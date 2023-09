24 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

A synthetic half wig no one will believe was under $25. H

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby raves: "Yep, that's me up there. I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé-type hair. I do clip-ins sometimes but they're a lot of work at times., which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and gluing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok ! Remember this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full."