A mold and mildew removing gel so you won't need to get your whole shower redone
Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — no scrubbing required. It clings to tile, meaning it'll stay put, killing mold and mildew and keeping them from reappearing later down the road.Promising review:
"Didn’t think it would work, but it DID with no scrubbing!! My husband didn’t think our grout was originally white, but I knew better. I put this on before bed on a section of grout in the shower, and woke up to gorgeous and bright white, no scrubbing at all the next morning.
Just rinse it off. Absolutely buying another bottle. It wasn’t quite enough for my entire shower, but to be fair, we have a lot of small tiles. I think two bottles will get the whole shower floor. Bravo on a great product." — thekuan
A sheet of LED-dimming stickers to keep those router, TV, clock and other electronic lights from ruining your sleep
They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are actually on and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like or buy the stronger full black-out version
!Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game-changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!!
I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all
, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Amazon Customer
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire slide sandals that seem to get more popular with every passing day
The molded cushioned footbed (made from a waterproof foam) stays comfy for hours and hours, whether you're using them as at-home slippers or actual outside shoes. They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and 20 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had.
I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy
to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — Krizia
"Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean
. Perfect for Hawaii weather! 💁🏽♀️ There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" — Chelsea Proenza
A pack of Avarelle pimple patches to help heal and shrink zits faster
They come in two sizes — smaller circular patches and large, square patches so you can easily treat and shrink clusters of pimples all at once.Promising review:
"I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy.
The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn
A plant-based, paraben-free makeup brush shampoo
This way, you can feel good about washing caked-on foundation out of your favorite tools without irritating sensitive skin or leaving behind residue. The formula'll even leave the bristles soft and conditioned.
It's also cruelty-free and the bottle is made from recycled plastic. I use this on my brushes and beauty blenders and it just really works.Promising review:
"This is the best brush shampoo I've ever used. I've used brush shampoos from high-end/luxury lines, too, and they did not work as well as this.
First and most importantly for me, there is no scent! I absolutely hate when companies put heavy perfume in products that end up touching or going near the face. When washing brushes with shampoo that is heavily perfumed, that just ends up irritating my sinuses whenever I'm using the brushes to apply makeup. So awful. This is not like that at all, so I can use my makeup brushes without having sinus/allergy trouble. It cleans extremely well! No more going over and over again like with using other makeup brush shampoos. A little goes a long way, too, so it is extremely economical.
The value is awesome. I highly recommend this brush shampoo and will continue purchasing it." — L.L.
A hardworking shoe-cleaning kit to erase damage from your favorite kicks
Just add on a little bit of the concentrated cleaner and water to the included brush and scrub away — the blend of saddle soap, oils and conditioners will gently banish dirt, grime and even grease and grass stains. It works on leather, nubuck, suede, canvas, vinyl and more.Promising review:
"It works great! I was a little unclear on what exactly I could use this shoe cleaner on when I ordered it, but I trusted the reviews and went for it. Turns out, this shoe cleaner works on just about anything.
I cleaned up all my daughter's outgrown shoes to get them ready for consignment, and this stuff cleaned the whole lot! It worked on everything from Crocs and jellies to Uggs and Birkenstocks. I still can't figure out how something so powerful when cleaning canvas and rubber could somehow melt into suede and leather without leaving a trace.
They should call it Pink Mystery Shoe Cleaner, if you ask me. I still have 95% of the bottle left, by the way. I definitely think I got my money's worth! Nice that they threw in the brush, too." — Beth C.
Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks to keep your lips hydrated and supple overnight
They come in a set of three minis for under $10, so if you've been looking at the Laneige ones, you might want to try these. Plus, they're sized perfectly for travel. They're available in multiple scents.Promising review:
"Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like.
Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." — Michaela
A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make bad breath a distant memory
The curved stainless-steel will feel smooth against your tongue, removing bacteria without causing irritation.Promising review:
"Besides its obvious purpose, this item is really fun to use! I also like the consequences; I get to see the 'stuff' on the metal piece when I scrape it which tells me I'm taking crap off my tongue. And then my tongue also feels scraped, which makes me feel like I did something more than just some kind of toothpaste or mouthwash to generally keep my mouth clean (which hasn't worked before). I think the feeling of having done something specific to keep your mouth clean is an important aspect of having confidence in your breath. After having bad breath for a while, no matter whether my mouth is clean or not, I shy away from talking directly at people. But this helps remove some of my doubts and act like a normal human being again."
— Ashley
A manual "flossing" toothbrush that's designed to reach places other toothbrushes might not
Each toothbrush has extra soft bristles in two layers that are super thin at the tip.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
has to say: "I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."Promising reviews:
"I will always buy this toothbrush. Can't say enough about it. I feel like I flossed after using it. I HIGHLY recommend this toothbrush" — Elli Jacey
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitive skin-friendly teeth-whitening pens
You can just brush them on and remove those deep-set coffee, tea and wine stains — without the hassle of those trays or strips. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!Promising review:
"I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application.
It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." — Melinda
A pack of waterproof blister bandages
These are thick enough to protect and prevent blisters, but also made of hydrocolloid to treat any existing blisters while you wear them.
On a family trip to Rome in 2019, my dad brought new shoes (terrible idea!) and got really bad blisters. Luckily his Virgo daughter had brought these along and enabled him to walk in much more comfort until they healed.Promising review:
"Great bandages! These are easy to use and so soft. They stayed on during a shower which impressed me as well. They are the perfect size and so comfortable. I also appreciated the fact that they didn't come off in my shoe which is always a problem for me! Love the little case for them which I can easily throw in my purse. Great blister bandages!" — CTSmith
An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin
Just lather up while you shower and (gently!) massage your skin — this can help prevent ingrown hairs and reduce keratosis pilaris!Several reviewers
say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area
and a long, narrow back scrubber
for hard-to-reach areas. Promising review:
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on Amazon via TikTok that was way overhyped. I have crazy dry skin, and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes, I'm an ashy mess. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life!
Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." — Ruth Bromberg
Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which over 200,000 five-star reviewers swear by
It provides dramatic length and volume without clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush.
Promising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.
Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E. Miller
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick
It has a ball made of volcanic stone that sucks the excess shine right off your face. Just pop it out and give it a wash once in a while and you can reuse it over and over and over again. By the way, the roller also comes in a rose quartz version
you can store in the fridge for a soothing face massage.
Promising reviews:
"Best purchase i have ever made. Oily skin type ppl definitely need this. Life changing." — Estefania Barros
"This... this! I don't know what sort of sorcery this is, but this thing totally works, and it's freaking me out! I tested it by standing outside for a few mins (I live in the south, very humid) and then came back inside and rolled it along my nose. Sucked that oil right up!! I cannot believe I have been wasting money on blotting paper when this was out there (and reusable)!
Totally buying some for my sister and friends. If you're on the fence about it, JUST BUY IT!" — Stellar
A FURemover rubber broom that's great at getting pet fur and human hair out of carpets
It works on all floor types, but is especially great on carpet. It also has a built-in squeegee that's great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.Promising review:
"This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious.
Everyone should own one." — Michelle K. Tulcan
A Minion-shaped steam diverter for Instant Pots, Ninja Foodis and other pressure cookers
It moves steam to the side, rather than venting up towards your cabinets. No warped wood or dripping condensation here!
Promising review:
"We bought a Ninja Foodie and love to use it. However, we were always worried about the amount of steam being released right near our cabinets. Also, when turning the pressure release valve, we worry that we will be too close to the steam. This gadget solves both our issues. It changes the direction of the steam and makes it so your fingers are further away from the steam when you release the pressure. In addition, it’s adorable. The steam comes out of the minion’s eyes. It’s comical and functional. I stumbled across this product accidentally and am extremely happy I did!" — Kim Inman
A durable honeycomb drawer insert to corral your socks, scarves, ties, undies and more in style
This way, you can actually see which is which when getting dressed in the morning. Just snap it together (no tools required), and the cells will expand to fit your drawer size.Promising review:
"Just buy this! It changed my life (I have 2). I had a messy sock drawer where I shoved them in and closed it up, then the next day before work i would have difficulty finding my socks. Also, I was folding the top sock over the lower sock and blowing out my elastic.............NO MORE. This sock helper is GREAT! I roll the socks and can have the cool ones in front." — melissa mansfield
A completely reusable sponge that you can run through the washing machine or dishwasher to clean
It's made from terry cloth on one side, cotton flannel on the other and polyester mesh for a super effective clean that's also better for the earth. The prints are also just super cute!Promising review:
"This is my third purchase of the sponges over quite a few years. The last one, two years ago! Yup, my sponge lasted two whole years. Went through the washing machine, scrubbed pots and pans, wiped counters…held up wonderfully. Order some for yourself and you won’t be disappointed." — Abigail W.
CeraVe Retinol Serum to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness
If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say
they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok that raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face.
It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." — Successful Solo
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
An easy pineapple corer so you don't have to spend a fortune on pre-cut pineapple
Cut off the top of your pineapple, twist the corer into the fruit (kind of like a wine bottle corkscrew) and then pull it out. You now have a cored and spiral-cut pineapple in minutes!Promising review:
"OMG! Why did I take so long to get one of these? I would typically spend two or three minutes slicing up a pineapple and I LOVE pineapple so its pretty common for me. Now, I can do it in 30 seconds
, and that was the first time not knowing what I was doing or what to expect. I suspect I'll have this down to 10 seconds on the next go round. Love IT! Oh, BTW, it is sturdy and seems like it should last a while." — riverseine
A self-closing, mess-free toothpaste cap
It helps cut down on toothpaste waste and mess, especially for families with kids (and...adults to be honest) who might be a little heavy handed when it comes to squeezing those tubes.
Promising review
: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A super bitter-tasting clear polish that'll help you finally quit that nail-biting habit
It's totally harmless and shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails.Promising review:
"I've always had trouble biting my nails. I read lots of reviews on different products and decided to go with this one. The product is the most disgusting thing that I have applied on my nails...but it worked wonders. After 30 years, for the first time my nails have grown and I love it
. I applied it every day for two straight weeks. I will occasionally apply it if I feel like I'm going to bite them. Highly recommended!!!" — A_Emilio
A brown sugar-softening bear
Because no one wants to heat up some oatmeal or prepare to bake cookies, only to discover the brown sugar is now rock-hard.
I timed my morning routine to the nanosecond, and I don't have time to chip away sugar with a pick!Promising review:
"This is the second brown sugar bear I've purchased because they work so well. They are simple to use and very effective. Soak it in water and then place it in your brown sugar container. It will keep the sugar soft and easy to scoop. If you have brown sugar that has already hardened and is like a solid rock, you can place the bear in the container and by the next day you will be able to scoop it again. It's simple, effective, and inexpensive. There is no reason not to get this little bear." — Hannah M.
A set of three scrubbing attachments to make cleaning your tub, floor or even your car wheels fast and easy
You can simply add the attachments to any power drill. The set is available in six stiffness levels for different surfaces.
If you don't already have a drill
, you can also get a cordless drill set with brushes just like the above and drill bits from Amazon for $32.99
.Promising review:
"I bought this brush a long time ago and it sat unused. Last week, I finally pulled it out to clean the floor of a very dirty fiberglass bathtub. What a great little tool! A job that easily would have taken me a half hour with a regular brush and Comet, took about five minutes and with no smelly harsh chemicals. I am really kicking myself for not trying it months ago. Now, I'm planning to buy one for each of my kids for Christmas." — xxxxx111000
A set of foam curling rods so an amazing head of twists and curls is only one sleep away
Wrap your hair around the outside, twist the flexible rod into a loop, c- or s-shape and then go to bed!Promising review:
"I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the 2nd day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how Awesome these are!" — Amazon Customer
Or a heatless silky curling rod headband
You can wrap your hair around it when you go to sleep at night to wake up with a bouncy blowout (without the actual blowout) — it can also help extend the life of your blowout, too!
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These work best if you roll them with damp hair.Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
A pair of insulating blackout curtains to keep precious heat and air conditioning in and sunlight out
Or even worse, the lights your neighbors refuse to turn off at 3 a.m. that are somehow brighter than the sun. They're available in 17 sizes and 49 colors.
Promising review:
"Best blackout curtains ever for the price. I've shopped all over and these are truly what they are advertised. I didn't think I would need blackouts, but I work nights and sleep till noon and these are absolutely perfect
. The color is a rich navy which are difficult to find in store. Trust me when I say, I went everywhere: Lowes, Home Depot & Home Goods, Tuesday morning, Ross, TJ Maxx, Walmart, Target. No place had them in this color for this price. I love, love, love, Amazon Prime
because I wasn't sure if these were going to work out, but they are above and beyond what I expected." — Josie Holdridge
A dozen Bottle Bright tablets that'll deep clean your thermoses and on-the-go bottles
These'll get into all those hard-to-reach spaces and remove all the gunk, no scrubbing required.
Promising review:
"My kids tend to take drinks to their rooms and leave them there for days (weeks) until I come across them. When it's something like a smoothie that has been sitting in the reusable bottles is just caked on and very difficult to get clean. I can't just pop them in the dishwasher. One of these tablets with warm water gets them looking like new again. I can't get over how clean these bottles come. We have bottles and jugs of all different sizes since my kids play sports and we are away at tournaments frequently. These are a convenient way to make sure all our containers are clean and ready to go. I would certainly recommend there if your family uses bottles frequently." — NewHopeBuyer
A wad preventer for your sheets to increase your tumble and decrease your dry time
Balled-up sheets that never seem to actually get dry? Not on my watch! Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting and improve dry time by 75%!
Promising review
: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference!
I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" — Becca
A car air freshener reed diffuser you can customize with 23 scents
Promising review:
"This is the cutest car fresher and smells amazing! Perfect balance of filling the car but not overwhelming." — indgot
A bottle of all-natural, plant-based Puracy stain remover
It's powered by enzymes to completely remove the most annoying stains (we're talking grass, blood, tomato, oil, sweat and more). Spray on and let sit overnight for the toughest spots, then run as usual in the wash. It's totally biodegradable too.
These stain remover is IT. I spilled Thai yellow curry ALL OVER a brand new set of light blue Lou & Grey sweats, and this stuff got it out perfectly
. I will NEVER not keep this stuff on hand.Promising review:
"This is absolutely the best stain remover I ever used. I had shirts that looked like they had oil stains on them. I tried other stain removers without luck. When I got Puracy I pre treated the stains then put a little more in and washed. The stains were completely gone.
I was able to wear the shirts again!!" — Amazon Customer
A scratch-removing car restoration kit with a buffing pad and polish
Your car will look brand-new, but you won't have to spend the big bucks. It buffs away scraped-on paint and minor scratches, though if you can feel the scratch with your fingernail, you'll need to actually go to your local body shop.Promising review:
"Fast shipping and results! I turned too sharp in a parking ramp and my back door scrapped along a purple pillar in the ramp. This happened a good year ago, and I never got around to taking care of the ugliness. My husband gave me so much crap, and I came across to this product, read the reviews, and ordered. It only took me about 20 minutes to get my 'after' results. It did, however take a lot of elbow grease. Ladies, don’t waste your time and money at the dealership. This product saved me over $500!
" — S.R.
A Maybelline metallic highlighter for adding a warm glow to your face
It's a soft powder infused with reflective pigments that you can apply sparingly or intensely.
Promising review:
"This is a great highlighter for its price! I've used Becca's Champagne Pop ($38) in the past, and NO ONE can tell the difference between the two.
Its gives a natural looking glow- without the appearance of excess. I use it with both a fan and regular brush. Perfect for both night and day (you'll need to vary the application depending on when you plan to use it, however). Arrived in perfect condition as well." — Ajap Boparai
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads preloaded with cleaner
This way, you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and one product.
The kit includes one wand and six scrubbers. You can also get a 30-pack of scrubber refills from Amazon for $18.52
.
Promising review:
"You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used-up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean
." — Juliana
Or a gentle but abrasive toilet pumice stone to remove rust, lime and hard water stains
It's designed to work without scratching the porcelain.
Promising review:
"The backstory is as to be expected. I tried using the typical toilet brush to clean the ring buildup that had occurred. As with nearly everyone in existence, I had tried quite a few different name-brand toilet bowl cleaners and followed all the instructions. However, they would only remove probably 60-70% of what was built up. The rest I truly tried to put my heart and soul into removing, but the brush just wasn't getting anywhere. LITERALLY within 15 *seconds*, I had already removed nearly every trace of the ring that was there.
It was almost eerie to put so little effort into having this take off the remnants that were left behind. It took all of probably two minutes to make sure I got all the spots off. Honestly, the results look like the ring never existed. So, instead of pouring chemicals into your toilet bowl and breathing in traces of bleach (depending on toilet bowl cleaner), this thing can do worlds better at removing the ring entirely. It seems strange to say it, but this is one recommendation that will probably be given to more people than I want to admit. Just... wow..." — Austin S.
And a self-cleaning toilet system called Flush 'n' Sparkle with a replaceable bleach cartridge
Each one lasts up to three months and the whole thing installs in as little as one minute.
Promising review:
"Life changing!
OK, the headline may be a little overly dramatic but solving little aggravations can often have a huge impact on daily life. I don't know what has happened to our water supply, but in recent years we have been experiencing more and more algae in both our faucet aerators and in the toilets. It is so bad that the toilets have to be cleaned every 3-4 days or otherwise get a really gross dose of that nasty black stuff. Oddly, each of our 3 toilets have a different problem, either dripping down the sides of the bowl, black spots all over, or a nasty ring around the water in the bottom. This device solves all those problems and then some! First, it is the perfect design for this.
The bleach is "injected" down the sides of the bowl where the problem originates. It goes slowly as the tank refills and gives it a good shot. It is very easy to install and the design prevents bleach from being wasted dissolving in the tank and damaging anything. Frankly this should be a standard part of toilets as it is so effective. I have waited a month to be sure that it worked, and it has done so with absolute flying colors! The toilets are *perfectly clean* with absolutely *no algae* and as the name suggests - "sparkling" I wholeheartedly recommend this product - it is worth every penny.
Having this nasty continual problem solved so well is one of those things that truly make daily life better!" — Fred Raimer
E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer to hydrate and smooth skin while adding all-day staying power to makeup
Promising reviews:
"I've tried so many, this is a keeper. It’s extremely light. Has a mousse-like texture. Has a light fresh scent. It really preps my skin for foundation. I have dry skin. This looks like skin but NOT flat or dry. Makes foundation look like it should. 👍🏼 Best $5 spent." — J_Kelsea
"Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores, but this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy. Even after I took my makeup off my skin felt moisturized which is a hard thing to do with my dry skin. I saw the hype all over social media about this primer and I never believed it, but finally decided to take the plunge and test it out and now I'll never go with out it." — Taylor Kessinger
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product
Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills and outdoor furniture.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for a moisture boost that's worth adding to your routine
It may help with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines and even eczema.
I love this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!Promising review:
"But seriously, talk about a glow up, quite literally. I was one of thousands (maybe millions) of people who jumped on the TikTok snail mucin train. I am so freaking glad I did. I’ve been using the product for about two weeks and my skin has never looked better.
I am especially noticing a difference in texture. My skin looks more supple, hydrated, soft, and glowy! As a skincare [enthusiast] — this one sent me!! Highly recommend trying it out, especially for the price! Also disclosure — I am 34 and have battled with dull skin for years!" — Aimee DuPriest
Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that has the hydration of a lip oil
It delivers a sheer wash of color with high-impact shine and a non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers sa
y this is better! It's available in seven shades, plus clear.
I have two shades and have already ordered a third!Promising review:
"The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price.
The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" — Courtney Calestiini
A satin pillowcase to help maintain hair and skin health even as you sleep
It's designed to help reduce frizz and breakage when compared with regular cotton or other fiber pillowcases — that means longer-lasting blowouts and less damage in the long run. It's available in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes and 37 colors.
This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!Promising reviews:
"Love these pillowcases! They are very soft on my face because I’m a side sleeper, and I got the Blissy ones last Christmas and they were ridiculously over priced, and these are just as good if not better!" — Sally
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones!
They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure.
Highly recommend!" — Hannah Watkins
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for a repairing at-home mask that works in just five minutes
This is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like.Promising reviews:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful
. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
A 20-pack of extra thick melamine cleaning pads that'll tackle your toughest messes
It can revive everything from your sneakers to your stove to your walls — with just a little water and elbow grease.
Promising reviews:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior and exterior stains from the bathroom to concrete
The formula clings to the stain, so you don't even need to scrub.Promising review:
"This product is nothing short of a miracle! I moved some old patio furniture to the trash area and it left horrible large rust stains on the drive way as well as the patio. I tried five different products when this was recommended. I could have saved a LOT of money on useless remedies as well as my time. I sprayed this on the rust stains and watched them disappear. It was amazing." — Eileen, FL
A Maybelline brow definer for precise but natural "hairs"
Fill in with the teardrop-shape pencil and blend out with the fluffy spoolie for a gorgeous finish. It's available in four shades.
Promising review:
"I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz ($21) with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy and my brows look BOMB!!!
I will buy this over and over and over" — Duchess
An Acure brightening facial scrub to soften and detox skin without removing all the moisture
Promising review:
"My new favorite scrub! It's gentler than others that I've tried, but I think that makes it better. The soft seaweed exfoliates nicely and doesn't cause micro-tears in my skin like apricot pits or walnut shells do in other scrubs. Most scrubs make my face look very red and irritated after using but this one doesn't. I do think it brightens, too. I use it two or three times a week and I think my skin tone is evening out very nicely. Not too drying, either! Kind of moisturizing, in fact, which is great with a scrub." — Megan S.
A Fasta Pasta cooker to make perfectly al dente pasta right in the microwave
No more waiting for the pot to boil. Plus, the lid doubles as a strainer, so you won't dirty any extra dishes.
Promising review:
"I bought this microwave pasta cooker at a time when I did not have a stove. Even though I have a stove now, I still use this cooker for dinner for myself sometimes because it works so well and quickly! There are lines to indicate how much water to put in the cooker versus the amount of pasta you intend to cook. The pasta comes out very soft and perfectly cooked when instructions are followed.
When the pasta is done, the lid is used to drain the cooker of water and works very well. I highly recommend this to any college student or adult who needs a fast microwave pasta cooker!" — Kelsi Murphy
An odor-eliminating candle that'll knock out the worst pet stinks and leave your home smelling amazing
They're made with soy wax that burns for up to 70 hours, plus the scents are allergy friendly. They're available in three sizes and in various scents.
Check out a BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review
for more information.Promising review:
"These candles are fantastic! They smell great, and do a great job of eliminating any odors in your house, not only those from pets
. They do work best if you burn them for 1-2 hours at a time, but will get rid of the smells of wet dog, fecal smells, urine odors, and I’ve even found them useful for cooking odors
. I’ve had 3 candles now (the first arrived shattered, and was replaced; the next three arrived in perfect condition). I highly recommend these candles. I purchased the Vanilla Creme Brûlée scent. I often get headaches from powerful scents, but have never gotten one from these lovely candles!" — Heather
A 12-piece set of markers and wax sticks to fill and hide scratches and scuffs on wooden floors and furniture
The kit comes with six different shades of markers and wax sticks. It also comes with a sharpener for the wax sticks.Promising review:
"I have a pottery barn dining table and found some matching living room furniture on fb marketplace. The end table had some paint damage. PB not longer sold the touch-up kit in my color and the sales lady told me about this one. I bought it and it’s excellent! I have had issues before with other furniture markers because they’re too shiny but the crayons really help dull the markers down. 10/10!!" — JA
A jar of Aztec Secret's Healing Clay mask to help banish acne and deep clean your pores
It uses calcium bentonite clay, which pulsates as it works. If you have sensitive skin, leave it on for five minutes. If you have normal skin, you can leave it on for up to 20!Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I’ve struggled with my skin for years now and I’ve tried to many products, but nothing has cleared my skin up like this mask. I used it with apple cider vinegar every day for the first seven days and the results have been incredible! People ask me every day what I’m doing differently because the results have been so noticeable. I even posted about it on social media!" — Andrew
A pack of 10 Swedish dishcloths so you can cut down on your paper towel usage
They'll soak up any spills (they absorb up to 20 times their weight) and get scrubbing jobs done — without getting stinky. You can even toss them in the washing machine.
I just ordered a set of these, and they're great for soaking up errant drips, cleaning messy countertops and all around tackling any job you just... need to tackle.Promising review:
"I’ve been on the hunt for kitchen cleaning rags and tried MANY. This may seem pricey but it’s a great value because it’s so easy to clean at the sink (or sterile with boiling water), unlike cloths, you don’t need a large supply to always have a clean cloth. It’s sturdy like a sponge and absorbs TONS of water and it squeezes almost dry, then dries in no time, even when it’s pouring rain.
It’s flexible like a cloth when wet/damp and can clean any surface or tight spot. Great for wiping shower/bathroom fixtures dry. Because it’s so easy to clean with soap and water in the sink or boil to sterilize, there’s no need for a dozen to have a clean sponge/cloth all the time, or to do dirty rag laundry regularly. Great product!!" — Gilbert Agaran
An easy-to-use jewelry cleaning brush for polishing up your stones and making them sparkle
It's filled with a cleansing and polishing solution to rid stones of clouding dirt and oil and ensure every facet shines. Just twist the bottom of the pen to dispense the fluid and brush on!Promising review:
"Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this..*oh my goodness*! After one use of the Diamond Dazzle Stik..my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance!
My wedding ring is something that always makes my heart beat a little faster: for its beauty, for what it represents...and now, my smile is even bigger and my heart skips a beat a little more as I gaze upon this amazing clarity. It is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" — liltreeclimber
A headlight-restoring kit that'll make your dingy car headlights look brand new in five minutes
The kit includes three restoration pads of various grits, a spray lubricant, a lens clarifying compound and a lens sealing wipe.Promising review:
"Very happy with this purchase. My 20-year-old Honda Civic's headlights have seen better days. The lenses were cloudy, yellowed and dim at night. I didn't even have to go through all the steps to see an almost total transformation of my headlights. No sanding necessary - just the first step and the lights looked almost new. I've used headlight restoration solution in the past, and this was significantly easier and better. I have enough to do the process maybe three or four times.
Great value, great results!" — AS
A mini massage ball with firm bumps all over to help provide targeted relief to your muscles
Promising review:
"I'm beyond happy. As a Licensed Massage Therapist i was looking for something for my own plantar fasciatis in addition something valuable to offer clients. WINNER! I went TO TOWN with this ball on my feet. Talk about satisfaction.
I did rub my feet a little raw with the nubs, but that is 100% my doing. I look forward to rolling my feet over the ball a few times a day. It's immensely helpful and is able to pinpoint + target hard to get areas." — Moon Valley Crab
A Migrastil roll-on stick to help ease your migraine or tension headache
Just apply the blend of essential oils (including lavender, spearmint and peppermint) onto your temples, forehead and the back of your neck for some relief.
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins
, and check out a BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review
to learn more about why she loves this.Promising review:
"Years ago a massage therapist I went to used a cream at my temples that helped greatly with headaches & nausea. I have tried to find that scent for years. THIS IS IT!! I use it daily on my temples & the back of neck just below my hairline. It helps 100% with the nausea I suffer from meds I take. Many of my headaches I can prevent from going to a migraine by applying again at start of headache.
I take so many meds because of autoimmune disease's that I like not having to pop another pill for my headaches. I am the most skeptical person you will find when it comes to homeopathic or oils etc., but this works!!" — DVS
A Burt's Bees sunburn soother
It's made with a blend of aloe and coconut oil for deeply moisturizing relief that doesn't feel greasy. These photos are four days apart!Promising review:
"Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel.
Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother." — jlgentr3
A deep-cleaning brush duo for cleaning your home
It includes a powerful scrubbing head for banishing grout discoloration and a wiping blade to reach the crevices, crannies and nooks that never get cleaned.
Promising review:
"This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done
. The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." — Rodger
A Feed-N-Wax Wood conditioner that'll help erase years of damage and polish up beautifully
It'll help bring out the natural color and sheen of your pieces — whether the wood is finished or unfinished — and add a layer of protection. All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes and wipe off the excess.Promising review:
"OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski
A Cerama Bryte cooktop cleaning kit
It includes a cooktop cleaning solution, a scrubbing pad and a scraper so you can remove every bit of baked- and caked-on food from any smooth range.
Promising review:
"Never give up, like the Little Engine that could. I love my glass top stove, but cleaning it is not as easy as just wiping it down. If you have one, you know how it is when something boils over or spills. This bakes whatever hits the glass and leaves those frustrating scorch marks. No matter how hard I scrubbed, I could never get the film off. I have tried every cleaning product, as well every home remedy suggestion and it never removes the marks. I came across this product on Amazon and after reading the reviews, thought, 'Why not?' Ah, all is good in the world after finding this. I put a quarter-size dot of Cerama Bryte, scrubbed it with a light scratch pad, and rainbows and unicorns came dancing. Ah, so shiny. I think I’ve invested 20+ labor hours trying to clean the stove top, and just gave up. With this product, it took me five minutes.
If you have the same issue, get this stuff — it’s incredible. 5 stars+++" — Implied Queens
A pack of ethylene gas-absorbing produce bags to help keep your fruits and veggies fresh for up to 10 times longer
Each pack includes 30 gallon-sized bags.
Promising review:
"I was somewhat skeptical as to whether or not these would work, but much to my delight, they work very well! The real test were the organic strawberries I bought. They've been in the bag in the refrigerator for eight days now and are still edible.
Usually when I buy strawberries, they get mushy and moldy within a day or two. The other veggies I've used these bags for are also doing better than they normally do without the bag. More often than I'd like to admit, we buy a bunch of fruits and veggies and they go bad before we eat them. Thankfully, these bags are extending their edibility, so I'm not having to feed them to the chickens and donkeys. I'm very pleased with my purchase and definitely recommend them." — Dallas Shopper