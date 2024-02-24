32 Cheap Products That Have No Right To Look As Upscale As They Do

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A marble board wire cheese cutter that's half decor, half kitchen tool
It'll be a huge hit at any wine and cheese night when you let guests slice their own cheese with it. Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer
in action. Promising review:
"My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use.
We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since.
It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a super-satisfying throw and mesmerizing scent profile
If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud and sandalwood blend. It's available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two and in a variety of scents.Promising review
: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself!
If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent
. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner
which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
This features eight interior pockets to organize your chaotic existence, plus a magnetic snap front pocket for easy access to things like keys and work IDs. It also has different carrying options between the sturdy handles and detachable carrying strap. It's available in seven styles.
Promising review
: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish!
I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
A pair of stretchy faux leather leggings so beloved that they've racked up over 9,400 5-star reviews on Amazon
They're available in women's sizes XS–4X and three colors.
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about these but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THEM!!! They are so comfortable!! I wore them to a concert and they were perfect. Mine had no smell as was mentioned in other reviews. Do yourself a favor and buy these!" — Bree
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
It's super lightweight, leakproof and motivational re: keeping yourself fully watered. It's available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A set of luxe extra-soft cooling bed sheets
They're available in seven sizes and 45 colors and designs.
Promising review:
"Feel like expensive high end hotel sheets.
I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling.
Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." — Anna Greenlun
A showstopping cocktail ring set
It has the kind of timeless beauty that will make everyone think it's a family heirloom. (Heck, with so many reviewers talking about how durable it is, it well could be one day!) It's available in four colors.
Promising review
: "First let me say I LOVE THIS RING!!!! I wear it all the time. I've been wearing it for over a month now and in the beginning I tried to take it off when doing dishes, showering, and washing my hands. After about two weeks I just decided to leave it on and it has been fine. I never take it off, the ring is true to size. It's not too thin or thick, feels great on, and it is durable.
The only con is that the stones can sometimes look cloudy. Other than that I love it couldn't be happier, it's great for the price and I am very pleased
." — tracy k revels
A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are completely waterproof
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). They come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible and are available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp
Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage. It's suitable for all hair types. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman
It'll not only serve as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some sneaky storage to help declutter and calm your space. It's available in multiple colors and sizes.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks
It's available in three color sets.
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" — Claire
A set of two sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses
They're available in three styles.Promising reviews:
"I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." — Maybeline
A rose-shaped ice mold for everything from aesthetic cocktails to iced coffee
You can use these to freeze iced coffee to add to your morning iced coffee or use them in cocktails to cool them without watering them down!Promising review:
"I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant.
These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" — Siri US
A satin cowl-neck midi dress for a perfect party staple
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"Beautiful emerald green satin dress. It was a gorgeous and sophisticated choice for my friend’s wedding. Received many compliments." — Bee Browder
A chic, minimalist watch
Promising review:
"I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch.
Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
A blank acrylic dry erase board
You can install it on the wall for an easy, aesthetically-pleasing way to keep track of your schedule for the week. It's available in multiple thicknesses and sizes.Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A pair of upscale palazzo pants to add some pizzazz to your work outfits
They're available in women's sizes XS–2X, short sizes and 32 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"These are my favorite pants! They are comfy, cute, professional, fun, and they pair well with SO many things
! I can basically wear them for any occasion! I've bought them in three colors, and I easily wear them all once (if not twice) a week!" — Liz
An understated but sleek retro-style baguette purse
It's available in many colors and one other style.
Promising review
: "Gorgeous bag. The material is so easy to clean, it's beyond sturdy and looks very classy.
The zipper pocket inside is great for storing things discreetly. The length is great, it sits perfectly under my arm with a little bit of room still. Overall great purchase." — Mary
A dainty initial necklace for a sweet, subtle pop to any outfit
It's available in 26 letters and two styles.
Promising review:
"The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty!
I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore.
" — Brittany Burrahm
A pair of round circle sunglasses
They're available in multiple colors.
Promising review:
"For the money you can’t beat em! These look amazing on my face, like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of Ray-Bans and Pradas.
I have a smaller face and to me this pair fits the best, perfect for my nose and brow line. I couldn’t be happier, just wish there were six stars so everyone would know how amazing they are.
If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they do." — Christina
A record and magazine holder
It'll not only help you organize your books and records, but will also give you the opportunity to make your favorite things part of the decor. It's available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room.
" — SP
A weightless, dewy liquid cream blush that's pigmented yet blendable
It's available in 12 shades and in sets.
Promising review:
"Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] for the Rare Beauty blush.
It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." — Harsh Argawal
A pair of breathable satin pajamas
They're available in women's sizes S–XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"These are the best pajamas I've ever purchased. I'm completely hooked. The quality is amazing and they're super comfortable. I will be ordering all the other colors." — Mandie
A simple tennis bracelet to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit
It's available in five styles and three sizes.
Promising review:
"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% [similar to] Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." — Trysten Walters
A gold decorative mirror so beautiful it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious
This vintage-style piece is perfect as a catch-all for jewelry and makeup, a gallery wall or simply as a standalone mirror on the wall. It's available in gold or white and in two-packs. Check out a TikTok of the mirror
in action. Promising review
: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." — Rhonda Farias
A pair of vintage-inspired glass mugs for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits to oatmeal
They're available in seven styles.
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A sophisticated marble-patterned dish drying mat
It's designed to actually fit into the aesthetic of your kitchen, so you're not always tempted to hide it away (and procrastinate on dish washing as a result). It's available in two sizes and multiple styles.
Promising review:
"Matched our counters and almost blends in completely. We roll it up in the morning after all the dishes are dry. Great for smaller spaces with less counter space and protects the counter from water damage over time. Washed it in normal laundry cycle multiple times and it comes out clean as if new each time with no pilling
. Spilled coffee on it on accident, sprayed flex, tossed it in the wash and it cleaned completely." — Shopmindfully
An elegant geode paper towel holder
It's available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Truly unique and beautiful paper towel holder. The color and wire bottom are a statement piece for your kitchen!!
It matches my drying rack and garbage can perfectly! You can’t beat the price and quality!" — Shauna Kiersten
A chic K-Cup storage drawer that comes with three dividers for different genres of coffee pods
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups. It's available in three sizes and multiple colors.Promising review:
"I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
A hollowed-out bubble vase perfect for adding a sophisticated-yet-whimsical vibe to a bookshelf or desk
It's available in three styles and two colors.
Promising review
: "I really like this unique glass vase. it looks fresh on my working desk, as well the side table. The geometric cute calabash shapes can reflect the high level sense of your home decor. Recommended!" — Amazon Customer
A sweet reusable bowl cover to inspire you to make all your coziest meals
These covers are machine-washable and super handy for bread proofing! They're available in seven sizes and custom sizes, plus three patterns.Promising review:
"Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." — Nicoco
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set complete with a tumbler
Check out a TikTok of the carafe set
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." — TheJadeMermaid