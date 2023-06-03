45 Cheaper Options For Anyone Who Refuses To Buy Trendy Name-Brand Products

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Simple Modern tumbler as a swap for the popular (and more expensive) Stanley cup
2
And a vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle if you're not sold on spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask
3
Cushionaire slides made to fit your feet like a glove thanks to the flexible cork footbed and supportive, padded insole
4
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are super reliable and won't break the bank
5
A pack of two Venus Visage teeth whitening pens
6
And a two-pack of "flossing toothbrush" expertly designed with two layers of bristles
7
A pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings because the viral Aerie version is impossible to buy
8
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment formulated to deeply repair and hydrate your hair
9
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
10
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
11
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks if you've been hesitant to pull the trigger on that $24 Laneige lip mask
12
A popular checkerboard throw blanket
13
Some chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots worthy of being your go-to boot for work, travel, and more
14
A loungewear set I wouldn't blame you for eventually just living in
15
A versatile workout/lounge set that also has reviewers reevaluating whether they need that expensive Skims set
16
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette with 40 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades
17
Essence's Lash Princess Mascara beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them
18
A 20-pack of extra thick magic cleaning pads most reviewers agree is a great swap for the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
19
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
20
A set of 6 of BestLand's high-performance matte lipsticks
21
Oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes
22
Buttery soft high-waisted leggings giving Lululemon a run for their money
23
Or a pair of lightweight legging-style joggers remarkably similar to Lulu's Align joggers
24
An eyebrow soap kit reviewers love as an alternative to name brands
25
Or! E.l.f. Wow Brow for making your brows presentable in a matter of seconds
26
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-favorite
27
Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set drawing comparisons to brands like Mac and Kylie Cosmetics
28
A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack
29
Eva Naturals' vitamin C serum
30
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to brighten and firm undereye skin
31
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover . Reviewers even compare it to a pricier Lululemon option!
32
A chunky-heeled designer lookalike
33
Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
34
An illuminating L'Oreal moisturizer if you love Glossier Futuredew
35
Peach Slices acne spot dots for a super budget-friendly hydrocolloid acne patch option
36
A double OuterEQ hammock that'll leave more money for s'mores and hot dogs
37
A pack of bamboo oil-blotting sheets to keep yourself from looking greasy by 10 a.m.
38
A sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
39
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
40
A simple tennis bracelet that'll have you like, "Swarovski who?"
41
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water in case it's time for you to replace your beloved bottle of Bioderma
42
Eve Hansen Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum reviewers compare to the coveted TNS Recovery Complex serum
43
A sweetheart neckline sweater resembling Abercrombie's viral bodysuit
44
A Fossil watch if you like to sport a little bling on your wrist