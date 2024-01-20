A stainless-steel tongue cleaner that'll make bad breath a distant memory

The curved stainless-steel will feel smooth against your tongue, removing bacteria without causing irritation."Besides its obvious purpose, this item is really fun to use! I also like the consequences; I get to see the 'stuff' on the metal piece when I scrape it which tells me I'm taking crap off my tongue. And then my tongue also feels scraped, which makes me feel like I did something more than just some kind of toothpaste or mouthwash to generally keep my mouth clean (which hasn't worked before). I think the feeling of having done something specific to keep your mouth clean is an important aspect of having confidence in your breath.