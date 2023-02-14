RelationshipsrelationshipcheatingInfidelity

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Is there a way to reduce the temptation of cheating in a relationship? A new study on infidelity suggests yes.

Senior Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

Statistics on how common infidelity is can vary wildly from study to study, which makes sense. Not everyone feels comfortable talking candidly about their sex lives or relationship missteps, and honesty isn’t really a cheater’s forte.

One recent YouGov poll found that one-third of Americans said they’d cheated, either physically, emotionally or both. When asked about their experiences being cheated on, 54% of those who have ever been in a monogamous relationship say they’d had a partner who strayed.

A new study published in the Journal of Sex Research isn’t looking at how common cheating is, but rather, how to prevent it: To avoid cheating, the researchers found your best bet is to try a little perspective-taking ― aka, try putting yourself in your partner’s shoes.

“Our findings offer a way people can withstand short-term temptations: Stop and consider how romantic partners may be affected by your desire to pursue an alternative partner,” said Gurit E. Birnbaum, a professor of psychology at Reichman University in Israel and the co-author of the paper.

Perspective-taking simultaneously decreases sexual and romantic interest in alternative mates. (Consider it the opposite of beer goggles.)

“In these situations, perspective-taking may foster empathy for the partner’s potential suffering,” Birnbaum told HuffPost.

“When such situations involve a conflict between the allure of alternative partners and the goal of maintaining the current relationship, perspective-taking may tip the scale in favor of long-term considerations over short-term pleasures,” the professor explained.

The researchers found that adopting a partner’s perspective boosted commitment and desire for the partner.
CSA Images via Getty Images
The researchers found that adopting a partner’s perspective boosted commitment and desire for the partner.

So how did the researchers discover this little cheating-evading life hack?

Across three studies, 408 participants (213 Israeli women and 195 Israeli men, ages 20 to 47) were randomly assigned to either adopt the point of view of their partner or to not adopt it. (The participants were all in monogamous, mixed-sex relationships of at least four months.)

As part of the experiments, the participants evaluated, encountered or thought about attractive strangers while the psychologists recorded both their expressions of interest in these strangers and their commitment to and desire for their current partners.

The researchers found that adopting a partner’s perspective boosted commitment and desire for the partner.

Past studies have shown that when people are depleted and their self-regulatory ability is temporarily impaired due to stress or being intoxicated, they’re less likely to resist the temptation to seize an opportunity and cheat.

But the researchers of this new study think perspective-taking could help stave off more premeditated affairs, too. (A long-simmering office romance, for instance, rather than a drunken hookup with a stranger.)

“I think the benefits of perspective-taking holds true as long as people can stop and consider how romantic partners may be affected by these situations,” said study coauthor Harry Reis, a professor of psychology at the University of Rochester and the author of “Relationships, Well-Being and Behaviour.”

“People may cheat not because they planned to do so, but rather because the opportunity presented itself and they were too depleted ― too tired, drunk, too distracted ― to fight the temptation," said Gurit E. Birnbaum, a psychology professor and co-author of the study.
CSA Images via Getty Images
“People may cheat not because they planned to do so, but rather because the opportunity presented itself and they were too depleted ― too tired, drunk, too distracted ― to fight the temptation," said Gurit E. Birnbaum, a psychology professor and co-author of the study.

Because we had infidelity experts on the line, we figured we’d ask some big, broad questions: Why do they think people cheat, especially when they’re largely satisfied with their relationships?

“People may be satisfied with their relationship and still cheat on their partners either because they are more prone to do so; for example, avoidant people, who feel uncomfortable with intimacy, may maintain distance and control in their relationship by cheating, or because of contextual factors,” Birnbaum said.

Another recent study conducted by Birnbaum showed that exposure to adultery norms may justify abandoning long-term priorities of relationship maintenance in favor of pursuing tempting alternatives. In other words, cheating can be contagious.

“Then people may cheat not because they planned to do so, but rather because the opportunity presented itself and they were too depleted ― too tired, drunk, too distracted ― to fight the temptation,” the professor said.

“We tend to underestimate the power of situations,” Birnbaum said, but perspective-taking ― especially when we’re inebriated or stressed out ― could help us stay faithful.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

Wellness

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren’t Stress Or Caffeine

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Santa Fe

Work/Life

How To Sell Your Ideas To Others At Work

Parenting

16 Tweets About Rihanna’s Pregnancy That Show We’re All Getting Better At This

Food & Drink

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

Shopping

Attention, Readers: The Latest Kindle Is 25% Off, Today Only

Shopping

An Old-School Hot Water Bottle Is My Favorite Form Of Nostalgic Self-Care

Shopping

The Best Floral Home Decor At Target, Because Spring Can't Come Fast Enough

Shopping

25 TikTok Cleaning Products With Satisfying Results

Home & Living

This Psychological Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Get Rihanna's Exact Super Bowl Halftime Look With These 3 Products

Shopping

16 Emergency Items You Should Have In Case Of An Earthquake, According To Experts

Shopping

These Skin Care Products Are The Most Effective, According To Derms and Reviewers

Shopping

A Film Expert Explains Why Your TV Really Needs A Soundbar (And Which Ones To Buy)

Shopping

The Best Desk Chairs, According To Gamers Who Are Always On The Computer

Shopping

The Best Pilates Equipment For Home Workouts

Shopping

38 Products That Managed To Win Skeptical Reviewers Over

Shopping

38 Travel Products For Anyone Who Thrives On Planning Ahead

Shopping

This Affordable Chunky Loafer From Target Is Giving Us Designer Vibes

Shopping

37 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Shopping

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

Shopping

43 Genius Products You'll Probably Wish You Bought A Long, Long Time Ago

Parenting

Should You Choose A Midwife Or An OB-GYN? What Pregnant People Need To Know

Food & Drink

Those ‘Boneless Wings’ You Love Are Just A Tasty Culinary Lie

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Lanshin Is The Authentic Gua Sha Brand You Should Know About

Shopping

I Found The Best Low-Profile Winter Walking Shoe

Work/Life

Black People Who Follow This Common Career Advice Face Backlash From White Managers

Food & Drink

Do Your Partner's Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.

Food & Drink

These Are The Most-Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Parenting

30 Questions To Ask Your Kid Beyond 'How Was Your Day?'

Shopping

34 Quick And Easy Beauty Products That All Lazy People Need To Know About

Wellness

Why Are My Boobs So Itchy?

Food & Drink

5 Spices That Doctors Say Can Improve Your Heart Health

Wellness

10 Genius Ways To Switch Your Brain Into 'Leisure Mode'

Parenting

How To Understand What Prenatal Genetic Test Results Actually Mean

Home & Living

5 Tricks To Take Better iPhone Photos At Night, According To Photographers

Home & Living

It's Time To Stop Using Dryer Sheets In Your Laundry. Here's Why.