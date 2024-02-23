21 Ways to Give Your Home A Makeover For Less Than $10

The problem with watching endless hours of home makeover TV is that you want to transform your living space as though a whole production company is helping. Of course, if you don’t have an endless budget and a team of carpenters at your beck and call, overhauling your whole home in a week may be out of reach.
The good news — for you and your bank account — is that there are plenty of smaller, more affordable ways to majorly upgrade your home. In fact, we rounded up our favorite fixes that all cost under $10 and don’t require major renovations.
From paint touch-up pens to water-absorbing counter coasters, these 21 hacks, solutions and products are easy to incorporate and will elevate your space in minutes. Some make your space more organized and some are purely aesthetic, yet each is a budget-friendly, low-effort undertaking that will make a big impact on your humble abode.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.