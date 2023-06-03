ShoppingTikTok affordable

45 Cheaper Options For Anyone Who Refuses To Buy Trendy Name-Brand Products

Like those popular TikTok water bottles that are so expensive, for no reason.
Jenae Sitzes



1
www.amazon.com
A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup
This minimalist travel cup comes in some seriously aesthetic shades, but more importantly, it'll keep your iced drinks cold for *hours* thanks to its double-wall insulation, and the leak-resistant straw lid might just save you from an accident or two. Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so dang cute doesn't hurt either!

Get a closer look at it on TikTok.

Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie

Available in 12 colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
And a vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle if you're not sold on spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask! You're the artist and your water bottle is your (sticker) canvas.

Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —TraMychael Ross

Available in four sizes and in nine colors.
$16.97+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded insole
They're pushing 50,000 5-star ratings, and over 800 reviews (!) draw comparisons between these and Birkenstocks, with many claiming they're just as comfortable for a fraction of the price. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I bought these sandals before a 3-week trip in Europe; I didn't want to pay for Birks but did want something in similar style with good arch support. I was a little skeptical about the low price, but gave them a shot...and they were the MOST comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I walked over 120 miles in them in three weeks on our trip and never once had foot pain. They broke in so quickly and were very supportive from the get-go — and still are! Highly recommend." —Han Lin

Available in women's sizes 6–13, including wide sizes, and 21 styles.
$24.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are super reliable and won't break the bank
These bbs have — no joke — over 220,000 (!!) 5-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who consider them a fantastic AirPods alternative for their low price, great sound, waterproof and sweatproof design, and solid battery life (over 10 hours on a single charge). These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."

Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard

Available in five colors.
$23.99+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens
Minty fresh without the weird aftertaste and completely painless — no discomfort for sensitive teeth and gums! But most importantly, it leaves your teeth noticeably whiter, and at a fraction of the cost of the dentist (and Crest Whitestrips).

Promising reviews: "Throw your expensive Crest Whitestrips away! Being the son of a dental hygienist, clean bright white teeth have always been important to me. Though I had my reservations about the whitening pen, it certainly didn't disappoint and works far better than the Whitestrips I've been using for the last several years, not to mention it's a much better deal for your money. I'm a total coffee connoisseur, which has always made having a bright white smile all the more challenging, but the Pen is giving me the upper hand." —Franknsd

"We like these better than Crest Whitestrips and for a fraction of the price! The Crest Whitestrips make my teeth way too sensitive, these work JUST AS WELL and no tooth sensitivity." —Travis Sheveland
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
And a two-pack of "flossing toothbrush" expertly designed with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I personally just bought this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."

Promising review: "I’m a dental hygienist of 16 years and typically use and recommend electric toothbrushes; however, this manual toothbrush is great! My teeth feel very clean after brushing for two minutes, similar to the way they would feel after using my Oral-B or Sonicare electric toothbrush. I’ll definitely purchase again!" —Beth
$9.90 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is impossible to buy
Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.
$19.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair
It's all thanks to restorative ingredients like collagen and ceramide 3. You just apply it after shampooing, wait as little as five minutes, then rinse it out for hair that looks and feels silky soft. Some reviewers say it's even BETTER than Olaplex. (Which is over three times the price!)

Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
$7.44
9
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
Because, don't get me wrong, we love Glossier Cloud Paint around here...but stocking up on your favorite shades is admittedly painful at $20 per tube. This water-based formula will give you that gorgeous natural flush, applied easily using just your fingers, for a fraction of the cost.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"

Promising review: "This is a great, cheap alternative to Glossier Cloud Paint. It’s less pigmented and blends more easily, so it looks very natural." —Amazon Customer

Available in six shades.
$5.98+
10
www.amazon.com
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
A hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. It's effective on all skin types, and reviewers report seeing improvement after just a few uses! Acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines are about to meet their match.

Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
$24.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks if you've been hesitant to pull the trigger on that $24 Laneige lip mask
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!

Promising review: "[Alternative] for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya

Available in four combos.
$9.90 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
I've seen this throw pop up alllll over TikTok — you can spot it in this roundup of home decor!

Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10 tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux fur blanket." —JH

Available in seven colors and four sizes.
$29.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot for work, travel, and more
They're super stylish (drawing comparisons to Prada, no less) with a thick lug sole that makes a statement without feeling heavy, PLUS they're comfortable on the first wear, so you can toss them right in your suitcase for that upcoming getaway. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens, but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter: these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit. I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them + asked where I got them (most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!). I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!

Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots. (Which are over $1,000!)

Promising review: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy. Sure you can get other Chelsea style boots for like $35 to $45 but they are usually super uncomfortable, these just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed." —Azure Look

Available in women's sizes 5–13 and 22 styles.
$28.29+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A loungewear set I wouldn't blame you for eventually just living in
(Many reviewers already are) for how luxuriously soft it feels and looks. Watch out, Kim K — Skims has a seriously tempting competitor. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

Available in women's sizes S–XL and in 28 colors.
$52.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A versatile workout/lounge set that also has reviewers reevaluating whether they need that expensive Skims set
Promising reviews: "The quality is AMAZING! Very soft and comfortable. True to size with a good amount of stretch for daily activities. This is definitely a great alternative to Skims. Will be purchasing more in all colors!" —Rémi Lyn

"I don't need a Skims set after this. The material is soft and buttery, the perfect thickness, and hugs your curves. I'll admit that I was wary of this even being a good fit, but once I put it on, I knew I had to buy the other colors." —Toni Benjamin

Available in women's sizes S–XL and 19 colors.
$27.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette with 40 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades
Also, if you follow beauty influencers, you miiiight notice this is extremely similar to the James Charles x Morphe palette, which cost almost $40.

Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams

"Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess Mascara beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them
People rave about this bestselling tube as a swap for more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex, L'Oreal Telescopic Lift, and many, many more.

Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti

"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more!. Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
$4.99
18
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack of extra thick magic cleaning pads most reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
Promising reviews: "These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." —miguel mendez

"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie
$13.95 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
Reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10!

Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

Available in seven sets.
$6.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A set of 6 of BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
They might be cheap (less than $2 each!) but bear results that feel expensive — especially since so many reviewers swear they're even better than those pricey name brand liquid lipsticks! This set is honestly a must-have if you love red and pink lip shades, since it contains six long-lasting staples that'll have you look fierce all day long.

Promising reviews: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it!The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire

"Beautiful and soooo worth the money! Usually I always purchase either Stila Cosmetics or Kylie Jenner but both of those are very pricey and expensive, so I looked up matte lip glosses on Amazon and saw this and thought I would give it a try. I absolutely love it. Very easy to put on does not smudge, beautiful colors, very very happy about the size of it! I went and purchased set B now because I love this product!" —Vickyy

Available in three shades.
$11.88 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
Oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam

Available in 10 lens colors.
$12.79+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money
Promising reviews: "AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings ($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more. 😇" —Reina

"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" —Alba siviero

Available in women's sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseam, and in 29 colors/patterns.
$20.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
Or a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers remarkably similar to Lulu's Align joggers
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney

Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors.
$28.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An eyebrow soap kit reviewers love as an alternative to name brands
Promising reviews: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia Beverly Hills, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon

"This is so, so much better than the clear mascara that I was using. Ditto for the expensive eyebrow gel that I used before that. This stuff is: not crunchy, not crusty, and doesn't wear off, all day long. What it IS is nothing short of amazing: a little brow pencil and some of the eyebrow soap, and you have perfect brows all day, with no worries." —H. K. Rodman

Available in a one- or two-piece set, and with a brow gel.
$4.99+ at Amazon
25
Amazon
Or! E.l.f. Wow Brow for making your brows presentable in a matter of seconds
This buildable wax-gel sculpts your hairs into place while also depositing hair-like fibers that make them look fuller. Reviewers say it's a great swap for pricier brands like Glossier and Anastasia Beverly Hills. Check it out in a quick makeup look from TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira, who succinctly describes Wow Brow as "the tinted brow gel that does the job."

Promising review: "This product has replaced ALL of my high-end brow products. This is the most amazing brow stuff I’ve ever used. I don’t even have to fill in my brows because this has such great coverage. It’s a game changer!!" —Isabella

Available in four shades.
$5 at Amazon
26
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-favorite
Promising reviews: "I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25-30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." —Brittney

"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles. I love it!" —Lynnette Smith

Available in 18 shades.
$8.80 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set drawing comparisons to brands like Mac and Kylie Cosmetics
All three, however, will leave your pout plump and glossy, whether worn on their own or over lipstick!

Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from Mac to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
$4.49 for a 3-pack at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops could fit inside this bag!

Promising review: "I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything. If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken at a lower price point this is a very good bag." —Nicky Miller

Available in five colors.
$20.65+ at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
Reviewers say it's especially effective for sensitive, acne-prone skin and oily/combination skin types (though reviewers with dry skin report great results too). And multiple people compare it to SkinCeuticals' vitamin C serum — which, if you're unaware, retails for a whopping $182, folks.

Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE this serum. I was spending an absurd amount of money on SkinCeuticals products. This serum is way better. My skin is clearer and more bright. The only negative about this serum is the smell. It's awful! I will tolerate it and continue to use it because of its effectiveness and price!" —Tish

"I am a licensed esthetician who deals with hormonal cystic acne that leaves scarring on my sensitive skin. My skin has improved so much since I started using this product!!! For the first couple of weeks, my skin purged out any underlying blemishes but afterward was clearer + smoother than I’ve seen it in YEARS! I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! I love that it not only targets my acne scarring with the vitamin C but also soothes the redness with the niacinimide, has retinol, AND helps minimize my blackheads and pore size with the salicylic acid 😭 It is the perfect product for my sensitive oily acne prone skin!" —Jackie
$14.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to brighten and firm undereye skin
Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy
$14.99+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover . Reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!
Promising reviews: "I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." —Rebecca Slattery

"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
$39.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike
Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising reviews: "I’ve been wanting the Versace ones but obviously can’t afford them. I saw a TikToker share these so I snatched them up immediately. I’m in love!!! I’m a 5.5 in heels so I got the 5 and they fit perfectly. They are pretty comfy too, which is nice. I’m thinking about getting them in different colors now." —Courtney Van Court

"Baby goooorl... March yourself into the checkout browser because these are so so so good!! They're really comfortable, which I wasn't expecting all except for the ankle strap, but I think that's because I'm sensitive??? The height was something I was a little scared of, but they're so easy to walk in, I suppose the platform cancels out a portion of the heel. Obviously they're not perfect, but if you want that, you should probably go talk Versace with $1,800 in your pocket." —Anika

Available in women's sizes 4–10.5 and nine colors.
$47.99+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
A few reviewers compare the rosy nude shade to Charlotte Tilbury's popular Pillow Talk lipstick; other similar products mentioned include YSL Velvet Cream and Tartist Creamy Matte Lip Paint.

Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee

Available in 27 shades.
$9.90 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
An illuminating L'Oreal moisturizer if you love Glossier Futuredew
Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I apply after moisturizer and makeup, highlighting under my eyes and brow bones. Not too sparkly, just makes me look like I’ve had enough coffee. Seems to last through hot and sweaty Florida days, so that’s a plus. I’ve tried other luminizers, and for me they are usually too sparkly or weirdly colored. I tried an $$ Glossier one that remained strangely sticky the whole time it was on my skin. I will purchase again!" —DLW

Available in four shades.
$11.50+ at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
Peach Slices acne spot dots for a super budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.

Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.

Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson

"So I have been usually these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
$4.88 for 30 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
A double OuterEQ hammock that'll leave more money for s'mores and hot dogs
Promising review: "My friend bought me a one-person hammock of this brand for Christmas, and my boyfriend and I loved it, so we went out and bought the two-person one. It folds down really small and is very light. The material holds up nicely. We love it. Definitely would recommend. This hammock is comparable to the Eno brand. I think it is just as good for a fraction of the cost." —Amazon Customer

Available in two sizes and 10 styles.
$19.99+ at Amazon
37
www.amazon.com
A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets to keep yourself from looking greasy by 10 a.m.
You can keep these in your bag for quick touch-ups throughout the day as needed! (Don't worry, your makeup will remain unscathed.) This 100-count pack will cost you less than 10 bucks, a fraction of what premium brands like Tatcha charge.

Promising review: "These are great for oily skin. I normally can get through half the day before my face looks like a grease pit and that's after applying anti-shine under makeup. These wipes are a miracle. They absorb quickly and I love having them in my purse. I normally use two a day — much better than Tatcha." —Leslie M.I Photographer
$6.95 for 100 at Amazon
38
www.amazon.com
A sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.

Available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors.
$21.99 at Amazon
39
www.amazon.com
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible labels from the company on the shoe. (And reviewers say they're even easier to pull on than Uggs!)

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis, which I love. They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." —Kamryn

Available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 12 colors.
$69.99 at Amazon
40
www.amazon.com
A simple tennis bracelet that'll have you like, "Swarovski who?"
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters

Available in four styles, three sizes, and a two-pack.
$15.45 at Amazon
41
www.amazon.com
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water in case it's time for you to replace your beloved bottle of Bioderma
This has the same gentle but powerful makeup-removing abilities, lifting away even waterproof makeup along with dirt and excess oil (without totally stripping your skin of moisture).

Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this product at first but I am so glad I decided to buy it. It really removes my makeup, even waterproof mascara with ease. It has no smell and doesn't leave my face oily. It reminds me of my Bioderma that I got in the UK. And for this price, amazing!" —Kat

"I've been using makeup wipes my whole life because I didn't even know this existed. I saw it in stores but nobody ever told me what this was. This is literally amazing, buy reusable pads and this and you're set for life. I'm really upset nobody ever told me what this stuff was. I don't understand why makeup wipes even exist...this cleanses your face, takes off your makeup.Nobody should not know what this stuff is." —Amazon Customer

$3.69+ at Amazon
42
www.amazon.com
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum reviewers compare to the coveted TNS Recovery Complex serum
Promising review: "So far I have used about four bottles of this product. I use it like a serum and put a few drops on my face and décolleté before I apply moisturizer in the morning or night cream. I see the same outstanding results I did see with the TNS Serum — just for a fraction of the price!!!" —nana bendick
$27.98 at Amazon
43
Amazon
A sweetheart neckline sweater resembling Abercrombie's viral bodysuit
Check out a TikTok of the sweetheart neckline sweater in action.

Promising review: "Looks similar to the Abercrombie bodysuit but much cheaper and with a variety of colors. Highly recommend. Got so many compliments. Fits true to size." —CDO

Available in women's sizes S–XL and 19 colors.
$24.99+ at Amazon
44
www.amazon.com
A Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

Available in eight colors.
$66.38+ at Amazon
