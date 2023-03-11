Shopping travelwalmartflying

Under-$20 Travel Accessories From Walmart To Streamline Your Journey

Packing cubes, portable chargers and more.

On Assignment For HuffPost

There are so many wonderful aspects of travel — seeing new places, trying new things, interacting with locals and fellow travelers — but one of our least favorite parts is packing.

Whether you’re headed on a road trip or taking an international flight to a faraway destination, packing can be a tricky dance. You want to bring the essentials and creature comforts of home, but you don’t want to carry (much) more than you actually need.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our top travel must-haves that you can pick up at Walmart. The best part? Everything is under $20.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
This commuter backpack
Whether you’re headed to a weekend trip or an extended vacation, this versatile backpack makes a great traveling companion. It has plenty of pockets to tuck your essential items into — everything from a laptop to a water bottle to a cell phone charger. The padded shoulder straps and back make it comfortable to carry.
$18.98 at Walmart
2
These lightweight packing cubes
Keep your suitcase neat and organized with this eight-piece set of packing cubes. It comes with three travel organizers, a small zippered pouch, a shoe bag, a toiletry bag, a laundry bag (for dirty clothes) and a flat bag. The different sized bags can accommodate everything from sweaters to socks, and the mesh tops make it easy to find what you’re looking for.
$15.69 at Walmart
3
These refillable toiletries bottles
If you prefer to travel with your favorite soaps and shampoos, these refillable bottles are super convenient. This set comes with eight refillable bottles, two travel containers (which can fit four bottles each) and waterproof labels so that you don’t mix up your face cleanser and shampoo.
$14.99 at Walmart
4
This portable charger
When you’re out exploring a new place, the last thing you want to worry about is how much battery is left on your phone. This portable charger will ensure that you have enough juice to snap all the photos, navigate and find a top-rated spot to eat dinner. It’s equipped with a USB-C and Micro USB charging ports.
$19.88 at Walmart
5
These passport holders
These days, a passport and vaccine card are a must for international travel. Keep your most important travel documents in one place with these sleek passport holders. This set comes with a gray one and a pink one.
$12 at Walmart
6
This cotton sleep mask
Sleeping on a plane isn’t fun, but a sleep mask can make it a little more comfortable. This cotton mask has a deep contoured eye area so that there’s no pressure on your eyes when wearing it, and the nose area has been designed to block out light.
$8.99 at Walmart
7
This portable suitcase scale
Avoid overweight baggage fees by weighing your bags ahead of time with this handy suitcase scale. It has an 80-pound capacity, and even comes with measuring tape to help you ensure that your carry on items are the right dimensions.
$7.74 at Walmart
8
This travel jewelry box
Keep your earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets in one place with this travel jewelry box. The slots, hooks, pocket and removable dividers keep everything organized and not a tangled mess.
$7.99 at Walmart
