I get paint on them I can just wipe it off! My feet were killing me [with] other shoes.”

Another reviewer named kcrow wrote: “These are good considering the price. They’re actually pretty comparable to the rubber Birks I have. I wouldn’t wear these all day, but they’re comfortable enough to casually wear around the house.”

Several reviewers advise sizing down if you wear a half size since the medium width actually provides enough room for the foot to snuggle in comfortably.

We would absolutely pair the pink Neida sandals with a simple sundress for an outdoor BBQ, or with a bathing suit for your next resort getaway. At only $10 a pair, you can really step up your fashion game without having to try too hard.